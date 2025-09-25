LIV Golf 2025 Ryder Cup Power Rankings: How All 24 Players Stack Up Updated Sep. 25, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — This week, the United States team will look to avenge its 16.5-11.5 loss to the Europeans at the 2023 Ryder Cup. The Americans have the home advantage but are facing a stacked and confident European team that returns 11 of the 12 players from Rome, as well as Captain Luke Donald.

Here are the power rankings for all 24 players teeing it up at Bethpage Black this week for the 2025 Ryder Cup:

1. SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER. The world No. 1 is in the midst of one of the most dominant stretches in the history of professional golf. Scheffler won his 18th PGA Tour event and 12th title in the last two seasons a few weeks ago in Napa and has shown no signs of slowing down. In Rome, he went winless, securing only one total point after a 0-2-2 week. Scheffler will seek redemption at Bethpage Black, and a five-point week could be in play for the 29-year-old.

2. BRYSON DECHAMBEAU. If Scheffler is the U.S. team’s best player, Bryson DeChambeau may be the most important. The Crushers GC captain wasn’t in Rome in 2023 but played extremely well in 2021 at Whistling Straits when the U.S. thumped Europe, 19-9. Bethpage Black will be set up to suit DeChambeau’s style of play, and the American fans will flock to watch him smash drives and fist pump to the crowd.

Team United States is paced by Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau.

3. RORY MCILROY. McIlroy was one of only two European players in Rome to play in all five possible matches, and led the event in scoring, with 4 points. The Northern Irishman hits it as far off the tee as anyone in the competition not named "DeChambeau" and will use his length to his advantage this week. McIlroy completed the career grand slam this year at Augusta National, won The Players Championship, won at an iconic golf course in Pebble Beach and won his home open in Ireland earlier this month. If he can lead Europe to a Ryder Cup victory, he’ll cap off one of the greatest years in the history of professional golf.

4. JON RAHM. The Legion XIII captain has been one of the staples of the European team since he made his debut in 2018. Over 12 matches in three Ryder Cups, the Spaniard boasts a 6-3-3 record. Jon Rahm has the power game to succeed at Bethpage Black and is one of the handful of players who may get the opportunity to play in five matches this week.

5. TOMMY FLEETWOOD. This year’s Tour Championship winner had a phenomenal season. In addition to earning his first win in America, the Englishman had seven top-5 finishes. Fleetwood went 3-1 in Rome and was famously part of the "Moliwood" undefeated pairing at Le Golf National in the 2018 Ryder Cup. The 34-year-old has emerged as one of the leaders of the European team.

6. PATRICK CANTLAY. While "Patty Ice" may not have had his best season in 2025, he’s proven to be a major part of the pulse of the American team and has elevated his game in team competitions. Cantlay was one of only three American players to earn two or more points in Rome and has an overall Ryder Cup record of 5-2-1. Cantlay is a great putter under pressure and will be relied upon heavily this week by Captain Keegan Bradley.

7. JUSTIN THOMAS. If Scheffler is the best player and DeChambeau is the most important, Thomas is the heartbeat. The two-time major winner has only one win in the past two seasons and had the worst result of any of the 10 Americans at the recent event in Napa, but he’s the type of player who wears his heart on his sleeve and thrives when representing his country. Thomas is 7-4-2 overall in the Ryder Cup and may get the benefit of playing alongside DeChambeau this week, which would create quite possibly the most electrifying Ryder Cup tandem in recent memory.

8. TYRRELL HATTON. The course setup this week won’t favor a grinder like Tyrrell Hatton, but his match play prowess is translatable to just about any golf course in the world. The Legion XIII star is coming off the best major championship season of his career as well as a team championship with Legion XIII on LIV Golf. His comfortability playing alongside Rahm should prove to be valuable this week.

9. VIKTOR HOVLAND. The Norwegian was one of only two players to play all five matches in Rome, which tells you how Donald feels about Hovland. The faith in the affable star paid off, as he was able to earn 3.5 points, the second most on the team. In Hovland’s most recent start, he finished T5 at Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship and is one of the most consistent iron players in the world, gaining strokes on approach in 17 of his past 18 events.

10. CAMERON YOUNG. Power will be crucial this week, and there are few players in the Ryder Cup this year with more power than Young. He earned his overdue first PGA Tour win at the Wyndham Championship in August and has been red-hot ever since, with his worst finish since his win being an 11th place finish at the BMW Championship. Young is a New York native and will certainly be a fan favorite this week at Bethpage.

LIV Golf star Jon Rahm headlines Team Europe.

11. LUDVIG ÅBERG. Åberg made his Ryder Cup debut in 2023 and didn’t disappoint. The Swede won two points for Europe and, alongside Hovland, was part of a historic 9 & 7 beatdown of Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, the most lopsided match in Ryder Cup history. Åberg is part of the new-age European group that can match the Americans with power off the tee.

12. RUSSELL HENLEY. Henley is a Ryder Cup rookie but played in the 2024 Presidents Cup, going 3-1. The former Georgia Bulldog will most likely play alongside Scheffler in multiple matches this week, which will take a lot of the pressure off. Henley is one of the hottest players in the world and has finished inside the top 20 in each of his last eight starts.

13. MATT FITZPATRICK. The 2022 U.S. Open champion has a dismal 1-7 Ryder Cup record but arrives to Bethpage Black as one of Europe’s hottest players. Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 in nine of his last 10 worldwide starts and has been elite off the tee, gaining strokes on the field in eight of those 10 starts. With his lone major victory coming in the Northeast, this feels like it could be a Ryder Cup bounce back spot for the Englishman.

14. SAM BURNS. Burns was the 2025 leader on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting (+0.98 per round) and will be a key player for the Unites States this week. He tends to play well in events that feature plenty of birdies so the course set up this week should suit the 29-year-old.

15. ROBERT MACINTYRE. MacIntyre was a rookie in Rome and was a key contributor for Europe, going 2-0-1. Both of his matches were in fourballs alongside Justin Rose, and I’d expect to see a similar plan for him this week.

16. J.J SPAUN. Spaun arrives at Bethpage Black in great form, finishing 6th at the Procore Championship in his most recent start. The reigning U.S. Open champion has never played in a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup and is one of the shorter players off the tee for the United States. In the case of Spaun, Bradley will need to decide on whether to ride the hot hand or opt to play players who could fit the course better with more match play experience.

17. XANDER SCHAUFFELE. Schauffele is one of the biggest question marks of the 2025 Ryder Cup. He won two major championships in 2024 but missed the beginning of 2025 with an injury and hasn’t looked quite the same since. He went 1-3 in Rome but has historically played well in foursomes alongside Cantlay. Schauffele hasn’t played since the BMW Championship in mid-August due to the birth of his first child.

Rory McIlroy will shoulder a heavy load for Team Europe.

18. COLLIN MORIKAWA. Morikawa is another question mark for USA Captain Keegan Bradley this week. He’s one of the most accomplished American players with two major championships but is arguably the player on the team with the most questionable current form. Morikawa has only one top-10 finish since the Players Championship in March and most recently finished T43 at the Procore Championship, the second-worst finish of any of the 10 U.S. Ryder Cup participants in Napa.

19. BEN GRIFFIN. Like Spaun, Griffin enters the Ryder Cup with no experience in either the Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup. He’s had the best season of his career and has racked up seven top-10 finishes this season, including a win at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Griffin has an excellent short game but doesn’t have the firepower as some of the other Americans (although he’s added distance this season). It’s likely that he’ll only play two of the four team sessions this week.

20. JUSTIN ROSE. Rose’s value for Europe goes beyond what he can do on the golf course. The veteran is a leader in the team room and is a key cog in guiding the younger players on the team. With that said, Rose has shown this season that he can still keep up with the best players in the world when he has it going. He lost in a playoff to McIlroy at the Masters and won the FedEx St. Jude just a few months ago. Bethpage Black doesn’t feel like the right course for Rose to thrive this week, but a vintage performance wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone.

21. SHANE LOWRY. Lowry has a Ryder Cup record of 2-3-1 and has yet to carve out a definitive role or partnership with the current European team. In Rome, he played in four matches but was in better form entering the week. With many of the Europeans playing better than Lowry, I’d be a little surprised if he played more than two team sessions.

22. HARRIS ENGLISH. English has played in one Ryder Cup and was part of the 19-9 victory for the United States at Whistling Straits. He only managed to earn one point in his three matches, which was the lowest point total on the team. The former Georgia Bulldog certainly has the mentality for match play, but his potential teammates and course fit for Bethpage are both unclear.

23. RASMUS HØJGAARD. Højgaard is a Ryder Cup rookie and is the only player on the team who wasn’t in Rome in 2023 (his brother Nicolai was on the team). He missed the cut at his most recent start at Wentworth for the BMW Championship but was in good form prior to that, finishing T2 at the Omega European Masters. The Dane is long off the tee and plays a Callaway golf ball, making him a potential fourball partner for Rahm.

24. SEPP STRAKA. Straka started off the 2025 season hot and sustained his form for the first half of the season, winning the American Express in January and the Truist Championship, a Signature Event, in March. His results tailed off towards the end of the season, and he finished 30th at the Tour Championship in his most recent start. He didn’t make the trip to Wentworth with the rest of the European team due to personal reasons and his role on the team this week is up in the air.

Bryson DeChambeau is all smiles ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup.

This piece is courtesy of Matt Vincenzi in partnership with LIV Golf.

