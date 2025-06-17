Major League Baseball
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after first fan update
Published Jun. 17, 2025 12:21 p.m. ET
The MLB released the first look at who fans want in this year's MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead their respective leagues after the first returns. Check out the complete results from the first fan ballots for each position below:
American League Voting Leaders
Catchers
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): 1,043,168
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): 370,460
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): 316,401
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): 194,349
- Austin Wells (Yankees): 190,854
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): 176,227
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): 167,122
- Salvador Perez (Royals): 133,013
- Carlos Narváez (Red Sox): 111,796
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): 70,384
First Basemen
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): 667,258
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): 614,726
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): 483,290
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): 426,283
- Christian Walker (Astros): 123,720
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): 100,471
- Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): 89,322
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): 84,869
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): 81,220
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): 74,492
Second Basemen
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): 535,079
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): 449,093
- Jose Altuve (Astros): 446,787
- Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees): 250,416
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): 238,799
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): 210,046
- Willi Castro (Twins): 153,712
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): 131,311
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): 107,245
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): 83,240
Shortstops
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): 562,696
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): 519,984
- Jeremy Peña (Astros): 341,515
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): 316,538
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): 201,891
- Zach Neto (Angels): 190,527
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): 157,389
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): 150,787
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): 142,123
- Corey Seager (Rangers): 129,579
Third Basemen
- José Ramírez (Guardians): 968,754
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): 397,581
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): 248,463
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): 235,189
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): 190,016
- Junior Caminero (Rays): 162,300
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): 150,631
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): 143,375
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): 112,116
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): 86,467
Outfielders
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): 1,568,527
- Riley Greene (Tigers): 675,070
- Mike Trout (Angels): 475,265
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): 457,882
- Javier Báez (Tigers): 421,342
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): 416,858
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): 380,985
- George Springer (Blue Jays): 330,470
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): 316,626
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): 243,698
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): 242,664
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): 224,994
- Byron Buxton (Twins): 219,808
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): 218,444
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): 189,284
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): 186,858
- Taylor Ward (Angels): 178,794
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): 169,345
- Jake Meyers (Astros): 165,934
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): 123,572
Designated Hitters
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): 353,029
- Ben Rice (Yankees): 232,331
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): 177,483
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): 172,720
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): 168,208
- Colt Keith (Tigers): 166,230
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): 165,126
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): 101,019
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): 81,719
- Jorge Soler (Angels): 77,147
National League Voting Leaders
Catchers
- Will Smith (Dodgers): 1,124,629
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): 408,081
- Francisco Alvarez (Mets): 274,191
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): 249,476
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): 247,914
- William Contreras (Brewers): 150,663
- Gabriel Moreno (D-backs): 141,431
- Jose Trevino (Reds): 111,343
- Sean Murphy (Braves): 88,455
- Elias Díaz (Padres): 72,634
First Basemen
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): 1,136,389
- Pete Alonso (Mets): 895,900
- Michael Busch (Cubs): 286,931
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): 276,647
- Luis Arraez (Padres): 140,396
- Matt Olson (Braves): 98,388
- Josh Naylor (D-backs): 98,322
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): 64,594
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): 59,537
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): 57,322
Second Basemen
- Ketel Marte (D-backs): 850,572
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): 510,451
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): 354,745
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): 326,787
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): 320,850
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): 209,027
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): 162,621
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): 100,380
- Brice Turang (Brewers): 74,962
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): 48,659
Shortstops
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): 1,019,273
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): 597,188
- Trea Turner (Phillies): 348,053
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): 312,538
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): 307,173
- Geraldo Perdomo (D-backs): 95,422
- CJ Abrams (Nationals): 79,831
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): 76,025
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): 74,997
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): 73,020
Third Basemen
- Manny Machado (Padres): 955,122
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): 415,750
- Eugenio Suárez (D-backs): 290,138
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): 245,102
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): 232,469
- Mark Vientos (Mets): 202,114
- Austin Riley (Braves): 192,388
- Matt Chapman (Giants): 183,223
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): 143,490
- Brett Baty (Mets): 67,026
Outfielders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): 1,126,119
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): 704,740
- Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): 685,553
- Juan Soto (Mets): 625,618
- Corbin Carroll (D-backs): 597,805
- Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves): 596,363
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): 449,707
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): 434,955
- James Wood (Nationals): 383,294
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): 355,347
- Ian Happ (Cubs): 284,090
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): 269,007
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): 268,013
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): 249,403
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): 182,086
- Max Kepler (Phillies): 172,101
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): 155,586
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): 140,206
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (D-backs): 137,362
- Austin Hays (Reds): 128,220
Designated Hitters
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): 1,398,771
- Rafael Devers (Giants): 796,382
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): 358,138
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): 332,097
- Starling Marte (Mets): 244,421
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): 120,595
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): 120,254
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): 90,369
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): 80,198
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): 53,841
