Major League Baseball Ben Verlander's letter to Dodgers fans in wake of Shohei Ohtani signing Updated Dec. 12, 2023 7:40 p.m. ET

Dear Dodgers fans,

I know our relationship hasn't been the easiest or the most amicable. I know many of you don't like me, and I fully admit to playing into that dynamic on social media. You see the name Verlander, you think back to the 2017 World Series and the Houston Astros. You've got a lot to say about me. I get it.

But now, things have changed. Shohei Ohtani has signed with your favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, for a historic 10-year, $700 million contract that includes a staggering $680 million of deferred money so that the Dodgers can do what they've already been doing for the past 10 years — build a team around its superstars that competes for the playoffs every year.

Ohtani has already sent two messages to your team: One when he announced his decision to join the Dodgers on Saturday, and one through the organization when it officially announced his signing on Monday. Now, I know I'm no Shohei Ohtani, but given that our relationship has been rocky at times, I figured I'd take a page out of his book and send a message of my own as a peace offering.

First of all, I hope you all realize how lucky you are. Not only did your team just sign a guy who I believe will go down as the greatest baseball player of all time, but the Dodgers did so at what will be an incredible bargain over the next 10 years — which was Ohtani's idea so he could alleviate the financial burden on the team, so the Dodgers could still go out and add to their roster around him.

And, yes, Ohtani is absolutely worth every bit of that $700 million. He made his name by being two superstar players in one, and could be that again pending his recovery from his second torn UCL last season. Add his star power not only in the United States but in his native Japan, the amount of jersey and ticket sales he will bring playing for a brand like the Dodgers, and I think you could make a case Ohtani was worth even more.

Dodgers fans, Ohtani chose your team first and foremost because he wants to win. No other finalist in the "Shohei Sweepstakes" has that proven track record of winning or is built to win right now and going forward in the future like the Dodgers. The Cubs, Blue Jays and Giants have some promising players and play in big markets, but neither has the consistency that the Dodgers do. As for the Angels, Ohtani needs no reminding how they have failed to win with him and Mike Trout.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, have Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and a host of young players and promising prospects behind them, from All-Star catcher Will Smith to young pitcher Bobby Miller. Betts, Freeman and Ohtani — all MVPs — now form a core with the Dodgers that will be in place for a long, long time.

The Dodgers will make the playoffs next season and should continue to be a World Series contender for the entirety of Ohtani's contract — and I fully believe they are not done this offseason, either. We will finally get to see Ohtani play in October.

Of course, the money was also a factor. The combined Opening Day payroll of the entire American League Central last season was $638.8 million — significantly less than Ohtani's $700 million deal. And while I said throughout this free-agency process that location wasn't as big of a factor as it was for him six years ago, when Ohtani only considered West Coast teams before signing with the Angels, the Dodgers' Southern California locale did not hurt, especially since Ohtani is already comfortable living here. Plus, it's easier for his many fans in Japan to watch his games when they are in Pacific Time.

The Dodgers were the perfect storm of money, location and familiarity. As for what Ohtani means to your team, Dodgers fans, he is undoubtedly the most important signing in Los Angeles Dodgers history. Ohtani will forever be linked to the Dodgers, and his Hall of Fame plaque will have a Dodgers hat. The Dodgers are not just paying $700 million for Shohei Ohtani the player, they're paying for his brand and mythology.

I remember seeing portrayals of Babe Ruth as a kid, and they would always show him as a New York Yankee, even though he started his career with the Boston Red Sox. When I first went to Old Yankee Stadium, my first thought was that I get to be at the place where Babe Ruth played. Now, future generations of fans will think the same thing when they set foot in Dodger Stadium.

This is good for baseball, too. Some fan bases will not be pleased with me for saying this, but the sport needs its stars in big markets. In that light, Ohtani going to the Dodgers and the Yankees trading for Juan Soto are both massive wins for baseball. We saw how big it was for baseball when Ohtani was on a big, playoff-like stage at the World Baseball Classic last spring. It was a sneak preview of what we will see from him in October — the best player in the sport playing with a special energy and passion with so much at stake.

So, congratulations to Dodgers fans. Congratulations to Shohei Ohtani. Congratulations to me, selfishly, because now I get to go see him down the road at Chavez Ravine all summer long for the next 10 years. But most of all, congratulations to the game of baseball.

Dodgers fans, I look forward to mending the relationship between us. I look forward to being at Dodger Stadium and cheering on Ohtani with all of you.

You got the greatest baseball player who has ever lived. Congratulations, and go Dodgers.

I'll see you all at the Ravine very soon!

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the " Flippin' Bats " podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @BenVerlander .

