After Dodgers' record clinch, here’s where they turn their attention next

By Rowan Kavner

FOX Sports MLB Writer

For many Dodgers players, Tuesday's accomplishment was just the latest step.

A day after securing a spot in the playoffs, the Dodgers tallied their 98th win of the season in Game 141 to clinch a division title faster than any other team in Los Angeles history.

Pitcher Andrew Heaney joked that it all might seem ho-hum for many of his teammates. Mookie Betts won championships in 2018 (Boston) and 2020 (Los Angeles). Trea Turner won in 2019 (Washington). Freddie Freeman won last year in Atlanta. They all now play for a Dodgers team bound for its 10th straight trip to the postseason.

But for Heaney — and for the Dodgers' newcomers who've never celebrated a division title — nights such as Tuesday hold significant meaning.

"It just goes to show how much success these guys have all had," Heaney said. "They've been a part of great teams. This is the first time I've been on a playoff team. … It's a big deal for me."

It's players such as Heaney who came to mind first for Clayton Kershaw after he tossed seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 win at Chase Field to help the Dodgers reclaim the NL West and check the first goal off their 2022 list. Last year, the Dodgers tied a franchise record with 106 wins, only to see their eight-year division reign come to an end at the hands of the Giants.

There will be no such race to the finish this season for a Dodgers team on pace to win 113 games.

The Dodgers clinched with 21 regular-season games still to play. They've won 53 of their past 68 games dating to June 29 and have steamrolled division foes all year, with a 43-15 record against the NL West. Their ultimate goal will be decided in October, not mid-September.

But they recognize the importance of cherishing the ride.

After Tuesday's win, manager Dave Roberts said a few words to the group before the champagne sprayed, explaining how special the accomplishment is, particularly for players who hadn't been there before.

Then he tossed to Kershaw, who thanked his teammates for "being so good." Kershaw has been with the Dodgers for each of their 10 straight postseason runs, but he missed last October due to an arm injury. He should have a chance to contribute to this year's finish.

"Obviously, we have bigger goals in mind," Kershaw said. "But that doesn't take away from tonight."

On Tuesday, the Dodgers showcased the type of complete performance that has them on their record pace. They boast a plus-320 run differential on the year. Their offense can claim the best OPS in baseball (.792). Their pitchers possess the top ERA in the sport (2.84).

Now, with the division in hand, the test is maintaining that level of play while getting as healthy as possible for October. The Dodgers have already started giving their regulars more rest, despite their desire not to sit. Turner got his first day off Sept. 2. Freeman has played in all 141 games, though he might get a breather the next few weeks.

For the Dodgers, here's where the attention turns and what's still left to figure out before the postseason.

Home-field advantage

The top two seeds in each league receive first-round byes and go straight to the division series.

Home-field advantage throughout the postseason still goes to the team with the best regular-season record. Right now, things are set up nicely for the Dodgers at 98-43. The closest NL team is the Mets (89-54). The closest AL team is the Astros (92-50).

In the wild-card series, the No. 3 seed hosts the No. 6 seed, and the No. 4 seed hosts the No. 5 seed. If the season ended today, the Dodgers would host the winner of the Braves and Phillies in the NLDS and hold home-field advantage the rest of the way.

Manager Dave Roberts celebrates with his team after the Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field to clinch the NL West title. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The postseason roster

Outfield: Betts will lock down right field nightly. The other outfield spots in October aren't quite as obvious.

Cody Bellinger has started 119 of the Dodgers' 141 games in center field, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor have also gotten work there this year. It hasn't been the season offensively that Bellinger would have hoped for, but he continues to play elite defense and starred last postseason. The 2019 MVP erased an 0-for-22 skid with back-to-back two-hit games before going hitless again Tuesday. Is his .640 OPS concerning enough to take him out of the lineup in the playoffs?

