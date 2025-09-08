College Football
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Julian Sayin Keeps OSU at No. 1, FSU Rises
Joel Klatt's College Football Rankings: Julian Sayin Keeps OSU at No. 1, FSU Rises

Updated Sep. 8, 2025 11:31 a.m. ET

Was Texas able to rebound after a tough loss to Ohio State in Week 1? Did Florida State keep it going following its surprise victory over Alabama?

Week 2 of the college football season is in the books, and so are Joel Klatt's weekly rankings of the Top 10 schools. 

Here are Klatt's top 10 rankings after another week of college football games.

1. Ohio State 

Klatt's take: How about that? Not only do they beat Texas in Week 1, but they come out the very next week and just handle business, stand on business against Grambling. Quarterback Julian Sayin looked incredible. For all the talk about them not trusting him, or not being aggressive down the field in the passing game in Week 1, how about the aggressiveness in Week 2? He looked great. If he's playing like that the rest of the year, Ohio State might go back-to-back. So they're my No. 1 team in the country.

2. LSU

Klatt's take: LSU, with that big win over Clemson in Week 1, did not play well in Week 2. Brian Kelly was frustrated with his team, but they get the win over Louisiana Tech, and they stay at No. 2.

3. Oregon

Klatt's take: Oregon is a really talented and fast team, and Dante Moore might be one of the better quarterbacks in the country. So the Ducks are rolling, no one's talking about Oregon, they're my No. 3 team in the country.

4. Penn State

Klatt's take: Penn State did not look good against FIU, only 10-nothing at the half. They need a better internal standard. I'm going to trust the experience, all of their big games are ahead of them, I've got them at No. 4.

5. Georgia

Klatt's take: Now I really struggled with Georgia at No. 5, because I did not like the way they looked against Austin Peay. It's not just that they only scored 28 points, but their starting quarterback Gunner Stockton threw 34 passes – that's too many! In general, that's too many for them, but specifically against an FCS opponent? The five snaps at the 1-yard line before the half, not getting into the end zone… so I'm going to give them the benefit of the doubt and keep them in the Top 5, but this is a precarious position for them in my rankings. 

6. Texas

Klatt's take: They bounced back, Arch Manning looked better – not great. I hope that he's healthy at this point, but Texas is still a really talented team, and that defense is going to give them all the time in the world to develop on the offensive side. This is one of the better defenses in the country.

7. Miami (Fla.)

Klatt's take: They had that win over Notre Dame, they're going to welcome in South Florida this week. We're going to find out a lot about Miami because South Florida, how about them? They've got wins over Boise State and the [Florida] Gators in The Swamp.

8. Florida State

Klatt's take: I'm impressed with the fact that they went out there and took care of business, put 77 points on the board [against East Texas A&M] after such a monumental win over Alabama in Week 1. It shows me a lot of maturity, it shows me a lot of urgency and an internal standard of excellence that they maybe didn't have last year, especially in a two-win year.

9. Notre Dame

Klatt's take: At No. 9, it's still Notre Dame. I know that they lost to Miami. I still believe that is a team that is a top-tier college football team.

10. Oklahoma

Klatt's take: How about Oklahoma? After they took care of Michigan on Saturday night, the Sooners make their entry into the Top 10. I loved what I saw from quarterback John Mateer. We'll see if they can keep it going again; their schedule gets awfully tough, in particular in the SEC, down the stretch.

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast "The Joel Klatt Show." Follow him at @joelklatt and subscribe to the "Joel Klatt Show" on YouTube.

