Braves' Ian Anderson to undergo Tommy John surgery, miss 2023 season

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson has a torn UCL and will undergo Tommy John surgery, per multiple outlets.

Anderson is expected to be out until the 2024 season while rehabbing the injury.

The 24-year-old is best known for his work in the postseason. In 2020, Anderson earned a series-clinching win against the Cincinnati Reds in the wild-card round while becoming the youngest pitcher in MLB postseason history to allow less than three hits and strikeout nine batters over at least six innings. In 2021, he threw five no-hit innings in a Game 3 victory over the Houston Astros. He has a 1.26 ERA over 35.2 postseason innings.

Anderson struggled throughout 2022, however, producing a 5.00 ERA before closing out the year in Triple-A. He opened the 2023 campaign in Triple-A and lasted 0.2 innings before being pulled, only to be diagnosed with an elbow injury.

