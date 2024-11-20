Major League Baseball
Braves' Chris Sale caps off comeback season by winning NL Cy Young
Braves' Chris Sale caps off comeback season by winning NL Cy Young

Updated Nov. 20, 2024 6:36 p.m. ET

One of the most surprising comeback seasons in recent baseball history has been made complete with a Cy Young win.

Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale has won the National League Cy Young Award, defeating Pittsburgh Pirates rookie sensation Paul Skenes and Philadelphia Phillies star Zack Wheeler for the honor. Sale won 26 of the 30 first-place votes.

While Sale is widely thought to be one of the best pitchers of his generation, he was considered to be a longshot at best to win the Cy Young entering the season. The 35-year-old lefty was traded by the Boston Red Sox in the 2023-24 offseason to help shed salary as the oft-injured pitcher only made 31 starts in the previous three seasons.

Sale was immediately effective with the Braves and seemingly got better as the season went along. After earning his first All-Star nod in eight seasons, Sale finished 2024 with an 18-3 record, a 2.38 ERA, a 1.013 WHIP and 225 strikeouts in 177.2 innings pitched over 29 starts. Sale, along with Tarik Skubal in the American League, became the first pitcher to win the pitching Triple Crown in a 162-game season since Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw did so in 2011.

The surprise season from Sale was also much-needed for the Braves. Atlanta lost its star pitcher, Spencer Strider, for the season in April as he needed Tommy John surgery. Sale's strong 2024 helped the Braves make the postseason again, but he wasn't able to pitch in the playoffs due to fatigue.

Sale has also won the one major honor that's evaded him throughout his illustrious career with Wednesday's announcement. He had never won the American League Cy Young during his dominant seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Red Sox despite being instrumental in Boston's 2018 World Series title run. Now, Sale has a Cy Young to go with eight All-Star nods and a World Series ring, seemingly strengthening his Hall of Fame chances. 

But before Sale's baseball focus turns to Cooperstown, he's still got some time left on the mound. The Braves signed him to a two-year extension shortly after acquiring him from the Red Sox last offseason, ensuring that he will stick around in Atlanta.

