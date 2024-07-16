Major League Baseball 2024 MLB odds: Best and worst teams against the spread at All-Star break Published Jul. 16, 2024 11:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

At the All-Star break, the Philadelphia Phillies have the best record in baseball at 62-37. The Guardians, Orioles, Yankees and Dodgers sit just a few games behind them.

Now that we are at the mid-point of the MLB season (sorta), it's time to review the first half from a betting perspective.

Let's take a look at the best MLB teams against the spread so far this season.

1. Los Angeles Angels (56-40)

2. Pittsburgh Pirates (54-42)

3. Kansas City Royals (54-43)

4. Cincinnati Reds (54-43)

5. Washington Nationals (54-43)

Although they are in fourth place in the AL West and 14 games below .500, the Angels are the most profitable team ATS this season. They have lost 15 games this season by just one run.

Kansas City is the only team in the top-five on that list with a record above .500.

The Royals have been one of the most surprising stories of the first half of the 2024 MLB season. Just a season ago, they finished with one of the worst records in the MLB at 56-106. They are 52-45 at the break and only two games back of an AL wild card spot.

The Orioles, who have the seventh-best record ATS, are the most profitable team this season to bet on the run line. If someone were to wager $100 on the Orioles every game this season, they would be profiting $1,611 thus far.

On the other side of the coin, here are the worst teams against the spread.

1. Miami Marlins (42-54)

2. Atlanta Braves (43-52)

3. Chicago White Sox (44-54)

4. Seattle Mariners (44-54)

5. Texas Rangers (44-52)

The Marlins and White Sox have the two worst records in the MLB, so it is no surprise they are at the bottom of the ATS record list.

However, the Braves and Mariners, two teams that are comfortably in the postseason right now, are, surprisingly, two of the worst teams in baseball ATS. The Mariners lead the league in one-run wins with 19.

A season ago, the Rangers won the 2023 World Series. However, they have been arguably the most disappointing team throughout the first half of the season, as the World Series hangover appears to be in full effect.

At 46-50, the Rangers are five games back of first place in the AL West. If the playoffs started tomorrow, the defending champions would not qualify.

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on MLB and other sports.

