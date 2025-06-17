Major League Baseball
2025 MLB All-Star Voting: Leaders and full standings by position after first fan update

Published Jun. 17, 2025 12:21 p.m. ET

The MLB released the first look at who fans want in this year's MLB All-Star Game. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani lead their respective leagues after the first returns. Check out the complete results from the first fan ballots for each position below:

American League Voting Leaders

Catchers

  1. Cal Raleigh (Mariners): 1,043,168
  2. Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): 370,460
  3. Dillon Dingler (Tigers): 316,401
  4. Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): 194,349
  5. Austin Wells (Yankees): 190,854
  6. Yainer Diaz (Astros): 176,227
  7. Adley Rutschman (Orioles): 167,122
  8. Salvador Perez (Royals): 133,013
  9. Carlos Narváez (Red Sox): 111,796
  10. Bo Naylor (Guardians): 70,384

First Basemen

  1. Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): 667,258
  2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): 614,726
  3. Jonathan Aranda (Rays): 483,290
  4. Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): 426,283
  5. Christian Walker (Astros): 123,720
  6. Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): 100,471
  7. Ryan Mountcastle (Orioles): 89,322
  8. Carlos Santana (Guardians): 84,869
  9. Nolan Schanuel (Angels): 81,220
  10. Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): 74,492

Second Basemen

  1. Gleyber Torres (Tigers): 535,079
  2. Jackson Holliday (Orioles): 449,093
  3. Jose Altuve (Astros): 446,787
  4. Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Yankees): 250,416
  5. Brandon Lowe (Rays): 238,799
  6. Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): 210,046
  7. Willi Castro (Twins): 153,712
  8. Dylan Moore (Mariners): 131,311
  9. Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): 107,245
  10. Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): 83,240

Shortstops

  1. Jacob Wilson (Athletics): 562,696
  2. Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): 519,984
  3. Jeremy Peña (Astros): 341,515
  4. Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): 316,538
  5. Anthony Volpe (Yankees): 201,891
  6. Zach Neto (Angels): 190,527
  7. Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): 157,389
  8. Trey Sweeney (Tigers): 150,787
  9. J.P. Crawford (Mariners): 142,123
  10. Corey Seager (Rangers): 129,579

Third Basemen

  1. José Ramírez (Guardians): 968,754
  2. Alex Bregman (Red Sox): 397,581
  3. Addison Barger (Blue Jays): 248,463
  4. Zach McKinstry (Tigers): 235,189
  5. Isaac Paredes (Astros): 190,016
  6. Junior Caminero (Rays): 162,300
  7. Maikel Garcia (Royals): 150,631
  8. DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): 143,375
  9. Ramón Urías (Orioles): 112,116
  10. Ben Williamson (Mariners): 86,467

Outfielders

  1. Aaron Judge (Yankees): 1,568,527
  2. Riley Greene (Tigers): 675,070
  3. Mike Trout (Angels): 475,265
  4. Steven Kwan (Guardians): 457,882
  5. Javier Báez (Tigers): 421,342
  6. Cody Bellinger (Yankees): 416,858
  7. Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): 380,985
  8. George Springer (Blue Jays): 330,470
  9. Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): 316,626
  10. Jarren Duran (Red Sox): 243,698
  11. Trent Grisham (Yankees): 242,664
  12. Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): 224,994
  13. Byron Buxton (Twins): 219,808
  14. Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): 218,444
  15. Randy Arozarena (Mariners): 189,284
  16. Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): 186,858
  17. Taylor Ward (Angels): 178,794
  18. Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): 169,345
  19. Jake Meyers (Astros): 165,934
  20. Cedric Mullins (Orioles): 123,572

Designated Hitters

  1. Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): 353,029
  2. Ben Rice (Yankees): 232,331
  3. Mike Tauchman (White Sox): 177,483
  4. Yordan Alvarez (Astros): 172,720
  5. Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): 168,208
  6. Colt Keith (Tigers): 166,230
  7. Brent Rooker (Athletics): 165,126
  8. Jorge Polanco (Mariners): 101,019
  9. Joc Pederson (Rangers): 81,719
  10. Jorge Soler (Angels): 77,147

