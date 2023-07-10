Major League Baseball 2023 MLB Home Run Derby live updates: Highlights from the event Updated Jul. 10, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the most exciting nights on the baseball calendar is here!

The Home Run Derby is underway at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on the eve of the 2023 MLB All-Star Game (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Many of the game's top sluggers and biggest stars are taking part in the long ball competition. Pete Alonso is looking to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the second player to win the competition three times, in the very city the Hall of Famer became an icon. Speaking of Mariners fan favorites, Julio Rodríguez is hoping to excite the home crowd on Monday, too. The young star is actually facing the Mets slugger in the opening round.

Mookie Betts is also partaking in Monday's event for the first time in his illustrious career.

Once again, the competition is an eight-player field in a bracket format. Seeds were determined by the number of home runs in the first half of the season. Robert is the No. 1 overall seed and took on Adley Rutschman in the first round, for instance.

Here are the top moments from Monday's Derby.

First Round

No. 7 Julio Rodríguez (41) beats No. 2 Pete Alonso (xx)

HOME. FIELD. JULIO.

In front of a hugely pro-Mariners crowd at T-Mobile park, 2022 Home Run Derby breakout star Rodríguez gave the home fans plenty to cheer for with a historic 41-homer round, setting a new Home Run Derby single-round record. Two-time derby champion simply could not keep up.

No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (26) beats No. 3 Mookie Betts (11)

Vladdy shines!

In a battle between the biggest guy and the smallest, Guerrero started off slow but rallied for 26 homers, thanks in part to a pep talk from Juan Soto and Bo Bichette.

That was more than enough to take out the first-timer Betts, who hit only hit 11 in the first round.

No. 1 Luis Robert (28) beats No. 8 Adley Rutschman (27)

Oh my, Robert!

After an electrifying first round from the eighth-seeded Rutschman, Robert stepped up to the plate and showed everyone why he is the top seed in this derby.

Adley and dad… with a twist!

The Orioles catcher — who is no stranger to hitting home runs in this ballpark, put together an impressive 21-home run performance with his father pitching to him.

But then Rutschman added an extra twist, as the switch-hitter moved to the right side of the plate for his 30 seconds of bonus time — and hitting all six baseballs he saw out of the park to finish with 27.

No. 5 Randy Arozarena (24) beats No. 4 Adolis García (17)

Randy gets us started!

The Tampa Bay Rays slugger kicked off the event with an impressive 23-home run first round, earning and taking advantage of 30 seconds of extra time with five homers in the bonus period.

Arozarena advanced to the next round when Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia, his close friend and former Cardinals teammate, only mustered 17 home runs

Before the derby

