Major League Baseball David Ortiz welcomes Derek Jeter to FOX Sports with custom Red Sox jersey Updated Jun. 24, 2023 6:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Saturday marked a big day for New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

Known as "The Captain" or "Mr. November," Jeter is about to celebrate his 49th birthday Monday, and he got the party started early alongside his new "MLB on FOX" co-hosts — Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and Kevin Burkhardt — in London.

Of course, Jeter and Rodriguez are two of the most recognizable faces from those epic mid-2000s clashes between their Yankees and the Ortiz-led Boston Red Sox, and the man known as "Big Papi" has a habit of fanning the flames of the historic MLB rivalry while sitting next to Rodriguez at the FOX Sports desk.

That said, it didn't take long for Ortiz to seize his opportunity to do the same with Jeter, presenting his fellow Hall of Famer with a surprise birthday gift after Chicago beat St. Louis in Saturday's MLB 2023 London Series opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gift? A custom-made No. 2 Red Sox jersey.

David Ortiz gives Derek Jeter a Red Sox jersey on his birthday

Jeter, visibly disgusted, tossed the jersey aside as Ortiz erupted in laughter. Before long, though, the newest member of the MLB on FOX crew was laughing along with the joke, too.

"You're unbelievable," Burkhardt told Ortiz.

On a more heartfelt note, Jeter also got special birthday shout-outs from former longtime All-Star Yankees teammates Jorge Posada and Andy Pettite.

Speaking of All-Stars, fans can next see Jeter, Rodriguez, and Ortiz poke fun at each other leading up to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on July 11 ( 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

share