Major League Baseball 2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after first fan update Published Jun. 17, 2025 12:21 p.m. ET

The MLB released the first look at who fans want in this year's MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead their respective leagues after the first returns. Check out the complete results from the first fan ballots for each position below:

American League Voting Leaders

Catchers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): 1,043,168 Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): 370,460 Dillon Dingler (Tigers): 316,401 Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): 194,349 Austin Wells (Yankees): 190,854 Yainer Diaz (Astros): 176,227 Adley Rutschman (Orioles): 167,122 Salvador Perez (Royals): 133,013 Carlos Narváez (Red Sox): 111,796 Bo Naylor (Guardians): 70,384

First Basemen

Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): 667,258 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): 614,726 Jonathan Aranda (Rays): 483,290 Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): 426,283 Christian Walker (Astros): 123,720 Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): 100,471 Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): 89,322 Carlos Santana (Guardians): 84,869 Nolan Schanuel (Angels): 81,220 Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): 74,492

Second Basemen

Gleyber Torres (Tigers): 535,079 Jackson Holliday (Orioles): 449,093 Jose Altuve (Astros): 446,787 Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees): 250,416 Brandon Lowe (Rays): 238,799 Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): 210,046 Willi Castro (Twins): 153,712 Dylan Moore (Mariners): 131,311 Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): 107,245 Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): 83,240

Shortstops

Jacob Wilson (Athletics): 562,696 Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): 519,984 Jeremy Peña (Astros): 341,515 Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): 316,538 Anthony Volpe (Yankees): 201,891 Zach Neto (Angels): 190,527 Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): 157,389 Trey Sweeney (Tigers): 150,787 J.P. Crawford (Mariners): 142,123 Corey Seager (Rangers): 129,579

Third Basemen

José Ramírez (Guardians): 968,754 Alex Bregman (Red Sox): 397,581 Addison Barger (Blue Jays): 248,463 Zach McKinstry (Tigers): 235,189 Isaac Paredes (Astros): 190,016 Junior Caminero (Rays): 162,300 Maikel Garcia (Royals): 150,631 DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): 143,375 Ramón Urías (Orioles): 112,116 Ben Williamson (Mariners): 86,467

Outfielders

Aaron Judge (Yankees): 1,568,527 Riley Greene (Tigers): 675,070 Mike Trout (Angels): 475,265 Steven Kwan (Guardians): 457,882 Javier Báez (Tigers): 421,342 Cody Bellinger (Yankees): 416,858 Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): 380,985 George Springer (Blue Jays): 330,470 Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): 316,626 Jarren Duran (Red Sox): 243,698 Trent Grisham (Yankees): 242,664 Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): 224,994 Byron Buxton (Twins): 219,808 Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): 218,444 Randy Arozarena (Mariners): 189,284 Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): 186,858 Taylor Ward (Angels): 178,794 Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): 169,345 Jake Meyers (Astros): 165,934 Cedric Mullins (Orioles): 123,572

Designated Hitters

Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): 353,029 Ben Rice (Yankees): 232,331 Mike Tauchman (White Sox): 177,483 Yordan Alvarez (Astros): 172,720 Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): 168,208 Colt Keith (Tigers): 166,230 Brent Rooker (Athletics): 165,126 Jorge Polanco (Mariners): 101,019 Joc Pederson (Rangers): 81,719 Jorge Soler (Angels): 77,147

National League Voting Leaders

Catchers

Will Smith (Dodgers): 1,124,629 Carson Kelly (Cubs): 408,081 Francisco Alvarez (Mets): 274,191 J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): 249,476 Hunter Goodman (Rockies): 247,914 William Contreras (Brewers): 150,663 Gabriel Moreno (D-backs): 141,431 Jose Trevino (Reds): 111,343 Sean Murphy (Braves): 88,455 Elias Díaz (Padres): 72,634

First Basemen

Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): 1,136,389 Pete Alonso (Mets): 895,900 Michael Busch (Cubs): 286,931 Bryce Harper (Phillies): 276,647 Luis Arraez (Padres): 140,396 Matt Olson (Braves): 98,388 Josh Naylor (D-backs): 98,322 Willson Contreras (Cardinals): 64,594 Wilmer Flores (Giants): 59,537 Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): 57,322

Second Basemen

Ketel Marte (D-backs): 850,572 Tommy Edman (Dodgers): 510,451 Nico Hoerner (Cubs): 354,745 Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): 326,787 Jeff McNeil (Mets): 320,850 Bryson Stott (Phillies): 209,027 Ozzie Albies (Braves): 162,621 Jake Cronenworth (Padres): 100,380 Brice Turang (Brewers): 74,962 Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): 48,659

Shortstops

Francisco Lindor (Mets): 1,019,273 Mookie Betts (Dodgers): 597,188 Trea Turner (Phillies): 348,053 Elly De La Cruz (Reds): 312,538 Dansby Swanson (Cubs): 307,173 Geraldo Perdomo (D-backs): 95,422 CJ Abrams (Nationals): 79,831 Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): 76,025 Xander Bogaerts (Padres): 74,997 Masyn Winn (Cardinals): 73,020

Third Basemen

Manny Machado (Padres): 955,122 Max Muncy (Dodgers): 415,750 Eugenio Suárez (D-backs): 290,138 Matt Shaw (Cubs): 245,102 Alec Bohm (Phillies): 232,469 Mark Vientos (Mets): 202,114 Austin Riley (Braves): 192,388 Matt Chapman (Giants): 183,223 Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): 143,490 Brett Baty (Mets): 67,026

Outfielders

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): 1,126,119 Kyle Tucker (Cubs): 704,740 Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): 685,553 Juan Soto (Mets): 625,618 Corbin Carroll (D-backs): 597,805 Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves): 596,363 Andy Pages (Dodgers): 449,707 Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): 434,955 James Wood (Nationals): 383,294 Brandon Nimmo (Mets): 355,347 Ian Happ (Cubs): 284,090 Nick Castellanos (Phillies): 269,007 Tyrone Taylor (Mets): 268,013 Jackson Merrill (Padres): 249,403 Michael Conforto (Dodgers): 182,086 Max Kepler (Phillies): 172,101 Johan Rojas (Phillies): 155,586 Heliot Ramos (Giants): 140,206 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (D-backs): 137,362 Austin Hays (Reds): 128,220

Designated Hitters

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): 1,398,771 Rafael Devers (Giants): 796,382 Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): 358,138 Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): 332,097 Starling Marte (Mets): 244,421 Marcell Ozuna (Braves): 120,595 Iván Herrera (Cardinals): 120,254 Christian Yelich (Brewers): 90,369 Gavin Sheets (Padres): 80,198 Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): 53,841

