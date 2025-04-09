PGA Tour 2025 The Masters odds: 'Bettors have started to file in on Bryson' Updated Apr. 9, 2025 8:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No question, Scottie Scheffler is a solid choice in The Masters odds this week. He’s the defending champion, going for his third green jacket in four years, and he’s the unquestioned favorite as the No. 1 player on the planet.

But interestingly, at least at Caesars Sports, one of the more popular players isn’t even on the PGA Tour.

"There’s been a huge tidal wave of bets on Bryson DeChambeau," Caesars golf trader Anthony Salleroli said. "People are really favoring Bryson. He’s No. 2 in ticket count, behind Rory McIlroy."

Salleroli and sharp golf bettor Wes Reynolds help set the table for 2025 Masters odds, with the first ball set to fly at Augusta National on Thursday morning.

Top of the Oddsboard

Thanks to the surge of DeChambeau dollars, the LIV Golf standout is now the +1100 co-third choice in Caesars’ odds to win the Masters. Months ago, when Caesars first posted Masters odds, DeChambeau was +2000.

At last week’s LIV stop in Miami, DeChambeau led after two rounds but shot 3-over in the third and final round while finishing fifth.

"Ever since Round 1 in Miami, bettors have started to file in on Bryson," Salleroli said.

DeChambeau took sixth last year in The Masters, his best finish at Augusta.

Masters favorite Scheffler is rightly getting attention, too, even at +475 odds, which don’t offer as attractive a payout.

"Scheffler’s price is definitely short, and deservedly so. But he’s fourth in our ticket count," Salleroli said. "He had a Sunday surge two weeks ago in the Houston Open, taking second. So he’s definitely getting his respect."

As Salleroli noted above, McIlroy has taken the most Masters bets. He’s +600 in Masters odds, behind only Scheffler.

McIlroy is in good form, and perhaps bettors think he’s overdue — even long overdue — to win another major. He’s got four major titles but none since the 2014 Open Championship.

McIlroy took second in the 2022 Masters.

Collin Morikawa is another popular play, and he’s seeing sharp dollars, as well. Morikawa was in contention last year, finishing tied for third, his best effort at Augusta.

"There’s a lot of love for Collin. He’s currently in good form, and the public loves him," Salleroli said. "He’s third in our ticket count, and we have some liability to him."

At Caesars, Morikawa joins DeChambeau as the +1100 third choice. But if you’d gotten on Morikawa a week or two ago, you could’ve gotten him in the +1600 to +1800 range.

2025 Masters Betting Guide: Scottie Scheffler Repeat?

Masters Sharp Side

Reynolds, a sharp bettor and golf analyst for VSIN, is having a phenomenal year in golf. He’s already picked four tournament winners and nearly three more, with those three finishing in second place.

So when Reynolds says he’s leaning into Morikawa, it should carry some weight.

"Morikawa currently leads the PGA Tour for strokes gained [on] approach, and his irons have returned to the levels of 2020-2021, when he won two majors," Reynolds said. "He’s been top 10 at Augusta each of the last three years, even when he wasn’t at peak form."

Reynolds doesn’t yet think McIlroy will break his majors drought. But he bet on McIlroy -130 to have a top-10 finish.

"This feels like Rory’s year. "But then again, we say that every year at Augusta," Reynolds said. "He has already won two events this year, Pebble Beach and The Players Championship, and he’s in as good of form as he could possibly be."

And if McIlroy has a reasonably good Round 1 on Thursday, then Reynolds might jump in with a wager on Rory to don the green jacket on Sunday.

"I’m waiting to bet the outright, because his start is the key," Reynolds said. "For the last 10 Masters winners, the average number of shots off the lead after Round 1 has been a little less than four strokes. Rory has averaged a little less than eight off the pace after Round 1, over the last six years.

"The pressure of completing the career Grand Slam is massive. But if he starts solidly, then look out."

Top of the Props

As always, Caesars has the prop of whether there will be a hole-in-one, on any hole, over the four-day tournament. Yes is a -170 favorite and No a +130 underdog, meaning the expectation is that there will be at least one hole-in-one.

But Caesars then went a step further with an intriguing Masters prop bet.

"The public really seems to like it when we separate the par-3s and make individual hole-in-one props on each hole. They gobble that up," Salleroli said.

One reason why: The odds are longer, so the payouts are better. The 16th hole is seen as the most likely to give up a hole-in-one, with odds of -150. That means it would take a $150 bet to profit $100 (total payout $250).

But holes 6, 12 and 4 have much more attractive odds: +850 on No. 6, +1200 on No. 12 and +1400 on No. 4. So, in the unlikely event that someone holes out their tee shot on No. 4, a $100 bet would profit a healthy $1,400 (total payout $1,500).

Masters Bingo

Another interesting market in 2025 Masters odds: A golf version of bingo, based on scores recorded in a round. Caesars is offering this option in a few states, with the scores ranging from 64 to 83.

"Think of it as a bingo card, where you cross out each of the scores as they happen. If you get a cover-all, then you win," Salleroli said. "This tournament is good for that market. You’ve got older players in the field who might not score as well and amateurs, too."

For example, 1985 and 1993 Masters champ Bernhard Langer is 67 and will make his final Masters appearance. Fred Couples, the 1992 Masters winner, is 65. There are five amateurs in the field, who could also find trouble on the difficult Augusta track.

"It’s just kind of a fun, quirky market."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

