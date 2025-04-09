LIV Golf Players with the career Grand Slam and those who came close Published Apr. 9, 2025 2:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

These are the players who have won the career Grand Slam of all four professional majors, the order they won them and how many tries it took before getting the final leg:

x — Played before Arnold Palmer raised the notion of a modern Grand Slam in 1960.

x — Gene Sarazen

U.S. Open: 1922

PGA Championship: 1922

British Open: 1932

Masters: 1935 (first attempt)

ADVERTISEMENT

x — Ben Hogan

PGA Championship: 1946

U.S. Open: 1948

Masters: 1951

British Open: 1953 (first attempt)

Gary Player

British Open: 1959

Masters: 1961

PGA Championship: 1962

U.S. Open: 1965 (third attempt)

Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:

1963: Tie for 8th in 1963 at Brookline

1964: Tie for 23rd at Congressional

Jack Nicklaus

U.S. Open: 1962

Masters: 1963

PGA Championship: 1963

British Open: 1966 (third attempt)

Previous attempts at completing the Grand Slam:

1964: Runner-up at St. Andrews

1965: Tie for 12th at Royal Birkdale

Tiger Woods

Masters: 1997

PGA Championship: 1999

U.S. Open: 2000

British Open: 2000 (first attempt)

PLAYERS WITH THREE LEGS OF THE GRAND SLAM

Phil Mickelson

Masters: 2004

PGA Championship: 2005

British Open: 2013

U.S. Open: 10 attempts:

2014: Tie for 28th at Pinehurst No. 2

2015: Tie for 64th at Chambers Bay

2016: Missed the cut at Oakmont

2017: Did not play at Erin Hills

2018: Tie for 48th at Shinnecock Hills

2019:Tie for 52nd at Pebble Beach

2020: Missed the cut at Winged Foot

2021: Tie for 62nd at Torrey Pines

2022: Missed the cut at The Country Club

2023: Missed the cut at Los Angeles Country Club

2024: Missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2

U.S. Open: 2011

PGA Championship: 2012

British Open: 2014

Masters: Ten attempts:

2015: 4th

2016: Tie for 10th

2017: Tie for 7th

2018: Tie for 5th

2019: Tie for 21st

2020: Tie for 33rd

2021: Missed the cut

2022: Runner-up

2023: Missed the cut

2024: Tie for 22nd

Jordan Spieth

Masters: 2015

U.S. Open: 2015

British Open: 2017

PGA Championship: Eight attempts:

2017: Tied for 28th at Quail Hollow

2018: Tied for 12th at Bellerive

2019: Tied for 3rd at Bethpage Black

2020: Tied for 71st at Harding Park

2021: Tied for 30th at Kiawah Island

2022: Tied for 34th at Southern Hills

2023: Tied for 29th at Oak Hill

2024: Tied for 43rd at Valhalla

INACTIVE PLAYERS WITH THREE LEGS OF THE GRAND SLAM

x-Walter Hagen

U.S. Open: 1914

PGA Championship: 1921

British Open: 1922

Masters: Four attempts (Hagen was 41 when the Masters began in 1934)

x-Jim Barnes

PGA Championship: 1916

U.S. Open: 1921

British Open: 1925

Masters: Never played.

x — Tommy Armour

U.S. Open: 1927

PGA Championship: 1930

British Open: 1931

Masters: Seven attempts (best finish was tie for 8th in 1937)

x — Byron Nelson

Masters: 1937

US Open: 1939

PGA Championship: 1940

British Open: One attempt (The Open was not held in the six years leading to his retirement from full-time golf)

x — Sam Snead

PGA Championship: 1942

British Open: 1946

Masters: 1949

U.S. Open: 22 attempts (best finish was runner-up in 1953)

Arnold Palmer

Masters: 1958

U.S. Open: 1960

British Open: 1961

PGA Championship: 34 attempts (best finish was runner-up in 1964, 1968 and 1970)

Lee Trevino

U.S. Open: 1968

British Open: 1971

PGA Championship: 1974

Masters: 16 attempts (best finish was tie for 10th in 1975 and 1985)

Raymond Floyd

PGA Championship: 1969

Masters: 1976

U.S. Open: 1986

British Open: Nine attempts (best finish was tie for 12th in 1992)

Tom Watson

British Open: 1975

Masters: 1977

U.S. Open: 1982

PGA Championship: 24 attempts (best finish was 5th in 1993).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share