Heisman Watch: Bryce Young comes up big, C.J. Stroud in pursuit

Another week marks another riveting slate of action-packed college football.

And boy, did it kick off with an unforgettable afternoon of fireworks during the top-ranked Crimson Tide's trip to Austin for a downtown throw-down vs. the Longhorns. Bama barely escaped with a one-point victory in its away affair, not only preserving its undefeated record but QB Bryce Young’s Heisman status as well.

Here's how the leading Heisman candidates heading into Week 2 fared Saturday.

Note: Players are ranked by FOX Bet odds entering Week 2.

1. Alabama QB Bryce Young +300 ( bet $10 to win $40 total )

Young didn't fill up the stat sheet as he did in Bama’s opening tilt vs. Utah State, and though he tossed a mere quarter of the TDs he threw in Week 1, he was still a major catalyst behind the Tide's narrow victory.

He was accurate per usual, going 27-for-39 with 213 yards and a touchdown to Jahmyr Gibbs. And he also made all the big plays when his team needed them the most, leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives in the 20-19 win.

Trending: Up!

Next: The Tide play host to Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 17.

2. Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud +400 ( bet $10 to win $50 total )

Stroud was stellar in his second outing of the season, drubbing Arkansas State to the tune of 351 yards on a 16-of-24 clip and finding the end zone four times. Three of those scores came on hookups to Marvin Harrison Jr., who registered 184 yards on seven receptions. The Buckeyes outscored the Red Wolves 45-12.

Ohio State did its handiwork in the first three quarters, and Stroud was pulled late in the game for Kyle McCord.

Trending: Up!

Next: The Buckeyes will stay in-state for an Ohio battle against Toledo on Sept. 17.

3. USC QB Caleb Williams +600 ( bet $10 to win $70 total )

The Lincoln Riley-Williams partnership looked great in a Week 1 demolition of Rice, but that was … Rice! What would the Trojans be able to do on the road against a tough Pac-12 foe in Stanford?

As it turned out, Williams & Co. served up much of the same. The former Sooners quarterback was dominant against the Cardinal, completing 20 of 27 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns (with no interceptions) in a 41-28 victory.

Trending: Up!

Next: Vs. Fresno State on Sept. 17.

4. Florida QB Anthony Richardson +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Richardson burst onto the scene by leading the Gators to a Week 1 win over Utah, but things took quite a negative turn Saturday in a 26-16 loss to Kentucky.

Richardson completed just 14 of 35 pass attempts (40%) for 143 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Trending: Down

Next: Vs. South Florida on Sept. 17.

5. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Georgia's adversaries will tell you that Georgia relies primarily on its defense to collect its wins. But don't let Bennett hear those sentiments. He's eager to prove he's a top-flight quarterback, and he followed up a 368-yard performance vs. Oregon with another 300-yarder against Samford. He supplemented his totals with a single TD.

Trending: Up

Next: Vs. South Carolina on Sept. 17.

6. Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Uiagalelei broke out his deep skill set in a late-afternoon matchup against FCS foe Furman. He was effortlessly efficient, torching the Paladins' secondary with 231 yards on a 21-of-27 completion clip, alongside a pair of TDs. He busted out a few productive runs as well, amassing 36 yards on five carries.

Trending: Flat

Next: The Tigers take on Louisiana Tech in a home matchup Sept. 17.

T7. Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

FOX Sports college football analyst RJ Young tabbed Will Anderson as the most complete linebacker in the nation, and he showed his dexterity plus his cerebral ball skills during the affair. He had five total tackles and breezed past Texas' O-line to collect a critical solo sack in the fourth quarter.

Trending: Flat

Next: Vs. Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 17.

T7. Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Allen was a workhorse for the 19th-ranked Badgers' rush-heavy offense Saturday. Wisconsin totaled 44 totes in a loss to Washington State, Allen shouldered the lion's share of those, with 21. He wasn't able to find the end zone, but did register 98 yards, posting a 4.7 YPC average.

Allen has 246 yards and two TDs on the season.

Trending: Down

Next: Vs. New Mexico State on Sept. 17.

T7. Texas RB Bijan Robinson +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Robinson wasn't particularly proficient on the ground Saturday. The top-ranked running back had 57 yards on 21 carries, averaging just 2.7 yards per attempt against Bama’s bullish defense.

Robinson will look to bounce back next week against a much weaker defensive brigade.

Trending: Down

Next: Vs. UTSA on Sept. 17.

T7. Texas QB Quinn Ewers +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Ewers began the afternoon on a fiery pace, and his Longhorns very well might've pulled off the upset had he been active for the game's entirety. He completed 75% of his passes to open the matchup, going 9-of-12 for 134 yards.

Ewers exited the matchup in the first quarter after taking a brutal hit to the shoulder, and he was replaced by Hudson Card, who went 14-of-22 for 158 yards.

Trending: Down

Next: Vs. UTSA on Sept. 17.

