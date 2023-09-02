College Football Big Noon Live: Top plays, analysis from Colorado at TCU Updated Sep. 2, 2023 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" is starting off with a doozy of a matchup in Week 1.

On one side, you've got the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, the darlings of the 2022 season, who advanced all the way to the College Football Playoff championship game in its first season under coach Sonny Dykes.

On the other side, you've got the Colorado Buffaloes, who decided to deal with their 1-11 season by making the splashiest coaching hire of the offseason.

Enter Deion Sanders — aka "Coach Prime" — who not only brought his superstar quarterback son Shedeur Sanders with him from Jackson State, but who completely remade the Colorado roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Think we're kidding? Check out these stats on the Colorado roster flip, courtesy of FOX Sports research:

87 total newcomers (68 scholarship players and 19 walk-ons)

The 68 new scholarship players are made up of 51 transfers and 17 freshmen

There are only nine remaining scholarship players from last year’s team

Only three returning starters from last season

The roster is still short on scholarship players, with only 77 (NCAA allows up to 85)

Check below for live coverage, featuring analysis from FOX Sports' Bryan Fischer!

Colorado at No. 17 TCU

5 things to know ahead of the game

The most interesting game of the young 2023 season is about to get underway and here are five thoughts before kickoff in Fort Worth:

— Yes, all eyes are on Coach Prime’s debut, but the guy in a headset to really pay attention to on the Buffs’ sideline is offensive coordinator Sean Lewis. The former head coach at Kent State, he’s highly regarded for his spread attack, and in past stops it has been one of the fastest groups in the country. While there’s been plenty of chatter about the new clock rules taking 8-10 snaps away every game, keep an eye peeled on just how many plays Colorado runs on offense today.

— Speaking of plays, we may need to have a snap count graphic on the broadcast for two-way star Travis Hunter. The former No. 1 overall recruit two years ago, he’s set to start at both cornerback and receiver today against the Horned Frogs. It will be interesting to see just how many touches he winds up with on offense given that it’s nearly 100 degrees at Amon G. Carter Stadium, and he’ll be needed for every play on defense given the lack of depth in the secondary for the Buffs.

— The QB battle in this game is worth the price of admission alone. Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders was great at taking care of the ball while running the show at the FCS level but there’s an even bigger challenge ahead today beyond the jump up to the Power 5. TCU’s 3-3-5 defense loves to disguise things and can be difficult to read so avoiding turnovers is going to be paramount if the visitors want to pull off the upset. On the other side, Chandler Morris, who started in Boulder last year mind you, is coming off a great camp and has the coaching staff really excited about what he can do. Don’t be surprised if he uses his legs to pick up a few first downs today.

— If you love defense, TCU corner Josh Newton is going to have a great battle on his hands in trying to contain Hunter and a speedy crop of wideouts in white and gold. A preseason All-American by some, we’ll see if the Buffs try to avoid his side of the field completely or if they’re confident enough to test him.

— As Urban Meyer will constantly remind you, special teams is always something that is key to the game and this one will be no different. TCU has tons of speed at returner and the edge at kicker in Griffin Kell, who won a few games nearly by himself last season. Colorado return man Jimmy Horn Jr. can equalize things and help his side win the field position battle however after being a real highlight reel at USF in 2022.

Pregame scene

Will Deion Sanders be a success at Colorado?

Will Deion Sanders be successful at Colorado? | Big Noon Kickoff

Sanders himself shared his thoughts on the matter with Erin Andrews.

Deion Sanders talks with Erin Andrews about changing the culture at Colorado

Coach opens up his playbook, and Mark Ingram busts out some moves!

Urban Meyer explained the importance of getting the ball in the hands of a playmaker and why Colorado must do so with Travis Hunter. Mark Ingram, meanwhile, was more than happy to demonstrate with some help from his co-hosts and the fans!

Michael Irvin takes us to CHURCH

Nobody can get fired up like Pro Football Hall of Famer and new "Undisputed" star Michael Irvin, who joined the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew to weigh on his friend Deion Sanders' Colorado program and give a speech to the Buffaloes.

