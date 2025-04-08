PGA Tour How to watch the 2025 Masters: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, dates Updated Apr. 8, 2025 12:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 89th Masters is ready to tee off! This week, 95 golfers will play at famed Augusta National for the chance to bring home a green jacket. LIV Golf will be well represented in this year's tournament with 12 golfers of their own, including Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

Check out everything you need to know about watching the 2025 Masters Tournament.

When do the 2025 Masters start?

The 2025 Masters start in earnest on Thursday, April 10, 2025. The Honorary Starters (Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson) will tee off at 7:30 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the 2025 Masters? What channels will it be on?

The 2025 Masters will be available across several different channels and platforms. On TV, you can watch the Masters on CBS and ESPN. Here's how you can tune in on each day:

Wednesday, April 9: Par 3 Contest 2-4 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Thursday, April 10: 3-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Friday, April 11: 3-7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, April 12: 2-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, April 13: 2-7 p.m. ET (CBS)

How can I stream the 2025 Masters or watch without cable?

The 2025 Masters can be streamed on Masters.com, the Masters App, Paramount+ and ESPN+.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch the Masters on your local CBS station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

What is the 2025 Masters schedule?

Below is the daily schedule of events and how to watch. All times Eastern.

Wednesday, April 9

Masters On the Range: 9-11 a.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Practice round coverage: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (ESPN+)

Masters Par 3 Contest: 12-4 p.m. (ESPN, Masters.com/App)

Thursday, April 10

Honorary Starters tee off: 7:30 a.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Masters On the Range: 8:30-10-30 a.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Round 1 Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN, Masters.com/App)

Friday, April 11

Masters On the Range: 8:30-10-30 a.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (15 and 16): 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Round 2 Telecast: 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN, Masters.com/App)

Saturday, April 12

On the Range: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (15 and 16): 12:30-6:30 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Round 3 Early Coverage: 12-2 p.m. (Paramount+)

Round 3 Telecast: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, April 13

On the Range: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (4, 5 and 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12 and 13): 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Featured Holes (15 and 16): 12:30-6:30 p.m. (Masters.com/App, Paramount+)

Round 4 Early Coverage: 12-2 p.m. (Paramount+)

Round 4 Telecast: 2-7 p.m. (CBS)