National League Voting Leaders

Catchers

  1. Will Smith (Dodgers): 1,124,629
  2. Carson Kelly (Cubs): 408,081
  3. Francisco Alvarez (Mets): 274,191
  4. J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): 249,476
  5. Hunter Goodman (Rockies): 247,914
  6. William Contreras (Brewers): 150,663
  7. Gabriel Moreno (D-backs): 141,431
  8. Jose Trevino (Reds): 111,343
  9. Sean Murphy (Braves): 88,455
  10. Elias Díaz (Padres): 72,634

First Basemen

  1. Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): 1,136,389
  2. Pete Alonso (Mets): 895,900
  3. Michael Busch (Cubs): 286,931
  4. Bryce Harper (Phillies): 276,647
  5. Luis Arraez (Padres): 140,396
  6. Matt Olson (Braves): 98,388
  7. Josh Naylor (D-backs): 98,322
  8. Willson Contreras (Cardinals): 64,594
  9. Wilmer Flores (Giants): 59,537
  10. Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): 57,322

Second Basemen

  1. Ketel Marte (D-backs): 850,572
  2. Tommy Edman (Dodgers): 510,451
  3. Nico Hoerner (Cubs): 354,745
  4. Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): 326,787
  5. Jeff McNeil (Mets): 320,850
  6. Bryson Stott (Phillies): 209,027
  7. Ozzie Albies (Braves): 162,621
  8. Jake Cronenworth (Padres): 100,380
  9. Brice Turang (Brewers): 74,962
  10. Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): 48,659

Shortstops

  1. Francisco Lindor (Mets): 1,019,273
  2. Mookie Betts (Dodgers): 597,188
  3. Trea Turner (Phillies): 348,053
  4. Elly De La Cruz (Reds): 312,538
  5. Dansby Swanson (Cubs): 307,173
  6. Geraldo Perdomo (D-backs): 95,422
  7. CJ Abrams (Nationals): 79,831
  8. Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): 76,025
  9. Xander Bogaerts (Padres): 74,997
  10. Masyn Winn (Cardinals): 73,020

Third Basemen

  1. Manny Machado (Padres): 955,122
  2. Max Muncy (Dodgers): 415,750
  3. Eugenio Suárez (D-backs): 290,138
  4. Matt Shaw (Cubs): 245,102
  5. Alec Bohm (Phillies): 232,469
  6. Mark Vientos (Mets): 202,114
  7. Austin Riley (Braves): 192,388
  8. Matt Chapman (Giants): 183,223
  9. Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): 143,490
  10. Brett Baty (Mets): 67,026

Outfielders

  1. Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): 1,126,119
  2. Kyle Tucker (Cubs): 704,740
  3. Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers): 685,553
  4. Juan Soto (Mets): 625,618
  5. Corbin Carroll (D-backs): 597,805
  6. Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves): 596,363
  7. Andy Pages (Dodgers): 449,707
  8. Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): 434,955
  9. James Wood (Nationals): 383,294
  10. Brandon Nimmo (Mets): 355,347
  11. Ian Happ (Cubs): 284,090
  12. Nick Castellanos (Phillies): 269,007
  13. Tyrone Taylor (Mets): 268,013
  14. Jackson Merrill (Padres): 249,403
  15. Michael Conforto (Dodgers): 182,086
  16. Max Kepler (Phillies): 172,101
  17. Johan Rojas (Phillies): 155,586
  18. Heliot Ramos (Giants): 140,206
  19. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (D-backs): 137,362
  20. Austin Hays (Reds): 128,220

Designated Hitters

  1. Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): 1,398,771
  2. Rafael Devers (Giants): 796,382
  3. Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): 358,138
  4. Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): 332,097
  5. Starling Marte (Mets): 244,421
  6. Marcell Ozuna (Braves): 120,595
  7. Iván Herrera (Cardinals): 120,254
  8. Christian Yelich (Brewers): 90,369
  9. Gavin Sheets (Padres): 80,198
  10. Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): 53,841
