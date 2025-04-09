LIV Golf
LIV Golf
Players with the career Grand Slam and those who came close
Published Apr. 9, 2025 2:19 p.m. ET
These are the players who have won the career Grand Slam of all four professional majors, the order they won them and how many tries it took before getting the final leg:
x — Played before Arnold Palmer raised the notion of a modern Grand Slam in 1960.
x — Gene Sarazen
- U.S. Open: 1922
- PGA Championship: 1922
- British Open: 1932
- Masters: 1935 (first attempt)
ADVERTISEMENT
x — Ben Hogan
- PGA Championship: 1946
- U.S. Open: 1948
- Masters: 1951
- British Open: 1953 (first attempt)
Gary Player
- British Open: 1959
- Masters: 1961
- PGA Championship: 1962
- U.S. Open: 1965 (third attempt)
- Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:
- 1963: Tie for 8th in 1963 at Brookline
- 1964: Tie for 23rd at Congressional
Jack Nicklaus
- U.S. Open: 1962
- Masters: 1963
- PGA Championship: 1963
- British Open: 1966 (third attempt)
- Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:
- 1964: Runner-up at St. Andrews
- 1965: Tie for 12th at Royal Birkdale
Tiger Woods
- Masters: 1997
- PGA Championship: 1999
- U.S. Open: 2000
- British Open: 2000 (first attempt)
PLAYERS WITH THREE LEGS OF THE GRAND SLAM
Phil Mickelson
- Masters: 2004
- PGA Championship: 2005
- British Open: 2013
- U.S. Open: 10 attempts:
- 2014: Tie for 28th at Pinehurst No. 2
- 2015: Tie for 64th at Chambers Bay
- 2016: Missed the cut at Oakmont
- 2017: Did not play at Erin Hills
- 2018: Tie for 48th at Shinnecock Hills
- 2019:Tie for 52nd at Pebble Beach
- 2020: Missed the cut at Winged Foot
- 2021: Tie for 62nd at Torrey Pines
- 2022: Missed the cut at The Country Club
- 2023: Missed the cut at Los Angeles Country Club
- 2024: Missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2
Rory McIlroy
- U.S. Open: 2011
- PGA Championship: 2012
- British Open: 2014
- Masters: Ten attempts:
- 2015: 4th
- 2016: Tie for 10th
- 2017: Tie for 7th
- 2018: Tie for 5th
- 2019: Tie for 21st
- 2020: Tie for 33rd
- 2021: Missed the cut
- 2022: Runner-up
- 2023: Missed the cut
- 2024: Tie for 22nd
Jordan Spieth
- Masters: 2015
- U.S. Open: 2015
- British Open: 2017
- PGA Championship: Eight attempts:
- 2017: Tied for 28th at Quail Hollow
- 2018: Tied for 12th at Bellerive
- 2019: Tied for 3rd at Bethpage Black
- 2020: Tied for 71st at Harding Park
- 2021: Tied for 30th at Kiawah Island
- 2022: Tied for 34th at Southern Hills
- 2023: Tied for 29th at Oak Hill
- 2024: Tied for 43rd at Valhalla
INACTIVE PLAYERS WITH THREE LEGS OF THE GRAND SLAM
x-Walter Hagen
- U.S. Open: 1914
- PGA Championship: 1921
- British Open: 1922
- Masters: Four attempts (Hagen was 41 when the Masters began in 1934)
x-Jim Barnes
- PGA Championship: 1916
- U.S. Open: 1921
- British Open: 1925
- Masters: Never played.
x — Tommy Armour
- U.S. Open: 1927
- PGA Championship: 1930
- British Open: 1931
- Masters: Seven attempts (best finish was tie for 8th in 1937)
x — Byron Nelson
- Masters: 1937
- US Open: 1939
- PGA Championship: 1940
- British Open: One attempt (The Open was not held in the six years leading to his retirement from full-time golf)
x — Sam Snead
- PGA Championship: 1942
- British Open: 1946
- Masters: 1949
- U.S. Open: 22 attempts (best finish was runner-up in 1953)
Arnold Palmer
- Masters: 1958
- U.S. Open: 1960
- British Open: 1961
- PGA Championship: 34 attempts (best finish was runner-up in 1964, 1968 and 1970)
Lee Trevino
- U.S. Open: 1968
- British Open: 1971
- PGA Championship: 1974
- Masters: 16 attempts (best finish was tie for 10th in 1975 and 1985)
Raymond Floyd
- PGA Championship: 1969
- Masters: 1976
- U.S. Open: 1986
- British Open: Nine attempts (best finish was tie for 12th in 1992)
Tom Watson
- British Open: 1975
- Masters: 1977
- U.S. Open: 1982
- PGA Championship: 24 attempts (best finish was 5th in 1993).
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
share
recommended
-
Every LIV golfer that has qualified for the 2025 Masters Tournament
2025 LIV Golf Miami prize money payouts for each golfer
2025 LIV Golf prize money payouts: Money list leaders after Miami
-
5 Largest LIV Golf contracts: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson at top
Why Jon Rahm doesn’t consider himself the Patrick Mahomes of golf — yet
LIV Golf Miami highlights: Marc Leishman wins, helps Ripper GC take team event
in this topic
recommended
-
Every LIV golfer that has qualified for the 2025 Masters Tournament
2025 LIV Golf Miami prize money payouts for each golfer
2025 LIV Golf prize money payouts: Money list leaders after Miami
-
5 Largest LIV Golf contracts: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson at top
Why Jon Rahm doesn’t consider himself the Patrick Mahomes of golf — yet
LIV Golf Miami highlights: Marc Leishman wins, helps Ripper GC take team event