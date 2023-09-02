College Football College football Week 1 top plays: Iowa leading as McNamara shines in debut Updated Sep. 2, 2023 2:29 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Finally, Week 1 of the college football season is underway!

The action actually started Thursday, when Minnesota spoiled Matt Rhule's coaching debut at Nebraska by pulling out a dramatic victory as time expired, and Utah sent a message to the rest of the Pac-12 with a dominant win over Florida — even though the Utes were without starting quarterback Cam Rising.

Saturday's action is highlighted with a "Big Noon Kickoff" matchup between Colorado and No. 17 TCU — which you can follow along here — but there's much more to keep track of throughout the day.

One of the best games on the early slate is No. 25 Iowa vs. Utah State, as former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara suits up for the Hawkeyes — read all about his journey here. We also have East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan in action early.

Later, we'll have No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana ( 3:30 p.m. ET ), Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1), Rice at No. 11 Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) and more.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action!

Utah State at No. 25 Iowa

On the move

After a monster kickoff return from RB Kaleb Johnson, the Hawkeyes didn't waste any time getting on the board.

Star power

McNamara, in his first start as Iowa QB, hit Seth Anderson for a 36-yard touchdown less than a minute into the game to set the tone early.

Cade McNamara and Seth Anderson connect for a 36-yard TD vs. Utah State

Finding a rhythm

Iowa added to its lead when McNamara connected with TE Erick All for a 3-yard score midway through the first quarter.

Cade McNamara finds Erick All for a 3-yard TD to extend Iowa's lead

Picked!

Iowa got its first turnover of the year late in the second quarter.

The Hawkeyes headed into the locker room up 17-3 after adding a field goal ahead of the break.

Air game strong

Utah State QB Cooper Legas connected with WR Terrell Vaughn for a huge 39-yard gain to open the third quarter.

The Aggies capped off that drive with a 45-yard field goal to close the gap slightly, 17-6.

East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan

Denied!

Michigan forced the first turnover of the game, as ECU QB Mason Garcia's pass was intercepted near midfield.

Finishing the job

Then, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy connected with WR Roman Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown on the following drive to get the Wolverines on the board first in Ann Arbor.

When it rains, it pours

The Wolverines continued to dominate in the first half, as the home team jumped out to a 23-0 halftime lead.

Third time's the charm!

The dynamic duo of McCarthy and Wilson linked up for their third touchdown of the night to open the second half.

Best of the rest:

Fresno State at Purdue

Going, going, gone!

Hudson Card, the former Texas starting quarterback, linked up with wideout Deion Burks for a stellar 84-yard score to put Purdue on the board first against Fresno State.

Deion Burks takes off for 84-yard TD to give Purdue lead vs. Fresno State

Making a statement

Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. returned the kickoff 97 yards for a jaw-dropping TD, giving the Boilermakers a 28-17 lead early in the third quarter.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. returns the kickoff 97 yards to the house for a Purdue TD

Louisiana Tech at SMU

Picture-perfect pass

SMU's first touchdown against Louisiana Tech was a jaw-dropping 67-yard score that brought Mustangs fans to their feet. QB Preston Stone found WR Jordan Hudson down the sideline for a statement-making touchdown in the first quarter.

Stay tuned for updates!

No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana ( 3:30 p.m. ET )

Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin ( 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 )

Rice at No. 11 Texas ( 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app )

