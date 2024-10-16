Major League Baseball Aaron Judge is warming up at perfect time for Yankees' World Series push Updated Oct. 16, 2024 10:46 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NEW YORK — Typically, when Aaron Judge connects on a high fastball, there is little doubt about how far it will go, and where it will land. But lately, the results of his at-bats haven't been as much of a foregone conclusion.

Not only was the Bronx crowd unsure whether Judge's fly ball would go out as it traveled toward the deepest part of Yankee Stadium in the seventh inning Tuesday night, even his own teammate of seven years wasn't convinced. Gleyber Torres, who was on base with a single, tagged up at first as the entire stadium held its breath. By the time the ball landed beyond the wall, Judge had already caught up to Torres at first base, barely a step or two behind him. He let Torres start jogging before beginning his home run trot.

"He did that this year earlier, too, so I was pretty pissed then," Judge quipped of Torres tagging up. "I was pretty pissed again. … You never know, when it's windy like this, what the ball is going to do in center field. He's trying to get into scoring position. So I let this one slide."

First baseman Anthony Rizzo joked that he expected better from Torres.

"I'm a little disappointed in Gleyber for not knowing Judge's pop there," Rizzo said while smirking. "We were ribbing him a lot about that. It's a big swing for Judgey. He's had really good at-bats and come up in big situations. To get the home run, it was a really easy swing, and he's the best in the business at that."

Judge's two-run shot in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Guardians marked his first home run of this postseason. Before Tuesday night, his last playoff home run was in Game 5 of the 2022 ALDS — also against Cleveland. He had gone 35 postseason at-bats without a homer, and boy would the Yankees be thrilled if the worst is finally behind him.

The Yankees captain entered Game 2 of the American League Championship Series batting .133 (2-for-15) with a .564 OPS and just one RBI across five playoff games this fall. This wasn't the first time in his career he went from being a nuisance in the regular season to a lesser concern in the playoffs. After crushing 62 home runs in an MVP season in 2022, Judge went 5-for-36 with three RBIs and two walks over nine games that October. Until he got the monkey off his back Tuesday night, Judge's playoff slide had reached the point where even the opposing team wasn't so afraid of the mighty slugger.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt went so far as to pull the ultimate insult in the second inning when he opted to intentionally walk Juan Soto to load the bases for Judge. The decision seemed to bewilder Judge's teammates in the Yankees dugout. Anthony Volpe waved his arms in front of him and declared, "No way! No way!" Jazz Chisholm stared into Cleveland's dugout with wide eyes, in apparent disbelief.

"That's super disrespectful," Chisholm told FOX Sports of intentionally walking Soto ahead of Judge. "It's Soto, we understand he's playing great and everything. I mean, I would walk Soto in any other situation. But it's an insult there."

Left-hander Nestor Cortes added: "That's crazy. You're intentionally walking Soto to pitch to the MVP."

Judge, who responded by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field and padded New York's lead to 3-0 in the process, downplayed Cleveland's decision. He said he didn't take it personally and joked that he "would probably walk Soto, too, at this point." But Judge's teammate Oswaldo Cabrera told FOX Sports he thought the intentional walk to Soto might have woken Judge up. Cabrera believes Judge wants those types of moments to remind himself he's the captain of the Yankees and provide another edge to his at-bats.

Judge being woken up out of his postseason slumber should petrify opposing teams, particularly because the Yankees were managing just fine without him hitting the cover off of the ball. The Bronx Bombers comfortably dismissed the Royals in the ALDS, and they had a 4-2 lead against Cleveland on Tuesday before Judge raised the decibel level in the seventh inning. Though he has helped out and has had better swings and productive at-bats, New York has now cruised to a 2-0 lead in the ALCS against the Guardians without Judge's heroics.

That is to say, Judge is warming up at exactly the right time. If the Yankees take care of business the rest of this series — and all signs are flashing that they will — then they will need the monster, MVP version of Judge to win against more potent offenses in the World Series. The National League Championship Series features two more formidable lineups than Cleveland's, and whichever team comes out of that alive knows it will need to mash against the Juan Soto and Judge-powered Yankees.

"Always a matter of time with Aaron," manager Aaron Boone said. "Definitely good to see him put one in the seats and really give us a cushion there."

The Guardians — not to mention the Dodgers and the Mets — can only hope Judge is not just getting started.

Deesha Thosar is an MLB reporter for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

