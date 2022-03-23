Major League Baseball Atlanta Braves' Mike Soroka nears return from Achilles tears 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ben Verlander

FOX Sports MLB Analyst

Mike Soroka debuted with the Atlanta Braves in May 2018 at just 20 years old.

He really burst on the scene in 2019, when he was named to the NL All-Star team at the age of 21 and finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting and second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, behind only Pete Alonso, who hit 53 home runs that season to break the rookie record.

In 2019, Soroka solidified himself as the ace of a very young, very talented Braves pitching staff.

In August 2020, things took a turn.

On Aug. 3 against the New York Mets, Soroka threw a pitch that was hit softly to the right side. As Soroka attempted to run off the mound to cover first base, his Achilles popped, and he immediately went down to the ground in agony.

Since that day, Soroka hasn’t thrown a pitch in a Major League Baseball game.

Mike Soroka on Braves' 2021 title and the Atlanta parade Mike Soroka speaks with Ben Verlander about the Braves' World Series win over the Houston Astros and what it was like to have to watch from the sidelines.

Soroka and I discussed a lot of topics in our 40-minute conversation on this week’s episode of "Flippin' Bats" — from his days facing me in the Tigers' organization when he was a 16-year-old on the Canadian National team to his 2019 All-Star experience to the 2021 Braves' World Series victory and championship parade.

It was a blast of a conversation.

We also discussed something many baseball fans are wondering: When can we expect Mike Soroka back on the mound?

An Achilles tear is a brutal injury, and the recovery involves a very long and difficult rehabilitation. Soroka was going through that process when, about nine months post-surgery, he retore his Achilles in June 2021.

After his first surgery, there was an issue with his stitches healing correctly, and his Achilles never healed properly, so it tore again, requiring another season-ending surgery.

Soroka on when he expects to be back Mike Soroka joins Ben Verlander to provide an update on his rehab progress after suffering two Achilles tears.

Soroka said this whole ordeal has made for one of the most challenging times of his life, but he also said he has learned a lot through the process.

Physically, he is on the right track, and mentally, what he has learned from his experience is sure to help him when he's back on the mound.

"I’ve had to do quite a bit of growing in a lot of places," he said.

"I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, though. I know it's just a matter of time now. I feel good. I’m getting up to long-toss now and starting to feel like an athlete again.

"The repair feels really, really strong. It’s not going anywhere. We made sure this time it’s absolutely as strong as it can be."

When asked if fans can expect him back on the mound this season, Soroka responded: "Oh, yeah. Absolutely."

"I’m hopeful for around midseason," he said.

Soroka on Freddie Freeman, Ronald Acuña Jr. Mike Soroka discusses the Braves losing Freddie Freeman in free agency and Ronald Acuña Jr.'s return from his knee injury.

Fortunately, even with the injuries, Soroka was able to be with his team for the World Series and be there when the Braves won it all, which was a special moment for him that included many emotions.

To hear those stories from him and much more, check out this week’s episode. If you weren’t a fan of his already, you will be after listening.

Baseball is better off with Mike Soroka on the mound. Soon, the Atlanta Braves will add him back to their rotation, and the game will get back one of its bright, young stars.

Ben Verlander is an MLB Analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the "Flippin' Bats" podcast. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Verlander was an All-American at Old Dominion University before he joined his brother, Justin, in Detroit as a 14th-round pick of the Tigers in 2013. He spent five years in the Tigers organization. Follow him on Twitter @Verly32.

