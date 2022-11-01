Major League Baseball 2022 Gold Glove winners: Nolan Arenado, Jeremy Peña highlight list 42 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While all eyes across the MLB universe will be locked into Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App ) , there are plenty of standouts not playing on baseball's biggest stage that deserve some shine.

The top defensive players across the diamond were honored on Tuesday, as winners of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were announced.

Here is a complete list of the 2022 Gold Glove winners:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies

Number of times winning the award: This is Realmuto's second Gold Glove (2019).

Key stat: Led all qualified MLB catchers with a 44% caught-stealing rate

'That's a Phillies win right there' - J.T. Realmuto Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto broke down what went into his at bat after crushing a game-winning home run in Game 1 of the World Series.

First base: Christian Walker, Diamondbacks

Number of times winning the award: This is Walker's first Gold Glove.

Key stat: Walker led all MLB first basemen with 17 DRS (defensive runs saved) and 14 outs above average.

Second base: Brendan Rodgers, Rockies

Number of times winning the award: This is Rodgers' first Gold Glove

Key stat: Rodgers led all MLB second basemen in DRS with 22.

Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Braves

Number of times winning the award: This is Swanson's first Gold Glove

Key stat: Swanson led all NL players with 21 outs above average, an increase of 19 from his 2021 total.

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Number of times winning the award: This is Arenado's 10th Gold Glove

Key stat: This is Arenado's 10th Gold Glove Award in 10 seasons, tying Ichiro for most consecutive Gold Gloves to begin an MLB career.

Left field: Ian Happ, Cubs

Number of times winning the award: This is Happ's first Gold Glove

Key stat: Happ’s 8.3 UZR (ultimate zone rating) was the highest among all MLB left fielders.

Center field: Trent Grisham, Padres

Number of times winning the award: This is Grisham's second career Gold Glove (2020)

Key stat: Grisham recorded 17 outs above average in the regular season, which was tied with the D-backs’ Daulton Varsho for the MLB lead.

Right field: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Number of times winning the award: This is Betts' sixth career Gold Glove (2016-20)

Key stat: Betts led all MLB right fielders with 15 DRS, which evaluates a player’s range and ability to convert a batted ball into an out.

Pitcher: Max Fried, Braves

Number of times winning the award: This is Fried's third gold glove (2020-21)

Key stat: In 185 1/3 innings pitched during the regular season, Fried had 42 defensive chances and made only one error.

Max Fried wins ninth game of the season in Braves' 3-0 victory Max Fried improved his record to 9-2 after the Atlanta Braves defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catcher: Jose Trevino, Yankees

Number of times winning the award: This is Trevino's first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Trevino led all Major League catchers with 21 defensive runs saved.

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Number of times winning the award: This is Guerrero Jr.'s first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Guerrero had 3 DRS at first base for and also became the first player in Blue Jays franchise history to win the award at first base.

Second base: Andrés Giménez, Guardians

Number of times winning the award: This is Giménez's first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Giménez led all AL second basemen with 16 DRS, and he also had 12 outs above average, per Statcast.

Shortstop: Jeremy Peña, Astros

Number of times winning the award: This is Peña's first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Peña finished the regular season tied with the Marlins’ Miguel Rojas for most DRS among MLB shortstops, with 15. He is the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove.

Third base: Ramón Urías, Orioles

Number of times winning the award: This is Urías' first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Urías, led all AL third basemen with 14 DRS in 2022. He was also tied with the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson for the most Outs Above Average at third base in the AL, with 7.

Left field: Steven Kwan, Guardians

Number of times winning the award: This is Kwan's first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Kwan led all MLB left fielders with 21 DRS and 10 outs above average.

Center field: Myles Straw, Guardians

Number of times winning the award: This is Straw's first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Straw led all MLB center fielders with an UZR of 8.0. He also led AL center fielders with 13 outs above average.

Right field: Kyle Tucker, Astros

Number of times winning the award: This is Tucker's first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Tucker led AL right fielders with 13 DRS.

Kyle Tucker reflects on his World Series Game 1 multi-HR game Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker reflects on his World Series Game 1 multi-HR game.

Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Guardians

Number of times winning the award: This is Bieber's first career Gold Glove

Key stat: Bieber is the first pitcher in Cleveland history to win a Gold Glove.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

in this topic Major League Baseball