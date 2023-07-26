Major League Baseball
Brewers scoreboard operator learns the hard way to not troll Elly De La Cruz
Major League Baseball

Brewers scoreboard operator learns the hard way to not troll Elly De La Cruz

Published Jul. 26, 2023 5:30 p.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers' scoreboard-operations team may think twice before the next time they troll an opposing star. 

After Brewers outfielder Joey Wiemer robbed star Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz of a home run in the first inning of Monday's game, the home scoreboard decided to have a little fun at the phenom's expense the next time he stepped up to bat, listing "Almost hit a home run in the first inning… but didn't" as his "fun fact."

Except De La Cruz immediately made sure there was no "almost" the next time around, nearly hitting the ball out of the entire stadium.

Here is a better look at the Brewers' scoreboard message:

ADVERTISEMENT

De La Cruz said after the game that he did not notice the scoreboard message, and when told about it, all he said was, "Interesting."

But the Brewers' scoreboard operators still got the message. After De La Cruz struck out in his first at-bat Tuesday, the scoreboard respectfully declined to comment further.

Still, there is no love lost between the Reds and Brewers, who are battling for first place in the National League Central. The Reds, who are experiencing a resurgence behind De La Cruz and a host of other promising rookies, entered Wednesday 1.5 games behind the Brewers, who are experiencing a resurgence of their own thanks in part to a bounce-back season from 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds
Milwaukee Brewers
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aaron Rodgers sends advice to Jordan Love ahead of Packers camp

Aaron Rodgers sends advice to Jordan Love ahead of Packers camp

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes