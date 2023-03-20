World Baseball Classic
2023 World Baseball Classic highlights: Mexico leads Japan

Updated Mar. 20, 2023 8:13 p.m. EDT

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is nearing an epic conclusion! The penultimate game is Monday, with Mexico taking on Japan in the tournament's second semifinal.

Mexico previously beat Puerto Rico, 5-4, while Japan handled Italy, 9-3. The winner of Mexico-Japan will face Team USA on Tuesday in the WBC Championship (7 p.m. ET, FS1).

Here are Monday's top plays from loanDepot Park in Miami!

FASTball

Roki Sasaki worked a one-two-three first inning for Japan with the first out coming on a 102 mph heater.

Pitching on display

Patrick Sandoval struck out the side en route to a one-two-three first inning for Mexico.

No harm done

Mexico had runners on first and second with one out in the top of the second, but Sasaki was able to induce a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning.

Mexico strikes first

Rowdy Tellez and Isaac Paredes each singled with two outs in the top of the fourth, and then Luis Urias gave Mexico the lead, blasting a three-run home run to left field.

Stay tuned for updates!

