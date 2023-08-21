College Football
USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. top AP preseason All-Americans
College Football

USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. top AP preseason All-Americans

Updated Aug. 21, 2023 3:14 p.m. ET

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among returning players who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Monday.

Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their stellar 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by voters in the AP Top 25.

Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive backs Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams was named the AP Player of the Year before he won the Heisman last year, his first at USC after transferring from Oklahoma.

Corum was a Heisman contender last year until a late-season injury and returns to lead the second-ranked Wolverines, who are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. Michigan guard Zak Zinter was also selected to the first team.

The Wolverines, along with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Iowa, LSU and Washington each had two first-team selections.

The Big Ten led all conferences with 10 players on the first team and the Southeastern Conference was next with seven.

The Pac-12 had five first-team selections, led by Williams and Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and cornerback for coach Deion Sanders.

Caleb Williams & Marvin Harrison Jr. headline RJ's Top 5 Heisman candidates

Caleb Williams & Marvin Harrison Jr. headline RJ's Top 5 Heisman candidates
RJ Young reveals his top-five Heisman candidates in 2023, including USC QB Caleb Williams and Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, USC

Running backs: Blake Corum, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi

Tackles: Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Guards: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, Michigan

Center: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Wide receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Rome Odunze, Washington; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

All-purpose player: Travis Hunter, Colorado.

Kicker: Joshua Karty, Stanford.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Jared Verse, Florida State; Bralen Trice, Washington

Interior linemen: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

Linebackers: Harold Perkins, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Cornerbacks: Kool-aid McKinstry, Alabama; Kalen King, Penn State

Safeties: Kam Kinchens, Miami; Malaki Starks, Georgia

Defensive back: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Punter: Tory Taylor, Iowa

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Drake Maye, North Carolina

Running backs: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

Tackles: JC Latham, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Guards: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Center: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Tight end: Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse

Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy,Texas; Malik Nabers, LSU; Jacob Cowing, Arizona

All-purpose player: Will Shipley, Clemson

Kicker: John Hoyland, Wyoming

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, Alabama

Interior linemen: Tyler Davis, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Linebackers: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson; Barrett Carter, Clemson; Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Cornerbacks: Josh Newton, TCU; Ben Morrison, Notre Dame

Safeties: Calen Bullock, Southern California; Javon Bullard, Georgia

Defensive back: Will Johnson, Michigan

Punter: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Luke Altmyer named starting quarterback at Illinois for opener against Toledo

Luke Altmyer named starting quarterback at Illinois for opener against Toledo

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes