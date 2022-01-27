College Football College football odds: Heisman futures for Young, Stroud and more 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Alabama Crimson Tide sophomore quarterback Bryce Young won the coveted 2021 Heisman Trophy award less than just two months ago. But, when it comes to gambling, it's never too early to consider placing a wager on who will win college football's top award in 2022.

The 2022 preseason Heisman Trophy odds have been posted, so here are the top candidates (with all odds via FOX bet).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY

Alabama QB Bryce Young +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Quarterback Caleb Williams +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)-a

Texas RB Bijan Williams +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Georgia QB JT Daniels +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Quarterback Jaxson Dart +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)-b

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Pittsburgh QB Kedon Slovis +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Texas QB Quinn Ewers +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Auburn RB Tank Bigsby +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Florida QB Anthony Richardson +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Texas A&M QB Max Johnson +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Nebraska QB Casey Thompson +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

USC RB Travis Dye +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Oregon QB Bo Nix +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kentucky QB Will Levis +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

a - former Oklahoma QB is in transfer portal

b - former USC QB is in transfer portal

*Odds as of 1/26/2022

A few things that stand out:

Young is trying to become the second repeat Heisman winner after Ohio State running back Archie Griffin (1974-75).

Rattler, then the returning starting quarterback at Oklahoma, was the favorite to win the Heisman at +800 at the start of the 2021 season. Young was +1000.

Less than a year later, Alabama had its fourth Heisman winner (all since 2009) and Rattler transferred to South Carolina.

Betting on a Heisman winner more than six months before the start of fall camp can make the upcoming season more interesting for bettors, said Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading for BetMGM. More importantly, it could pay off nicely come December.

"People who are in town, say they're Washington Husky fans, so they bet on the Washington Husky quarterback to win the Heisman, just small bets," Stoneback said. "Professional bettors will get involved when the season starts."

Some Heisman trends:

Quarterbacks dominate

Since 2006, quarterbacks have won the Heisman 13 times in 16 years.

The exceptions wear crimson

The three non-QBs to win the Heisman since 2006? They all played for Nick Saban at Alabama – receiver DeVonta Smith (2020) and running backs Derrick Henry (2015) and RB Mark Ingram (2009).

Consider players from these schools

Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma have produced the most Heisman winners (seven).

USC had seven players win the Heisman but running back Reggie Bush, the 2005 winner, vacated the award in 2010, the year the NCAA announced major sanctions against Trojans.

Case for the defense?

Michigan's Charles Woodson is the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman. Woodson, now an analyst for FOX Sports, also returned kicks and played wide receiver when he won in 1997 (Peyton Manning finished second and Randy Moss fourth).

Wolverines senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting last season.

Could this be the year of the defensive player?

Stoneback said the player with the most wagers at BetMGM so far to win the Heisman (11 percent) is Anderson Jr., the Crimson Tide linebacker.

