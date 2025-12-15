Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia Apologizes for Actions, Post After Losing Heisman

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia didn't take losing the Heisman Trophy to Indiana's Fernando Mendoza too well, but he's now apologized for his actions.

After getting criticized for his reaction to the Heisman loss, Pavia posted a lengthy statement of regret on social media.

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor," Pavia wrote. "As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win. To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.

"Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah [Love] and Julian [Sayin] had this season."

In the hours after Mendoza was named the Heisman winner, Pavia reshared a post made by comedian Theo Von to his Instagram story and wrote "F-ALL THE VOTERS BUT ….. FAMILY FOR LIFE" with a thumbs down emoji. A video on social media also emerged of Pavia giving the middle finger to a sign that read "F--- Indiana" while at a New York City club.

Pavia finished second to Mendoza in the Heisman vote, receiving 189 first-place votes to Mendoza's 643. In total, Pavia received 1,435 points, losing to Mendoza by nearly 1,000 points (2,362).

Mendoza won the Heisman after taking Indiana to new heights in his first season with the program. Indiana went 13-0 and won the Big Ten Championship for the first time in 58 years, earning the No. 1 overall seed for the College Football Playoff.

But Pavia also took a program not known for much success on the gridiron to new heights in 2025. He led Vanderbilt to a 10-2 record as it nearly made the College Football Playoff, getting ranked 14th in the final poll. Pavia threw for 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 826 rushing yards and nine rushing scores.

Pavia will play in Vanderbilt's bowl game when it takes on No. 23 Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.

"I’ve been doubted my whole life. Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because I've learned that nothing would be handed to me," Pavia wrote. "My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them. — and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl."