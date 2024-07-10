PGA Tour 2024 Genesis Scottish Open odds, predictions: Favorites, picks from the field Updated Jul. 10, 2024 2:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Vik Chokshi

FOX Sports Gambling Lead

The PGA Tour is making its annual summer voyage over the pond, as several of the tour's best will compete in the Genesis Scottish Open this weekend ahead of The Open the following weekend.

The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland will host the event for the sixth straight year. This is a par-71 track that's 7,293 yards long.

We had another close call at the John Deere Classic last week, as both Aaron Rai and Eric Cole were in a position to help us hit big entering the final round. Unfortunately, both failed to keep up with Davis Thompson, who shot a scorching 64 to win the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your best bet is always your next one, right?

As for betting on this tournament, we've got you covered with everything you need, from the odds to best bets.

Let's dive into the action.

FAVORITES

Scottie Scheffler is still absent from the tour, but Rory McIlroy returns to play for the first time since his collapse at the U.S. Open.

With Scheffler out, McIlroy is the clear favorite this week, at +750 to win the tournament. He won last year's event by one stroke, shooting 15-under par.

Xander Schauffele, who won in 2022, holds the second-best odds at +850, while Ludvig Aberg sits third on the betting board at +1400.

Min Woo Lee, who won in 2021, has the seventh-best odds at +2500.

Now that we teed off with the basics, let's approach the top favorites and my portfolio for this tournament.

ODDS LIST

Rory McIlroy: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Xander Schauffele: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Collin Morikawa: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Viktor Hovland: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Min Woo Lee: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Tom Kim: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Justin Thomas: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sungjae Im: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Aaron Rai: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

* Odds as of 7/10

LONG-SHOT OUTRIGHT BETS TO MAKE

If you follow me on Twitter or read this column, you know I love betting on golf long shots (+1500 to +2000 or longer). There's just something thrilling about holding a lottery ticket deep into Sunday. It also presents you with multiple hedging opportunities if you want to eliminate some of your risks.

A lot of my bets this week are based on course history and form, so here are a couple of guys worth sprinkling pizza money on:

Ludvig Aberg +1500

Tommy Fleetwood +2500

Min Woo Lee +2500

Tom Kim +2800

Aaron Rai +4000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Just missed: Viktor Hovland (+2200), Wyndham Clark (+4500), Nicolai Hojgaard (+8000)

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience PGA Tour

share