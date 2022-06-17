Angels 3B Anthony Rendon to have season-ending surgery

Major League Baseball
2 hours ago

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Friday afternoon that third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist.

This is the second time in three years with the Angels that Rendon’s season has been cut short due to surgery.

In his three years with the Angels, he has hit .252/.359/.421 with 20 home runs in 155 games and has four years and $154 million remaining on his contract.

Rendon was a prized acquisition in December of 2019 after helping lead the Washington Nationals to a World Series title. He was an All-Star that season, an All-MLB first-team selection, Silver Slugger winner and topped the majors in RBIs.

