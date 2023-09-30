College Football
College football Week 5 live updates: Penn State-Northwestern, more
College Football

College football Week 5 live updates: Penn State-Northwestern, more

Updated Sep. 30, 2023 12:48 p.m. ET

Week 5 of the college football season is here, and it's jam-packed with must-see matchups around the country Saturday.

Kicking things off, there will be a huge Pac-12 showdown going down between No. 8 USC and Colorado in Boulder (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." Find all the action here.

Elsewhere, a slew of ranked teams will be in action, including No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Penn State, No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 17 Duke, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 24 Kansas, to name a few.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern

FUMBLE!

Penn State had its first turnover of the season on the very first play of the game. 

The Wildcats were able to capitalize on the fumble from running back Nicholas Singleton and ended the drive with a Jack Olsen 33-yard field goal to put Northwestern up 3-0 right out of the gate.

Penn State evened things up with a field goal of its own headed into the second quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss (6 p.m. ET)

Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke (7:30 p.m. ET)

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Football
Pacific-12
Big Ten
share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Big Noon Live Tailgate: USC leads Colorado early; follow with Cody Kessler, Phillip Lindsay

Big Noon Live Tailgate: USC leads Colorado early; follow with Cody Kessler, Phillip Lindsay

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes