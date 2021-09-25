College Football College football Week 4 top moments: Notre Dame-Wisconsin, Texas A&M-Arkansas, more 50 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 4 of the college football season brings with it more than a few intriguing matchups.

Kicking things off on FOX, No. 12 Notre Dame QB Jack Coan takes on his old team, No. 18 Wisconsin. Coan, a 22-year-old grad transfer, went 12-6 as a starter for the Badgers, who are now led by Graham Mertz.

Meanwhile, there's an SEC clash in Starkville, as LSU takes on Mississippi State (12 p.m. ET, ESPN) and an in-state rivalry is renewed when Texas hosts Texas Tech in Austin (12 p.m. ET, ABC).

Later in the afternoon, No. 7 Texas A&M takes on No. 16 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), and at night, No. 4 Oklahoma takes on West Virginia, hot off its 27-21 upset of Virginia Tech last week (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Here are the top moments from Saturday's action.

No. 12 NOTRE DAME at No. 18 WISCONSIN

3-and-out

Why is this 37-yarder from the Badgers one of the top moments from the first half?

Well, so far, it's the only scoring moment of the first half.

There's also been a missed field goal on the day.

Toe tappin'

But that doesn't mean there haven't been impressive plays elsewhere. Check out this grab from ND tight end Michael Mayer.

Dime piece

It might not have led to points for Wisconsin, but this dime was still a thing of beauty.

D-fence!

Defense wins championships and also rivalry games, if ND can keep on getting stops like this.

More D-fence!

Notre Dame is all over the place on the defensive side of the ball!

Check out this pick from Cam Hart to give the Irish great field position.

LSU at MISSISSIPPI STATE

More of the same

Kayshon Boutte continued the tradition of sure-handed Tigers receivers on the game's first TD.

TEXAS TECH at TEXAS

Longhorns strike first

Bijan Robinson found pay dirt on this fourth-down romp.

THE BEST OF THE REST:

Blowout city

Georgia got off to one of the best starts we've seen all year.

It used defensive magic and high-powered offense to take a 35-0 lead in the first quarter.

Catch me if you can

Well, on this one, they couldn't catch TCU's Zach Evans.

Defensive breakdown

TCU can put points on the board, but wasn't able to keep them off the board on this one.

Carving up the D

Talk about taking it to the house.

Penn State is off and running against Villanova early in the second quarter.

For more up-to-date news on all things college football, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.