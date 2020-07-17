Major League Baseball COVID Continues to Impact Sports World July 4 share facebook twitter reddit link

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on the world, and the sports landscape in America and beyond hasn't been immune to its effects.

Khabib's father dies from COVID-19 complications

On Friday, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, died due to complications from the virus.

Abdulmanap had been battling the virus for weeks, and he was hospitalized as of mid-May in critical condition after suffering a heart attack. He was then placed in a medically-induced coma.

On Friday, Khabib's father passed away in Russia and the MMA community sent its condolences, beginning with Khabib's greatest rival, fellow UFC lightweight Conor McGregor.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

NASCAR will be without one of its most famous faces at this weekend's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as 7-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will miss the race after testing positive for COVID-19.

Johnson's streak of 663 consecutive NASCAR Cup Series starts, the longest among active drivers, will come to an end on Sunday, and Johnson addressed the positive COVID-19 test in a statement.

Our Bob Pockrass elaborated on Johnson's positive test and what it will take for the legendary driver to return to the track.

"How long will Jimmie Johnson be out? We don't know. NASCAR's policy is that he must be symptom-free and have two negative tests over a period of longer than 24 hours ... He got tested because his wife tested positive. He has not had any symptoms yet."

Hendrick Motorsports has tabbed Justin Allgaier to replace Johnson in the No. 48 car in Sunday's race, and Allgaier released a statement on Friday evening.

NASCAR also released a statement on Johnson's positive test results.

“Following the guidelines outlined in the Event Operations Protocols manual, Jimmie Johnson has alerted NASCAR that he has tested positive for COVID-19. NASCAR has outlined the steps for Johnson’s return, in accordance with the CDC’s current guidelines, which includes that Johnson is symptom-free and has two negative COVID-19 test results, at least 24 hours apart. NASCAR requires Johnson to be cleared by his physician before returning to racing. Jimmie is a true battle-tested champion, and we wish him well in his recovery. NASCAR has granted Jimmie a playoff waiver, and we look forward to his return as he races for an eighth NASCAR Cup Series championship.”

Mike Trout unsure if he will play 2020 MLB season

Los Angeles Angels centerfielder Mike Trout, the consensus best player in baseball, Friday expressed doubts as to whether he will return for the 60-game 2020 MLB season.

On a Zoom call before the Angels' workout at Angels Stadium, Trout expanded upon his concerns regarding his health and the health of his wife, Jessica, considering the couple are expecting their first child next month.

“We’re playing it by ear,’’ Trout said. “I think the biggest thing is this is our first child. I’ve got to be there. If I test positive, I can’t see the baby for 14 days. We would be upset. I’ve got to keep Jess safe. I’ve got to keep the baby safe. … I try to talk to my wife every night about this. I know I’m risking myself. I could meet somebody and get this virus. That’s the last thing I want to do.’’

Trout and other Angels players were seen working out at Angels Stadium Friday morning with masks on.

Celtics' Gordon Hayward says he will leave bubble for birth of child

Similar to Trout, the wife of Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward is also expecting, and Hayward said that he will leave the NBA bubble in Orlando when his wife gives birth in September, assuming the Celtics are still in competition.

"There'll be a time if and when we're down there and she's going to have the baby, I'm for sure going to be with her," Hayward said of his wife, Robyn. "We'll have to cross that bridge when we get there."

The NBA has rules in place for players that leave the bubble for emergencies. If Hayward is gone for fewer than seven days, and he tests negative each day that he is outside of the bubble, then he will only have to quarantine for four days once he is back inside the bubble.

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game

Major League Baseball announced Friday morning that there will be no All-Star festivities in 2020, and that the Los Angeles Dodgers will instead host the All-Star Game in 2022.

The game will be held in Atlanta in 2021 before making its way to Tinseltown.

Said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti about the cancelation:

“COVID-19 has forced us to make a lot of tough calls and sacrifices -- and while it may have disrupted our plans for this year, we can't wait to welcome baseball's best to Los Angeles for the 2022 All-Star Game. The Dodgers have always brought Angelenos together and baseball has helped America heal time and again. I look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to our city and Dodger Stadium for this Midsummer Classic."

Gilbert Burns tests positive, out of title fight with Kamaru Usman

UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, meaning his UFC 251 title fight against welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman next Saturday is off.

Burns (19-3) earned the title shot after a dominant decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on May 30, and was set to immediately turn around and challenge Usman (16-1).

However, with Friday's positive test, those dreams are dashed, at least for now.

It is unclear if the UFC will look to replace Burns in hopes of keeping Usman on the card, but two of Usman's welterweight rivals – Colby Covington, whom he already defeated via TKO at UFC 245 in December, and Jorge Masvidal – seemed to have stepped up to the plate after the news about Burns came to light.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

