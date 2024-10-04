College Football Wake Forest at NC State: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:36 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NC State Wolfpack (3-2) are 4-point favorites when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) in conference action on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A 52.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

The Wolfpack won against the Northern Illinois Huskies in their most recent game, 24-17. The Demon Deacons' most recent game was versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and they lost by a score of 41-38.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Information & Odds

When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: The CW

NC State vs Wake Forest Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 1:46 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread (Odds) Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Moneyline Under Moneyline NC State -4 (-109) -187 +153 52.5 -110 -110

NC State vs. Wake Forest Prediction

Pick ATS: NC State (-4)

Pick OU: Over (52.5)

Prediction: NC State 33, Wake Forest 28

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

NC State got the win against NIU last week but had just 171 yards, were plus-4 in turnovers and got a non-offensive touchdown. Wake is 1-3, but two of its losses were decided by a combined four points against similarly talented teams in Virginia and UL Lafayette. You could hold out in hopes of a six here as well, as I think you might see one.

PICK: Wake Forest (+5.5) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points, or win outright

NC State vs. Wake Forest Betting Insights

Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Wolfpack 28, Demon Deacons 24.

The Wolfpack have a 65.2% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Demon Deacons hold a 39.5% implied probability.

NC State has not won against the spread this season in four chances.

Wake Forest is winless against the spread this season (0-3-1).

NC State vs. Wake Forest: Head-to-Head

In their past two head-to-head bouts, NC State has taken down Wake Forest two times.

The Wolfpack own a 2-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have yet to go over the total.

In their last two head-to-head matchups, NC State has scored 56 points versus Wake Forest, while surrendering only 27 points.

NC State vs. Wake Forest: 2024 Stats Comparison

NC State Wake Forest Off. Points per Game (Rank) 27.4 (66) 29.8 (86) Def. Points per Game (Rank) 33.6 (125) 31.3 (93) Turnovers Allowed (Rank) 8 (97) 4 (32) Turnovers Forced (Rank) 9 (16) 4 (95)

NC State 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Kevin Concepcion WR 31 REC / 243 YDS / 4 TD / 48.6 YPG Jordan Waters RB 213 YDS / 2 TD / 42.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC

6 REC / 62 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.4 REC YPG CJ Bailey QB 468 YDS (64.6%) / 2 TD / 2 INT

43 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.6 RUSH YPG Kendrick Raphael RB 207 YDS / 2 TD / 41.4 YPG / 6.3 YPC Caden Fordham LB 41 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK Donovan Kaufman DB 27 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Sean Brown LB 35 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK Davin Vann DL 17 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Wake Forest 2024 Key Players

Name Position Stats Hank Bachmeier QB 1,159 YDS (66.7%) / 5 TD / 1 INT

75 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 18.8 RUSH YPG Demond Claiborne RB 335 YDS / 4 TD / 83.8 YPG / 5.5 YPC

7 REC / 63 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.8 REC YPG Tate Carney RB 146 YDS / 4 TD / 36.5 YPG / 3.8 YPC

5 REC / 44 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11 REC YPG Donavon Greene WR 16 REC / 271 YDS / 2 TD / 67.8 YPG Nick Andersen DB 34 TKL / 0 TFL Jamare Glasker DB 19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Kevin Pointer DL 11 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT Dylan Hazen LB 20 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

