Major League Baseball
2024 MLB Draft odds: Oregon State's Travis Bazzana favored to go No. 1
Major League Baseball

2024 MLB Draft odds: Oregon State's Travis Bazzana favored to go No. 1

Published Jul. 4, 2024 10:40 a.m. ET

The 2024 MLB Draft is around the corner, which means bettors can get in on the action for which future star will be selected at No. 1.

This year's draft starts on July 14 and will be a three-day event. Cleveland has the first pick, followed by Cincinnati at No. 2 and Colorado at No. 3.

RELATED: MLB All-Star Futures Game headlined by Crews, Jones

Currently, Travis Bazzana has the shortest odds to come off the board first at +120. The native of Sydney, Australia and Oregon State second baseman was recently named a first-team All-American.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will the Aussie hear his name called first on July 14, or will JJ Wetherholt — the 5-foot-10 infielder out of West Virginia — pass him on both the oddsboard and the draft board?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 4.

2024 MLB DRAFT NO. 1 PICK: 

Travis Bazzana: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
JJ Wetherholt: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Jac Caglianone: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Charlie Condon: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Hagen Smith: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Chase Burns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Konnor Griffin: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Braden Montgomery: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)
Bryce Ranier: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Nick Kurtz: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Bazzana played three seasons for the Beavers, and last season, in 60 games, he hit 28 home runs (seventh in Division I), tallied 66 RBIs and drew 76 walks (second in D-I). He also batted a whopping .407 (eighth in D-I).

His .568 on-base percentage and .911 slugging percentage both ranked second in all of Division I last season.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 MLB All-Star picks: The 64 players who should be selected

2024 MLB All-Star picks: The 64 players who should be selected

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes