College football Week 5 live updates: Penn State-Northwestern, more

Week 5 of the college football season is here, and it's jam-packed with must-see matchups around the country Saturday.

Kicking things off, there will be a huge Pac-12 showdown going down between No. 8 USC and Colorado in Boulder ( 12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ) on FOX's " Big Noon Kickoff ." Find all the action here .

Elsewhere, a slew of ranked teams will be in action, including No. 2 Michigan , No. 3 Texas , No. 6 Penn State , No. 11 Notre Dame , No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Oklahoma , No. 17 Duke, No. 20 Ole Miss and No. 24 Kansas , to name a few.

No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern

FUMBLE!

Penn State had its first turnover of the season on the very first play of the game.

The Wildcats were able to capitalize on the fumble from running back Nicholas Singleton and ended the drive with a Jack Olsen 33-yard field goal to put Northwestern up 3-0 right out of the gate.

Penn State evened things up with a field goal of its own headed into the second quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska ( 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app )

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas ( 3:30 p.m. ET )

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss (6 p.m. ET)

Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma (7 p.m. ET on FS1)

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke (7:30 p.m. ET)

