Major League Baseball
Astros' Jose Altuve on impressive run since activation off IL Astros' Jose Altuve on impressive run since activation off IL
Major League Baseball

Astros' Jose Altuve on impressive run since activation off IL

57 mins ago

Jose Altuve was off to a rough start to begin the 2022 MLB season.

The Houston Astros' star second baseman was batting .167 after the first nine games of the campaign and needed something to turn around his year.

On April 20, Houston placed him on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury. On May 2, the seven-time All-Star was activated and since then, he cannot be stopped.

Since his return to the lineup, the Astros have gone 16-4 and currently sit in first place in the American League West. In that 20-game span, Altuve is hitting .346 (27-for-78) with six doubles, eight home runs, 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Heading into Thursday, Houston is 22-8 with Altuve in the starting lineup this season.

Altuve has already hit six leadoff home runs this season. He now has 26 in his career, and is one homer shy of tying George Springer for fifth on the franchise's career list.

"He’s been the best second baseman over the course of the last 10 years in baseball, and that’s not really up for debate," FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander said of Altuve. "He’s an MVP, he’s a World Series champion, he’s consistent, he plays good defense, and the man just rakes."

Is it possible that Altuve can power the Astros to another American League championship? If he continues to produce at this rate, it shouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
MLB odds: Is now a good time to bet on Los Angeles Dodgers futures?
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Is now a good time to bet on Los Angeles Dodgers futures?

1 hour ago
Joc Pederson enjoys historic stretch after conversation with Bonds
Major League Baseball

Joc Pederson enjoys historic stretch after conversation with Bonds

1 hour ago
Tim Anderson: Josh Donaldson tried to provoke with ‘Jackie’ comment
Major League Baseball

Tim Anderson: Josh Donaldson tried to provoke with ‘Jackie’ comment

10 hours ago
Breaking down Yankees' short- and long-term options for late relief
Major League Baseball

Breaking down Yankees' short- and long-term options for late relief

11 hours ago
Trevor Story named American League Player of the Week
Major League Baseball

Trevor Story named American League Player of the Week

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes