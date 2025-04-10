LIV Golf LIV Golf at The Masters 2025: Hatton, DeChambeau in top five after first round Updated Apr. 10, 2025 9:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first round of the 89th Masters Tournament is in the books after an exciting day at Augusta National.

Justin Rose is the runaway favorite after the first round, shooting 7-under 65 to secure a three-stroke lead going into the second round on Friday. LIV golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Bryson DeChambeau are firmly in the mix at fifth place with 4-under.

Here are all the highlights from Round 1 of The Masters on Thursday:

Day 1 leaderboard

1. Justin Rose — 65 (-7)

T2. Corey Conners — 68 (-4)

T2. Scottie Scheffler — 68 (-4)

T5. Tyrrell Hatton — 69 (-3)

T5. Bryson DeChambeau — 69 (-3)

T7. Aaron Rai — 70 (-2)

T7. Harris English — 70 (-2)

T7. Jason Day — 70 (-2)

T7. Akshay Bhatia — 70 (-2)

Strong days for Hatton, DeChambeau

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton carried the LIV Golf flag, both at 69. DeChambeau had seven birdies in his up-and-down day, a show of his scoring power.

"Making some bogeys for me probably frees me up a little bit and says, you know what? Just go out and play some golf," DeChambeau said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

