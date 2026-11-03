College Football Week 10 Expert Picks, Predictions For Notre Dame-Miami, More

After the first College Football Playoff reveal of the 2026 season on Tuesday, it's officially crunch time. The Week 10 slate could help determine that postseason picture.

No. 1 Miami will try to remain perfect in its toughest test yet, visiting No. 11 Notre Dame.

In the SEC, there are, essentially, a slew of elimination games. No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 7 Texas and No. 10 Ole Miss are all facing ranked opponents. If any pick up another loss, that could push them out one week after being included in the CFP field.

Then in the Big Ten, No. 8 UCLA will try to stay on course for a playoff appearance, playing at Minnesota on "Big Noon Kickoff."

In just one week, the 12-team CFP could look completely different. We’re breaking down our straight-up picks and the matchups to watch closely throughout the weekend.

RJ Young Laken Litman Ben Portnoy Last Week 4-6 4-6 3-7 Overall 54-34 49-39 49-39

Southern Methodist vs. Virginia Tech

Kevin Jennings threw for 352 yards, but SMU lost to Syracuse in Week 9. (Photo by Rebecca Villagracia/Getty Images)

When: Friday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Line: SMU -6

RJ Young: SMU

I don't think the Mustangs' Week 9 loss to Syracuse will linger.

Laken Litman: SMU

SMU rebounds from a crushing defeat at Syracuse.

Ben Portnoy: Virginia Tech

It's been a weird year in Blacksburg, but I like what the Hokies' offense has done in spurts. SMU has been playing with fire and got burned last week. I think Virginia Tech springs another upset.

Minnesota vs. No. 8 UCLA

UCLA running back Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten with 12 rushing touchdowns. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (FOX)

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Line: UCLA -5.5

Young: UCLA

While Minnesota's performance was good last week against Indiana, the better quarterback is UCLA's Ty Dieffenbach in this matchup.

Litman: UCLA

UCLA keeps its perfect record intact on the road against a pesky Gophers team.

Portnoy: Minnesota

I know last week's overtime loss to Indiana was an absolute heartbreaker, but Minnesota's played enough physical, low-scoring football games they've got to win one eventually, right? Give me a big-time Gophers bounce back.

No. 3 Utah vs. No. 9 BYU

Morgan Scalley has the Utah Utes ranked No. 3 for the first time since 2015. (Photo by Bryan Byerly/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ABC)

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Line: Utah -5.5

Young: BYU

This is a must-win game for the Cougars to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Litman: Utah

Utah keeps its undefeated season alive in this year's Holy War and proves it's the team to beat in the Big 12.

Portnoy: Utah

BYU beat Notre Dame without running back LJ Martin, but Utah has looked like a world beater in recent weeks. Couple that with a Cougars squad that has felt banged-up post-Notre Dame, and I think the Utes win what is maybe the biggest Holy War game ever.

No. 18 Missouri vs. No. 7 Texas

Arch Manning threw for three touchdowns in Texas' win over Mississippi State in Week 9. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, noon ET (ESPN)

Where: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Missouri

Line: Texas -2.5

Young: Missouri

A rash of injuries and a ranked opponent on the road make this game tough to win for Texas.

Litman: Missouri

Texas' lack of a consistent run-game hurts its chances on the road and could ultimately eliminate the Longhorns from CFP contention.

Portnoy: Texas

Texas continues to be maybe the most frustrating team in the country, but that's what all that talent is for. Missouri's Austin Simmons has been one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the country. I still don't think that's enough in this one.

No. 11 Ohio State vs. No. 23 Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for a season-high 336 yards and three touchdowns against Northwestern. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbia, Ohio

Line: Ohio State -7.5

Young: Ohio State

After being embarrassed last week at USC, the Buckeyes will demonstrate they're still one of the 12 best teams in the sport against a ranked Oregon team.

Litman: Ohio State

Quarterback Luke Fahey gets more comfortable in his first home start, while Oregon's season continues to spiral.

Portnoy: Oregon

Why not go for another upset? Oregon looked like it found a little something in last week's win over Northwestern. On the other hand, Ohio State feels like it's teetering on the edge of the CFP, and I think Dan Lanning's bunch salvages another big-time win this season.

No. 14 LSU vs. No. 5 Alabama

Freshman quarterback Keelon Russell has Alabama in the top 5 of the College Football Playoff's first reveal. (Photo by Jason Clark/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Line: LSU -5.5

Young: LSU

The Fightin' Tigers know their cleanest path to the CFP is to go through the fifth-ranked team in the country.

Litman: LSU

Quarterback Sam Leavitt out-duels Alabama's Keelon Russell and leads the Tigers to a critical SEC win.

Portnoy: Alabama

I believe in quarterback Keelon Russell and what Alabama put on tape during the early part of the year. Roll Tide Roll.

No. 13 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Kentucky

Kenny Minchey and Kentucky are ranked No. 6 for the first time since 1977. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 6:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: Tennessee -6.5

Young: Kentucky

The Wildcats' quarterback play has been consistently good with Kenny Minchey, while Tennessee knows it can't win if running back DeSean Bishop doesn't power the offense.

Litman: Kentucky

Coach Will Stein gets another huge SEC road win, keeping the Wildcats in the hunt for a first-round CFP bye.

Portnoy: Kentucky

I'm convinced Tennessee is nowhere near where its ranking might indicate. The Vols are a mess at quarterback and while the defense has been great, they're far too inconsistent offensively. This might be a grind-it-out type game. Kentucky has done that all year.

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Miami

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah leads the FBS, completing 80.7% of his passes and throwing 25 touchdowns. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Line: Notre Dame -6

Young: Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish can earn the best win anybody has all season if they simply play to their potential.

Litman: Notre Dame

This is a must-win game for the Fighting Irish, and they'll get it done behind a masterful performance by quarterback CJ Carr in South Bend.

Portnoy: Miami

Miami has looked to me like the best team in America through nine weeks. Notre Dame might be able to gash this defense on the ground, but I still like Darian Mensah to cement himself as a Heisman front-runner after this one, despite wide receiver Malachi Toney's absence.

No. 10 Ole Miss vs. No. 2 Georgia

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss leads the SEC with 2,189 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Line: Georgia -3.5

Young: Ole Miss

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is good enough to lead the Rebels past Georgia.

Litman: Georgia

The Bulldogs may have had that hiccup vs. Auburn, but they're not losing again.

Portnoy: Georgia

I don't believe in Georgia's offense, but it may not matter if its defense smothers teams the way it did last week against Florida. I think the Bulldogs are more sound defensively and that proves to be the difference by knocking Trinidad Chambliss off his game a touch.

Northwestern vs. No. 19 Iowa

Hank Brown recaptured the Iowa starting quarterback job. (Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Where: Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Line: Northwestern -2.5

Young: Iowa

The Hawkeyes' defense can frustrate quarterback Aidan Chiles and the Northwestern offense.

Litman: Northwestern

The Wildcats bounce back after a devastating loss to Oregon last week.

Portnoy: Iowa

Hank Brown has been steady for the Hawkeyes under center and this squad seems to be finding its footing again offensively. Combine that with one of the nation's better defenses and I think they can stymie whatever offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has up his sleeve for Northwestern.

Joel Klatt on Minnesota vs UCLA, Notre Dame’s rank, USC’s CFP odds | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd