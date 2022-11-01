2022 Gold Glove winners: Nolan Arenado, Jeremy Peña highlight list
While all eyes across the MLB universe will be locked into Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night (8:03 p.m., FOX and the FOX Sports App), there are plenty of standouts not playing on baseball's biggest stage that deserve some shine.
The top defensive players across the diamond were honored on Tuesday, as winners of the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were announced.
Here is a complete list of the 2022 Gold Glove winners:
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Catcher: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies
Number of times winning the award: This is Realmuto's second Gold Glove (2019).
Key stat: Led all qualified MLB catchers with a 44% caught-stealing rate
First base: Christian Walker, Diamondbacks
Number of times winning the award: This is Walker's first Gold Glove.
Key stat: Walker led all MLB first basemen with 17 DRS (defensive runs saved) and 14 outs above average.
Second base: Brendan Rodgers, Rockies
Number of times winning the award: This is Rodgers' first Gold Glove
Key stat: Rodgers led all MLB second basemen in DRS with 22.
Shortstop: Dansby Swanson, Braves
Number of times winning the award: This is Swanson's first Gold Glove
Key stat: Swanson led all NL players with 21 outs above average, an increase of 19 from his 2021 total.
Third base: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Number of times winning the award: This is Arenado's 10th Gold Glove
Key stat: This is Arenado's 10th Gold Glove Award in 10 seasons, tying Ichiro for most consecutive Gold Gloves to begin an MLB career.
Number of times winning the award: This is Happ's first Gold Glove
Key stat: Happ’s 8.3 UZR (ultimate zone rating) was the highest among all MLB left fielders.
Center field: Trent Grisham, Padres
Number of times winning the award: This is Grisham's second career Gold Glove (2020)
Key stat: Grisham recorded 17 outs above average in the regular season, which was tied with the D-backs’ Daulton Varsho for the MLB lead.
Right field: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Number of times winning the award: This is Betts' sixth career Gold Glove (2016-20)
Key stat: Betts led all MLB right fielders with 15 DRS, which evaluates a player’s range and ability to convert a batted ball into an out.
Number of times winning the award: This is Fried's third gold glove (2020-21)
Key stat: In 185 1/3 innings pitched during the regular season, Fried had 42 defensive chances and made only one error.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Catcher: Jose Trevino, Yankees
Number of times winning the award: This is Trevino's first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Trevino led all Major League catchers with 21 defensive runs saved.
First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Number of times winning the award: This is Guerrero Jr.'s first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Guerrero had 3 DRS at first base for and also became the first player in Blue Jays franchise history to win the award at first base.
Second base: Andrés Giménez, Guardians
Number of times winning the award: This is Giménez's first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Giménez led all AL second basemen with 16 DRS, and he also had 12 outs above average, per Statcast.
Shortstop: Jeremy Peña, Astros
Number of times winning the award: This is Peña's first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Peña finished the regular season tied with the Marlins’ Miguel Rojas for most DRS among MLB shortstops, with 15. He is the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove.
Third base: Ramón Urías, Orioles
Number of times winning the award: This is Urías' first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Urías, led all AL third basemen with 14 DRS in 2022. He was also tied with the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson for the most Outs Above Average at third base in the AL, with 7.
Left field: Steven Kwan, Guardians
Number of times winning the award: This is Kwan's first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Kwan led all MLB left fielders with 21 DRS and 10 outs above average.
Center field: Myles Straw, Guardians
Number of times winning the award: This is Straw's first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Straw led all MLB center fielders with an UZR of 8.0. He also led AL center fielders with 13 outs above average.
Right field: Kyle Tucker, Astros
Number of times winning the award: This is Tucker's first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Tucker led AL right fielders with 13 DRS.
Pitcher: Shane Bieber, Guardians
Number of times winning the award: This is Bieber's first career Gold Glove
Key stat: Bieber is the first pitcher in Cleveland history to win a Gold Glove.