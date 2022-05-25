Major League Baseball Astros' Jose Altuve on impressive run since activation off IL 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Jose Altuve was off to a rough start to begin the 2022 MLB season.

The Houston Astros' star second baseman was batting .167 after the first nine games of the campaign and needed something to turn around his year.

On April 20, Houston placed him on the 10-day IL with a hamstring injury. On May 2, the seven-time All-Star was activated and since then, he cannot be stopped.

Since his return to the lineup, the Astros have gone 16-4 and currently sit in first place in the American League West. In that 20-game span, Altuve is hitting .346 (27-for-78) with six doubles, eight home runs, 11 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Heading into Thursday, Houston is 22-8 with Altuve in the starting lineup this season.

Altuve has already hit six leadoff home runs this season. He now has 26 in his career, and is one homer shy of tying George Springer for fifth on the franchise's career list.

"He’s been the best second baseman over the course of the last 10 years in baseball, and that’s not really up for debate," FOX Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander said of Altuve. "He’s an MVP, he’s a World Series champion, he’s consistent, he plays good defense, and the man just rakes."

Is it possible that Altuve can power the Astros to another American League championship? If he continues to produce at this rate, it shouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities.