'That's pressure!' - Michael Irvin is FIRED up about Colorado vs. TCU

No Colorado depth chart?!?

Colorado has not provided a customary depth chart before the game, yet another unorthodox move from Coach Prime.

Get ready for the 2023 season with a little help from some GOATs!

Deion Sanders, Eddie George and a certain former Michigan quarterback preview the biggest things to watch this year in college football.

Deion Sanders, Michigan, and more headline the biggest storylines entering the 2023 CFB Season

Later, Tom Rinaldi recapped the changes that college football has undergone over the past year.

Tom Rinaldi gets us hyped for the biggest storylines of the season

Horned Frogs fans are HYPED!

Rob Stone and Mark Ingram helped get the crowd fired up as "Big Noon Kickoff" started hour two at TCU.

A look inside TCU

Get an exclusive backstage glimpse as Sonny Dykes prepares the Horned Frogs to start building upon their 2022 national runner-up season.

Will TCU Contend for a Big-12 Title? Take a look behind the scenes

Coach Prime is in the building!

"We've been saying, ‘We coming’ but now, we here. It's time to do what we do," Colorado head coach Deion Sanders told FOX Sports' Jenny Taft as he arrived at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth for his first game leading the Buffaloes.

'It's not about me. It's about us.' - Deion Sanders before Colorado takes on TCU

Checking in on the Heisman race

Coach Prime's Colorado isn't the only big story in the final year of the old Pac-12. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is ready to defend his 2022 Heisman trophy and is a 2023 frontrunner to win the award, which would make him the first back-to-back Heisman winner since Ohio State's Archie Griffin in 1976. Brady Quinn and Matt Leinart discussed Williams' chances.

Can USC's Caleb Williams repeat as Heisman? And teams better than advertised

Brett Yormark on Big 12 expansion

The Big 12 commissioner stopped by the Big Noon Kickoff set to talk about the direction of his conference after recently agreeing to add four former Pac-12 schools — including Colorado — effective next season.

Realignment: A matter of ‘when, not if’

Bruce Feldman breaks down the latest round of realignment that includes Stanford, Cal and SMU joining up with the ACC, analyzing what might come next.

Bruce Feldman joins the 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew to discuss realignment

Talk about an entrance!

Could a first impression have been done any better than new Big Noon Kickoff member Mark Ingram did it?

Mark Ingram makes his GRAND ENTRANCE to the 'Big Noon Kickoff' crew

Later on in the show, Ingram got a special message from his own college coach, Alabama's Nick Saban.

Alabama HC Nick Saban sends a special message to Mark Ingram

Pregame reading

Week 1 wagering: Chris "The Bear" Fallica shares his predictions from all the top games, including TCU-Colorado. Read more.

Chris 'The Bear' Fallica gives his picks for Week 1 of CFB with a little help from Urban Meyer

Think the Deion Sanders hype is out of control now? Wait until Colorado wins, Martin Rogers writes.

Is TCU ready for the next step? ‘We have to prove it’: After leading his Horned Frogs on a magical run to the CFP Championship game, Sonny Dykes believes he is building a program with staying power. We went to Fort Worth this offseason to find out what he's doing to stay on top. Laken Litman has the story.

Colorado's Travis Hunter is poised for stardom on both sides of the ball: NFL analyst and former player Bucky Brooks breaks it down.

Week 1 By the Numbers: All the key stats to know about Colorado-TCU and all the other top games this weekend. Read more.

NFL Scouts will be watching Shedeur Sanders, Marvin Harrison Jr., other top stars in Week 1: NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang explains what makes these players such good pro prospects.

Bonus reading!

How Cade McNamara, a "Michigan legend," found a renewed purpose at Iowa: This story isn't part of the "Big Noon" slate, but it's nonetheless an epic tale from FOX Sports' Michael Cohen that deserves your attention. Cade McNamara helped Michigan become the class of the Big Ten. Now he's at Iowa and happier than ever. Here's how it happened.

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @BryanDFischer .

share