Maybe not, but his performances down the stretch will matter. The next few weeks are also vital for Taylor, Thompson and Joey Gallo to demonstrate their worthiness for October playing time. Taylor has a .190 batting average in the second half, with strikeouts in 41 of his 100 at-bats, but he has started to turn things around, going 6-for-17 in his past five games.

On Tuesday, Gallo hit his fifth home run in 29 games for the Dodgers, but his production has slowed after an intriguing start (six hits in his past 48 at-bats). He was brought in to hit righties, while Thompson was acquired to help against lefties.

The latter has been a revelation, but his .902 OPS as a Dodger has come with surprising reverse splits (.652 OPS vs. lefties, 1.060 OPS vs. righties). Demonstrating more consistency against left-handed pitching must be a focus for Thompson the rest of the way as the outfielders compete for playoff opportunities.

Starting pitching: The Dodgers have added noteworthy starters at the deadline in the past, most notably Max Scherzer last year. They decided against it this season, sticking instead with the rotation they have, which includes three All-Stars in Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Tony Gonsolin, a reliable ace in Julio Urías and two significant contributors in Dustin May and Heaney.

The depth has allowed the Dodgers to absorb the painful loss of Walker Buehler and still post the top starters' ERA (2.73), WHIP (1.04) and opponents' batting average (.210) in the majors.

"I think offensively it's probably the best team we've had as far as being able to beat you in a lot of different ways," Roberts said. "The pitching, it's been a challenge this year as far as guys that have been healthy, guys that haven't been here. But to the guys' credit, they haven't wavered. They stayed focused all year long."

Still, the postseason experience beyond Kershaw and Urías is limited, and the Dodgers will have some difficult decisions to make when constructing their October rotation.

Gonsolin's health remains a question as he continues to deal with forearm soreness. Based on the schedule — if the NLCS goes seven games, it would mean five straight days of games — teams would likely want at least four starting pitchers available. Even with Gonsolin out, the Dodgers have five. They've also demonstrated a willingness in recent years to hunt matchups with bullpen games and openers.

Will someone shift to the bullpen? If so, will the Dodgers get that pitcher relief work by the end of September? They'll likely push the decision as long as they can to keep their options built up and open, but it's something to watch.

The bullpen: All year, the Dodgers have waited for bullpen reinforcements to arrive. They won't get quite as many as they had hoped.

Victor González and Danny Duffy recently had their rehab assignments paused, but Tommy Kahnle did return this week after missing most of the year. Kahnle made four appearances in May coming off Tommy John surgery before returning to the injured list due to forearm inflammation. He has a few weeks to demonstrate his readiness for October.

Meanwhile, Blake Treinen, Brusdar Graterol and Yency Almonte all remain on the comeback trail and could return this year. Graterol (elbow inflammation) and Almonte (elbow tightness) haven't pitched this month, though both are back to throwing off a mound. Graterol has pitched in 18 playoff games the past three seasons, including one appearance for the Twins in 2019. Almonte had a 1.15 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 29 appearances this season before his injury.

Treinen made two September appearances coming off a partially torn shoulder capsule before returning to the IL due to shoulder tightness. The Dodgers still hope to get him back before the end of the month. In the meantime, Evan Phillips has filled Treinen's late-inning fireman role admirably.

As the Dodgers sort out their road to Craig Kimbrel, this time is also crucial for the team's closer to solidify his role. Kimbrel is in the midst of his steadiest stretch as a Dodger, tossing eight straight scoreless appearances. Will he keep it going? And if he doesn't, will the Dodgers turn to someone else in the ninth?

For a team on pace for a record 113 wins, much is still to be determined as October approaches.

"The whole key is having as many good options as you can have and us putting together a roster," Roberts said. "We've got time for that. But the main thing we're trying to do is get as many healthy options as possible."

Rowan Kavner covers the Dodgers and NL West for FOX Sports. He previously was the Dodgers’ editor of digital and print publications. Follow him on Twitter at @ RowanKavner .

