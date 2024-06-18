Astros place Justin Verlander on injured list with neck discomfort
The Houston Astros have placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list due to neck discomfort.
The move announced Tuesday is retroactive to Sunday.
The 41-year-old right-hander was scratched from last Saturday's start against Detroit. Astros manager Joe Espada said the three-time Cy Young Award winner had been trying to pitch through it.
Verlander is 3-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 10 starts this season. He missed the start of the season due to inflammation in his right shoulder before making his debut on April 19.
Houston recalled right-hander Nick Hernandez from Triple A to fill his spot own the active roster.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
