Heisman Trophy Rankings: USF QB Byrum Brown Headlines Robert Griffin III's List

If you thought the Heisman Trophy race was a popularity contest among quarterbacks from blue-blood programs, Robert Griffin III just turned that narrative upside down.

The former Heisman winner and current FOX Sports college football analyst recently released his list of Heisman front-runners following Week 2 of the season, and the list is filled with surprises.

A South Florida quarterback at No. 1? A transfer from Boston College who is now leading a Florida State program at No. 2?

Here is a look at Griffin's Heisman front-runners:

South Florida QB Byrum Brown #17 throws a pass against Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 404 passing yards, 5 passing TDs, 72% completion percentage

Brown has been electric through the first two weeks of the season, leading USF to a pair of upset wins over then-No. 25 Boise State and then-No. 13 Florida State. The Bulls are the only team in the nation with a pair of wins over top 25 teams through the first two weeks of the season.

FSU QB Tommy Castellanos #1 rolls out on a pass play during a game against East Texas A&M. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 389 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 68% competition percentage

After transferring to FSU from Boston College this offseason, Castellanos has already led the Seminoles to as many wins as they had all of last year.

Miami QB Carson Beck #11 throws a pass against Notre Dame. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 472 passing yards, 4 passing TDs, 76.4% completion percentage

Beck has been nothing short of fantastic for the Hurricanes in his first two games of the season. The former Georgia standout looks healthy and in control of a Miami offense that has put up 867 yards of total offense over two weeks.

Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson #13 makes a pass during a game against SMU at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2025 stats: 859 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 62.2% competition percentage

Coming off of a 3,000-yard passing season last year, Robertson picked up right where he left off, throwing for 400-plus yards in back-to-back games to kick off this season. Robertson has thrown for 859 yards in two games, which is the second-highest total in FBS play.

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier #18 in action against Clemson at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

2025 stats: 469 passing yards, 2 passing TDs, 68.4% competition percentage

Nussmeier started the season off with a bang, going on the road and leading LSU to a statement win over then-No. 4 Clemson in the season opener. The second-year starter threw for 237 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 victory over Louisiana Tech in Week 2. He currently holds the second-best Heisman odds, listed at +900, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Auburn QB Jackson Arnold #11 during warmups before a game against Baylor. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

2025 stats: 359 passing yards, 3 passing TDs, 77.8% competition percentage

Arnold has been excellent for Auburn through the first two weeks of the season, tossing all three of his touchdowns this season in a dominant 39-point win over Ball State in Week 2.

Arkansas QB Taylen Green #10 warms up before a game against Alabama A&M. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 561 passing yards, 10 passing TDs, 71.9% competition percentage

The dual-threat QB accounted for 420 total yards in Arkansas' Week 2 win over in-state foe Arkansas State. Green ran for 151 yards and one touchdown on nine attempts, while passing for 269 yards and four more scores.

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed #10 warms up prior to a game against UTSA. (Photo by Maria Lysaker/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 509 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 66.1% competition percentage

Reed exited the Aggies' game against Utah State with an apparent hand injury but will not miss time, according to head coach Mike Elko. That said, he completed 19 of 28 passes for 220 yards and three scores, while turning 10 carries into 66 yards and a touchdown prior to leaving the game.

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton #2 passes the ball during a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jones AT&T Stadium. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

2025 stats: 459 passing yards, 7 passing TDs, 73.9% competition percentage

The fifth-year senior threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns during Texas Tech's blowout 48-point win over Kent State in Week 2. Morton recorded four 300-yard passing games in 2024 and looks poised to build on that number.

