LIV Golf
LIV Golf at The Masters 2025: Hatton, DeChambeau in top five after first round
LIV Golf

LIV Golf at The Masters 2025: Hatton, DeChambeau in top five after first round

Updated Apr. 10, 2025 9:01 p.m. ET

The first round of the 89th Masters Tournament is in the books after an exciting day at Augusta National.

Justin Rose is the runaway favorite after the first round, shooting 7-under 65 to secure a three-stroke lead going into the second round on Friday. LIV golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau are firmly in the mix at fifth place with 4-under.

Here are all the highlights from Round 1 of The Masters on Thursday:

Day 1 leaderboard

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Justin Rose — 65 (-7)
T2. Corey Conners — 68 (-4)
T2. Scottie Scheffler — 68 (-4)
T5. Tyrrell Hatton — 69 (-3)
T5. Bryson DeChambeau — 69 (-3)
T7. Aaron Rai — 70 (-2)
T7. Harris English — 70 (-2)
T7. Jason Day — 70 (-2)
T7. Akshay Bhatia — 70 (-2)

[RELATED: 2025 The Masters odds: 'Bettors have started to file in on Bryson']

Strong days for Hatton, DeChambeau

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton carried the LIV Golf flag, both at 69. DeChambeau had seven birdies in his up-and-down day, a show of his scoring power.

"Making some bogeys for me probably frees me up a little bit and says, you know what? Just go out and play some golf," DeChambeau said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from LIV Golf Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Masters odds, predictions: Favorites, long-shot bets to make

2025 Masters odds, predictions: Favorites, long-shot bets to make

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes