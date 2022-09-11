Major League Baseball
Albert Pujols hits HR No. 697, passes A-Rod for fourth place
Major League Baseball

Albert Pujols hits HR No. 697, passes A-Rod for fourth place

18 hours ago

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
MLB power rankings: What do we make of the Mets and Braves?
Major League Baseball

MLB power rankings: What do we make of the Mets and Braves?

15 mins ago
MLB to add pitch clock, ban shifts, enlarge bases: What rule changes mean
Major League Baseball

MLB to add pitch clock, ban shifts, enlarge bases: What rule changes mean

2 days ago
Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?
Major League Baseball

Mets vs. Braves: Which team has the edge in the NL East?

3 days ago
Gleyber Torres' offensive rebound could help Yankees shift momentum
Major League Baseball

Gleyber Torres' offensive rebound could help Yankees shift momentum

3 days ago
How Cardinals' Ryan Helsley went from Division II to dominant closer
Major League Baseball

How Cardinals' Ryan Helsley went from Division II to dominant closer

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes