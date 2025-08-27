College Football Robert Griffin III to Join FOX Sports College Football Roster Updated Aug. 27, 2025 5:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another Heisman Trophy winner is set to join FOX Sports' college football roster.

Robert Griffin III, who was the recipient of the 2011 Heisman Trophy and an NFL Pro Bowler, will join FOX Sports' award-winning lineup as a college football analyst. The former Baylor standout will pair with veteran play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti and sideline reporter Alexa Landestoy for the 2025 season.

In addition to calling games, Griffin's podcast, "OUTTA POCKET WITH RGIII," will be featured on FOX Sports/Red Seat Ventures. Co-hosted with his wife, Grete Griffin, OUTTA POCKET explores the hottest topics in sports and features incisive interviews with the industry’s biggest names.

"This opportunity with FOX Sports represents the perfect intersection of my two greatest passions - football and storytelling," Griffin said. "I'm honored to join the FOX Sports family and excited to celebrate the game of football while working with some of the best people in the business telling the stories that matter. My goal is to bring that authentic perspective to every broadcast, helping fans understand not just what's happening on the field, but why it matters and what it means to the young men chasing their dreams. Teaming up with Jason Benetti, whom I greatly respect, and working alongside Alexa Landestoy will be special."

Griffin enjoyed a memorable collegiate career, starring for the Bears from 2008-11 and throwing for 10,366 passing yards and 78 touchdowns while rushing for 2,254 yards and 33 scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following his memorable college career, Griffin was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by Washington. He delivered a memorable rookie season, earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl honors while leading Washington to the NFC East division title for the first time since 1999 and the team’s first playoff appearance since 2007.

Griffin is also the founder of The RG3 Foundation, which strives to discover, design, and support programs that benefit underprivileged youth, struggling military families, and those facing food insecurity.

Griffin's first game for FOX Sports will be on Friday when Baylor hosts Auburn at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Football

What did you think of this story?

share