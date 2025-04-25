Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: Salvador Perez's 4 doubleheader doubles Updated Apr. 25, 2025 10:41 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There is always baseball happening — almost too much baseball for one person to handle themselves.

That's why we're here to help, though, by sifting through the previous days' games, and figuring out what you missed, but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in Major League Baseball:

Perez collects 5 hits, 4 doubles

What a day for Salvador Perez. Sure, it was two games in one day, but five hits, four RBI, and four doubles — with Perez as the Royals' catcher for one of those two games — is a fine day's work whether over nine innings or 18. Especially since his Royals won both games of that doubleheader.

That third double was nearly a home run, too — just another few inches higher, and it clears the wall. Ah, well, four doubles from someone who runs like Perez — which is to say, like someone who has been catching in the majors for 14 years now — is much more fun than three doubles and a homer, even if the stat sheet disagrees.

On top of all of that, Perez somehow found time for a goofy thing to happen: he broke his belt on a slide. Sliding into second en route to that aforementioned third double of the day, the belt buckle came permanently undone in a way that was immediately visible once Perez turned. How'd it break? Teammate Bobby Witt Jr. had the answer : "That's what happens when you're that fast."

Rockies tie a record they wish they had not

In case you didn't catch it in the video, the Rockies were the Royals' opponents in that doubleheader, which means they had the opposite kind of day that Perez did. Dropping two games in a single day puts their record at 4-20 for the season, which is worrisome enough as is, but Colorado has now piled up enough road defeats in a row for it to be brought up in this space.

The Rockies have now lost 13 road games in a row, which ties their franchise-worst record set back in 2008. That's not ideal, but at least they're still a ways off from the MLB record, which belongs to the 2021 Diamondbacks. Arizona lost 24 straight games on the road that year, in a season in which they'd lose 110 games and finish 55 games back of first in the NL West… and 22.5 games behind the fourth-place Rockies.

The good news for the Rockies is that all they need is one win on the road to snap this thing and keep it from becoming more than just a franchise record. In other good news, it's also still just April. Given how the season has gone so far, though, it being just April is also potentially bad news.

Gorski homers in first MLB at-bat

Matt Gorski is 27 years old. He was born in 1997, which is not even the same century that many fellow MLB rookies were born in, and he was drafted in 2019, in the second round. He spent five years in the minors after that, and didn't even get started there until the 2021 season since there was no 2020 Minor League Baseball thanks to COVID-19.

On Thursday night, Gorski finally made his MLB debut for the Pirates, and he hit a home run in his first at-bat:

Now there's a man who earned the silent treatment.

Slip ‘n Slide

Christian Yelich would probably like to take this sequence back. And not just because the Giants ended up defeating the Brewers by one run, either.

Having the ball drop right out of your glove is bad enough, but the fall afterward while trying to change direction… the group chat is going to have a lot of fun with this one. Your group chat? Yelich's? Yes.

You know a pitch was nasty when

Mariners' closer Andrés Muñoz had quite the outing on Thursday, striking out two of the three batters that he faced to lock down the win and earn a save against the Red Sox. The strikeout that stuck out the most was the second of those, against Kristian Campbell, which also ended the game. Ending the game was not what made it notable, though. (Starts at 0:25 seconds.)

Campbell was fooled so bad by Muñoz's pitch that he lost his grip on his bat, when went flying nearly into left field. The pitch had 38 inches of vertical break, and it was nowhere near where Campbell thought it would be, nor at the time he thought it would be. What a pitch.

