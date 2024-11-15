College Football FOX Super 6 contest: Geoff Schwartz's college football Week 12 picks Updated Nov. 15, 2024 6:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

1. Which BIG TEN QB will have the MOST PASSING TOUCHDOWNS?

Will Howard, Dillon Gabriel, Luke Altmeyer, Billy Edwards Jr.

Howard and Gabriel are both tied for the sixth-most touchdown passes in FBS this season, so it's got to be one of those two quarterbacks. Both of them take on defenses that are holding opponents to around 21 points per game, but after seeing how good the Buckeyes looked last week in a 45-0 smashing of Purdue, I'm going to go with Howard. He's got so many weapons at his disposal, with Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka, and Carnell Tate all capable of explosive plays. He might have four or five touchdowns in the first half, as the Buckeyes are currently 28.5-point favorites against Northwestern.

Prediction: Will Howard

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS (highest to lowest):

Tennessee, Georgia, Washington State, New Mexico

Washington State ranks eighth in FBS in scoring at 39.3 points per game, and also gives up 27 per game. New Mexico is very similar, as it averages 33.4 per outing but is giving up a whopping 38.3. I like the Cougars to win in a shootout, so those two teams take the first and second spot. Georgia is in a must-win situation this week against Tennessee, and I think that will be a low-scoring affair between two of the top 20 scoring defenses in all of FBS.

Prediction: Washington State, New Mexico, Georgia, Tennessee

3. Which BIG 12 RB will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

Devin Neal, Micah Bernard, Corey Kiner, Bryson Washington

Kiner is taking on an Iowa State team that is giving up 173.1 rushing yards per game, which is the second-most of any Big 12 team, trailing only Oklahoma State, which is on a seven-game losing streak. He ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 783 rushing yards and has eclipsed the 90-yard mark in three consecutive games. He's got three 100-yard rushing games this year and I think he gets his fourth against a Cyclones defense that is giving up 240 rushing yards per game since Week 8, the ninth-most of any team in the country in that span.

Prediction: Corey Kiner

4. Will the TOTAL SCORE of the NEB @ USC game be OVER or UNDER 50.5 points?

Over 50.5 points OR Under 50.5 points

Tough one here, as both of these teams have looked mediocre. USC has lost four of its last five, while Nebraska is on a three-game skid. The Trojans have an offense that ranks in the top 50 in the FBS in scoring at 30.6 points per game, but Nebraska is only averaging 23.6 per outing. Both teams are also holding their opponents to under 23 points per game this season. It's going to be close, but the Trojans should win this one in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Under 50.5

5. Order the SEC QBs by who will have the MOST PASSING YARDS (highest to lowest):

Jalen Milroe, Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers, Garrett Nussmeier

Milroe takes on an FCS opponent in Mercer this week, so he'll probably be pulled early in this game. Beck takes on the fifth-best scoring defense in FBS in the Volunteers (holding opponents to 12.6 points per game), and Ewers is similar to Milroe in that he might be pulled early as the Longhorns take on an Arkansas defense that gave up 63 against Ole Miss in its last game. Let's go with Nussmeier, who ranks seventh in the country with 2,866 passing yards and faces a Florida defense that gave up 49 against Texas last week.

Prediction: Nussmeier, Ewers, Beck, Milroe

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Utah wins or loses by 10 points or fewer OR Colorado wins by 11 points or more

While the Utes almost pulled off a huge upset against undefeated BYU last week, the Buffaloes have too much firepower for them to stop. The Utes are on a five-game losing streak while Deion Sanders' squad is favored to win the Big 12. Expect Sheduer Sanders and Travis Hunter to both put up big numbers as they have all season.

Prediction: Colorado wins by 11 points or more

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

Prediction: Colorado 28, Utah 10

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

