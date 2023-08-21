USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. top AP preseason All-Americans
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC, Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan running back Blake Corum are among returning players who were selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team announced Monday.
Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt and Miami safety Kam Kinchens also followed up their stellar 2022 seasons by being named preseason All-Americans by voters in the AP Top 25.
Two-time defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia had the most players on the first team with four, including tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran and defensive backs Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.
No. 3 Ohio State was second with three. Harrison was joined by fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.
Williams was named the AP Player of the Year before he won the Heisman last year, his first at USC after transferring from Oklahoma.
Corum was a Heisman contender last year until a late-season injury and returns to lead the second-ranked Wolverines, who are trying to reach the College Football Playoff for a third straight season. Michigan guard Zak Zinter was also selected to the first team.
The Wolverines, along with Big Ten rivals Penn State and Iowa, LSU and Washington each had two first-team selections.
The Big Ten led all conferences with 10 players on the first team and the Southeastern Conference was next with seven.
The Pac-12 had five first-team selections, led by Williams and Colorado two-way threat Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and cornerback for coach Deion Sanders.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Caleb Williams, USC
Running backs: Blake Corum, Michigan; Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi
Tackles: Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, Penn State
Guards: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, Michigan
Center: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia
Wide receivers: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Rome Odunze, Washington; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
All-purpose player: Travis Hunter, Colorado.
Kicker: Joshua Karty, Stanford.
DEFENSE
Edge rushers: Jared Verse, Florida State; Bralen Trice, Washington
Interior linemen: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois; Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
Linebackers: Harold Perkins, LSU; Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia; Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
Cornerbacks: Kool-aid McKinstry, Alabama; Kalen King, Penn State
Safeties: Kam Kinchens, Miami; Malaki Starks, Georgia
Defensive back: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
Punter: Tory Taylor, Iowa
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Drake Maye, North Carolina
Running backs: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas; Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
Tackles: JC Latham, Alabama; Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Guards: Donovan Jackson, Ohio State; Christian Mahogany, Boston College
Center: Zach Frazier, West Virginia
Tight end: Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse
Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy,Texas; Malik Nabers, LSU; Jacob Cowing, Arizona
All-purpose player: Will Shipley, Clemson
Kicker: John Hoyland, Wyoming
DEFENSE
Edge rushers: J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State; Dallas Turner, Alabama
Interior linemen: Tyler Davis, Clemson; Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Linebackers: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson; Barrett Carter, Clemson; Cedric Gray, North Carolina
Cornerbacks: Josh Newton, TCU; Ben Morrison, Notre Dame
Safeties: Calen Bullock, Southern California; Javon Bullard, Georgia
Defensive back: Will Johnson, Michigan
Punter: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
-
