Wake Forest at NC State: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick
The NC State Wolfpack (3-2) are 4-point favorites when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) in conference action on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A 52.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
The Wolfpack won against the Northern Illinois Huskies in their most recent game, 24-17. The Demon Deacons' most recent game was versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and they lost by a score of 41-38.
NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Information & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: The CW
- Live Box Score on FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Spread (Odds)
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Moneyline
|Under Moneyline
|NC State
|-4 (-109)
|-187
|+153
|52.5
|-110
|-110
NC State vs. Wake Forest Prediction
- Pick ATS: NC State (-4)
- Pick OU: Over (52.5)
- Prediction: NC State 33, Wake Forest 28
Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.
Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:
NC State got the win against NIU last week but had just 171 yards, were plus-4 in turnovers and got a non-offensive touchdown. Wake is 1-3, but two of its losses were decided by a combined four points against similarly talented teams in Virginia and UL Lafayette. You could hold out in hopes of a six here as well, as I think you might see one.
PICK: Wake Forest (+5.5) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points, or win outright
NC State vs. Wake Forest Betting Insights
- Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Wolfpack 28, Demon Deacons 24.
- The Wolfpack have a 65.2% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Demon Deacons hold a 39.5% implied probability.
- NC State has not won against the spread this season in four chances.
- Wake Forest is winless against the spread this season (0-3-1).
NC State vs. Wake Forest: Head-to-Head
- In their past two head-to-head bouts, NC State has taken down Wake Forest two times.
- The Wolfpack own a 2-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have yet to go over the total.
- In their last two head-to-head matchups, NC State has scored 56 points versus Wake Forest, while surrendering only 27 points.
NC State vs. Wake Forest: 2024 Stats Comparison
|NC State
|Wake Forest
|Off. Points per Game (Rank)
|27.4 (66)
|29.8 (86)
|Def. Points per Game (Rank)
|33.6 (125)
|31.3 (93)
|Turnovers Allowed (Rank)
|8 (97)
|4 (32)
|Turnovers Forced (Rank)
|9 (16)
|4 (95)
NC State 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kevin Concepcion
|WR
|31 REC / 243 YDS / 4 TD / 48.6 YPG
|Jordan Waters
|RB
|213 YDS / 2 TD / 42.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC
6 REC / 62 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.4 REC YPG
|CJ Bailey
|QB
|468 YDS (64.6%) / 2 TD / 2 INT
43 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.6 RUSH YPG
|Kendrick Raphael
|RB
|207 YDS / 2 TD / 41.4 YPG / 6.3 YPC
|Caden Fordham
|LB
|41 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
|Donovan Kaufman
|DB
|27 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
|Sean Brown
|LB
|35 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
|Davin Vann
|DL
|17 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK
Wake Forest 2024 Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Hank Bachmeier
|QB
|1,159 YDS (66.7%) / 5 TD / 1 INT
75 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 18.8 RUSH YPG
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|335 YDS / 4 TD / 83.8 YPG / 5.5 YPC
7 REC / 63 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.8 REC YPG
|Tate Carney
|RB
|146 YDS / 4 TD / 36.5 YPG / 3.8 YPC
5 REC / 44 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11 REC YPG
|Donavon Greene
|WR
|16 REC / 271 YDS / 2 TD / 67.8 YPG
|Nick Andersen
|DB
|34 TKL / 0 TFL
|Jamare Glasker
|DB
|19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Kevin Pointer
|DL
|11 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
|Dylan Hazen
|LB
|20 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
-
-
