Ole Miss v Wake Forest
Wake Forest at NC State: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick

Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:36 p.m. ET

The NC State Wolfpack (3-2) are 4-point favorites when they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-3) in conference action on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. A 52.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

The Wolfpack won against the Northern Illinois Huskies in their most recent game, 24-17. The Demon Deacons' most recent game was versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and they lost by a score of 41-38.

NC State vs. Wake Forest Game Information & Odds

  • When: Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: The CW
  • Live Box Score on FOX Sports

NC State vs Wake Forest Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 1:46 p.m. ET.
FavoriteSpread (Odds)Favorite MoneylineUnderdog MoneylineTotalOver MoneylineUnder Moneyline
NC State-4 (-109)-187+15352.5-110-110

NC State vs. Wake Forest Prediction

  • Pick ATS: NC State (-4)  
  • Pick OU: Over (52.5) 
  • Prediction: NC State 33, Wake Forest 28

Predictions are made by the Data Skrive betting model.

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

NC State got the win against NIU last week but had just 171 yards, were plus-4 in turnovers and got a non-offensive touchdown. Wake is 1-3, but two of its losses were decided by a combined four points against similarly talented teams in Virginia and UL Lafayette. You could hold out in hopes of a six here as well, as I think you might see one. 

PICK: Wake Forest (+5.5) to lose by fewer than 5.5 points, or win outright

NC State vs. Wake Forest Betting Insights

  • Based on the spread and over/under, the implied score for the tilt is Wolfpack 28, Demon Deacons 24.
  • The Wolfpack have a 65.2% chance to win this meeting per the moneyline's implied probability. The Demon Deacons hold a 39.5% implied probability.
  • NC State has not won against the spread this season in four chances.
  • Wake Forest is winless against the spread this season (0-3-1).

NC State vs. Wake Forest: Head-to-Head

  • In their past two head-to-head bouts, NC State has taken down Wake Forest two times.
  • The Wolfpack own a 2-0 record ATS in those games, while the two teams have yet to go over the total.
  • In their last two head-to-head matchups, NC State has scored 56 points versus Wake Forest, while surrendering only 27 points.

NC State vs. Wake Forest: 2024 Stats Comparison

 NC StateWake Forest
Off. Points per Game (Rank)27.4 (66)29.8 (86)
Def. Points per Game (Rank)33.6 (125)31.3 (93)
Turnovers Allowed (Rank)8 (97)4 (32)
Turnovers Forced (Rank)9 (16)4 (95)

NC State 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Kevin ConcepcionWR31 REC / 243 YDS / 4 TD / 48.6 YPG
Jordan WatersRB213 YDS / 2 TD / 42.6 YPG / 4.1 YPC
6 REC / 62 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 12.4 REC YPG
CJ BaileyQB468 YDS (64.6%) / 2 TD / 2 INT
43 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 8.6 RUSH YPG
Kendrick RaphaelRB207 YDS / 2 TD / 41.4 YPG / 6.3 YPC
Caden FordhamLB41 TKL / 3 TFL / 1 SACK
Donovan KaufmanDB27 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT
Sean BrownLB35 TKL / 3 TFL / 2 SACK
Davin VannDL17 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Wake Forest 2024 Key Players

NamePositionStats
Hank BachmeierQB1,159 YDS (66.7%) / 5 TD / 1 INT
75 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 18.8 RUSH YPG
Demond ClaiborneRB335 YDS / 4 TD / 83.8 YPG / 5.5 YPC
7 REC / 63 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.8 REC YPG
Tate CarneyRB146 YDS / 4 TD / 36.5 YPG / 3.8 YPC
5 REC / 44 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 11 REC YPG
Donavon GreeneWR16 REC / 271 YDS / 2 TD / 67.8 YPG
Nick AndersenDB34 TKL / 0 TFL
Jamare GlaskerDB19 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Kevin PointerDL11 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT
Dylan HazenLB20 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

North Carolina State Wolfpack
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
