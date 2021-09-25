College Football College football Week 4 odds: Betting results, closing point spreads 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you like to bet on underdogs, you've been in luck in Week 4 of the 2021 college football season.

A slate highlighted by 21 games featuring top 25 teams has had a healthy share of outright upsets and underdogs covering big spreads.

To help you navigate all the action, here are the point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders, betting results and more for each Top 25 game in Week 4 of college football (with all odds via FOX Bet).

LIVE GAMES IN PROGRESS

SOUTH FLORIDA @ No. 15 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN2)

Point spread: BYU -23 (BYU favored to win by more than 23 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: BYU -2500 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); South Florida +1200 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

ARIZONA @ No. 3 OREGON (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -28.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 28.5 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -5000 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $10.20 total); Arizona +1600 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

COMPLETED GAMES

No. 22 FRESNO STATE 38, UNLV 30

Point spread: UNLV (+30.5) covers by losing by fewer than 30.5 points (8)

Moneyline: Off the board

Total scoring over/under: OVER 59.5 points scored by both teams combined (68)

VILLANOVA 17, No. 6 PENN STATE 38

Point spread: Penn State (-29.5) covers by losing by fewer than 29.5 points (21)

Moneyline: Penn State wins as a -10000 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Villanova was a +1800 underdog (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 52.5 points scored by both teams combined (55)

No. 2 GEORGIA 62, VANDERBILT 0

Point spread: Georgia (-36) cover by winning by more than 36 points (26)

Moneyline: Off the board

Total scoring over/under: OVER 55 points scored by both teams combined (62)

No. 12 NOTRE DAME 41, No. 18 WISCONSIN 13

Point spread: Notre Dame (+6) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Notre Dame wins as a +210 underdog (bet $10 to win $31 total); Wisconsin was a -250 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 44 points scored by both teams combined (54)

No. 17 COASTAL CAROLINA 53, UMASS 3

Point spread: Coastal Carolina (-35.5) covers by winning by more than 35.5 points (50)

Moneyline: Off the board

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 65.5 points scored by both teams combined (56)

BAYLOR 31, No. 14 IOWA STATE 29

Point spread: Baylor (+7) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Baylor wins as a +235 underdog (bet $10 to win $33.50 total); Iowa State was a -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 46.5 points scored by both teams combined (60)

No. 5 IOWA 24, COLORADO STATE 14

Point spread: Colorado (+23) covers by losing by fewer than 23 points (10)

Moneyline: Iowa wins as a -2500 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); Colorado State was a +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 44.5 points scored by both teams combined (38)

No. 16 ARKANSAS 20, No. 7 TEXAS A&M 10

Point spread: Arkansas (+4) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Arkansas wins as a +160 underdog (bet $10 to win $26 total); Texas A&M was a -189 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.29 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 47 points scored by both teams combined (30)

No. 19 MICHIGAN 20, RUTGERS 13

Point spread: Rutgers (+20) covers by losing by fewer than 20 points (7)

Moneyline: Michigan wins as a -1100 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Rutgers was a +700 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 50.5 points scored by both teams combined (33)

No. 23 AUBURN 34, GEORGIA STATE 24

Point spread: Georgia State (+27) covers by losing by fewer than 27 points (10)

Moneyline: Auburn wins as a -3300 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.30 total); Georgia State was a +1200 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 57 points scored by both teams combined (58)

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 27, No. 9 CLEMSON 21 (2OT)

Point spread: North Carolina State (+10) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: North Carolina State wins as a +320 underdog (bet $10 to win $42 total); Clemson was a -400 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 47.5 points scored by both teams combined (48)

No. 24 UCLA 35, STANFORD 24

Point spread: UCLA (-4) covers by winning by more than 4 points (11)

Moneyline: UCLA wins as a -175 favorite (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Stanford was a +150 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 59.5 points scored by both teams combined (59)

No. 11 FLORIDA 38, TENNESSEE 14

Point spread: Florida (-20) covers by winning by more than 20 points (24)

Moneyline: Florida wins as a -1111 favorite (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Tennessee was a +750 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 63.5 points scored by both teams combined (52)

OKLAHOMA STATE 31, No. 25 KANSAS STATE 20

Point spread: Oklahoma State (-5.5) covers by winning by more than 5.5 points (11)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State wins as a -225 favorite (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Kansas State was a +190 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: OVER 47.5 points scored by both teams combined (51)

No. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 23, NEBRASKA 20 (OT)

Point spread: Nebraska (+4.5) covers by losing by fewer than 4.5 points (3)

Moneyline: Michigan State wins as a -200 favorite (bet $10 to win $15 total); Nebraska was a +170 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 52.5 points scored by both teams combined (43)

No. 1 ALABAMA 63, SOUTHERN MISS 14

Point spread: Alabama (-45) covers by winning by more than 45 points (49)

Moneyline: Off the board

Total scoring over/under: OVER 58.5 points scored by both teams combined (77)

No. 10 OHIO STATE 59, AKRON 7

Point spread: Ohio State (-48.5) covers by winning by more than 48.5 points (52)

Moneyline: Off the board

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 66.5 points scored by both teams combined (66)

GEORGIA TECH 38, No. 21 NORTH CAROLINA 22

Point spread: Georgia Tech (+14) covers by winning outright

Moneyline: Georgia Tech wins as a +400 underdog (bet $10 to win $50 total); North Carolina -500 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $12 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 65 points scored by both teams combined (60)

No. 4 OKLAHOMA 13, WEST VIRGINIA 10

Point spread: West Virginia (+17.5) covers by losing by fewer than 17.5 points (3)

Moneyline: Oklahoma wins as a -833 favorite (bet $10 to win $11.20 total); West Virginia was a +550 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring over/under: UNDER 56.5 points scored by both teams combined (23)

