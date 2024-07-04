Major League Baseball 2024 MLB Draft odds: Oregon State's Travis Bazzana favored to go No. 1 Published Jul. 4, 2024 10:40 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 MLB Draft is around the corner, which means bettors can get in on the action for which future star will be selected at No. 1.

This year's draft starts on July 14 and will be a three-day event. Cleveland has the first pick, followed by Cincinnati at No. 2 and Colorado at No. 3.

Currently, Travis Bazzana has the shortest odds to come off the board first at +120. The native of Sydney, Australia and Oregon State second baseman was recently named a first-team All-American.

Will the Aussie hear his name called first on July 14, or will JJ Wetherholt — the 5-foot-10 infielder out of West Virginia — pass him on both the oddsboard and the draft board?

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 4.

2024 MLB DRAFT NO. 1 PICK:

Travis Bazzana: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

JJ Wetherholt: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Jac Caglianone: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Charlie Condon: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Hagen Smith: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chase Burns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Konnor Griffin: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Braden Montgomery: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Bryce Ranier: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Nick Kurtz: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Bazzana played three seasons for the Beavers, and last season, in 60 games, he hit 28 home runs (seventh in Division I), tallied 66 RBIs and drew 76 walks (second in D-I). He also batted a whopping .407 (eighth in D-I).

His .568 on-base percentage and .911 slugging percentage both ranked second in all of Division I last season.

