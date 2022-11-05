College Football College football Week 10 top plays: Texas Tech-TCU; Ohio State on upset alert? 34 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the college football season features some incredible matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish, starting with No. 7 TCU playing host to in-state foe Texas Tech on FOX.

Later, it's a battle between two undefeated teams, as No. 1 Georgia takes on No. 2 Tennessee in an all-important SEC tilt, followed by No. 18 Oklahoma State going on the road to take on Kansas on FS1 (3:30 p.m. ET).

Closing things out, No. 6 Alabama is up against No. 15 LSU and Texas faces No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET), followed by No. 10 UCLA battling Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 10 slate.

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU

Returning all the way

After forcing a quick stop on Texas Tech's opening drive, TCU gets the quick score as Derius Davis returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown to put the Horned Frogs up 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.

Tech stops TCU

The Horned Frogs got bold on fourth-and-1 as they wanted to double their lead, but the greediness bit them as the Red Raiders got the stop.

No one stopping him

Jerand Bradley caught a pass over the middle and had plenty of daylight in front of him to score a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game.

Upset alert?

J.J. Sparkman came down with the tough, contested 33-yard touchdown catch to give Texas Tech a 17-13 lead over No. 7 TCU in the third quarter.

Not on Tech's watch

Texas Tech made another big fourth-down stop, sacking Max Duggan on a fourth-and-4 in the third quarter.

TCU finally in the end zone

TCU's high-powered offense scored its first touchdown of the day in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter when Kendre Miller scored on the short run to give the Horned Frogs a 20-17 lead.

Stay tuned for updates.

Best of the rest:

Northwestern took an early lead against Ohio State

The 38-point underdog Wildcats surprisingly led the Buckeyes 7-0 at the end of the first quarter with Evan Hull scoring on a trick-play touchdown run to give them the lead.

Ohio State scores just once in the first half

The nation's second-highest scoring offense only mustered up seven points in the first half against Northwestern, scoring its lone touchdown shortly before halftime on an Emeka Egbuka run.

Celebrating in the rain

Miyan Williams rushed into the end zone from 27 yards out to give Ohio State a 14-7 lead in the third quarter, its first of the day. To celebrate, Williams did some snow angels in the wet Evanston weather.

COMING UP:

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU (7 p.m. ET)

Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m. ET)

No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State (10:30 p.m. ET)

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more