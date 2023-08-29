College Football Colorado-TCU, Texas-Rice, more: College football Week 1 by the numbers Published Aug. 29, 2023 3:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 college football season kicks off with a load of great Week 1 matchups, including a series of high-level matchups on FOX.

On Thursday, Matt Rhule makes his Nebraska debut as his Cornhuskers take on Minnesota (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Then on Saturday, the first "Big Noon Kickoff" showcase of the season sets up shop in Forth Worth, where Sonny Dykes and TCU play host to Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Texas, Ohio State and Michigan are among the top teams also taking the field during an action-packed Saturday.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 1.

THURSDAY

Nebraska at Minnesota

8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

0: That's how many winning seasons Nebraska had in give seasons under Scott Frost, who was fired and replaced by Matt Rhule.

2-13: Nebraska's record in one-score games over the last two seasons.

8: Nebraska returns eight starters on defense, including 2022 leaders in tackles (LB Luke Reimer), interceptions (CB Malcolm Hartzog) and pass breakups (CB Quinton Newsome).

3rd down: The Gophers are the best team in the Big Ten on third down, both on offense and on defense.

10: Minnesota has only 10 returning starters this season, tied for second-fewest in the conference.

18: Among Big Ten teams, only Michigan and Ohio State have more wins than Minnesota does over the last two seasons.

21.6: Minnesota was last among Power 5 teams in pass attempts per game.

SATURDAY

Colorado at No. 17 TCU

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

3: The Buffs only have three returning starters from last season as coach Deion Sanders has completely overhauled his roster. Two of those returning starters are on offense, though none of them are at skill positions.

-29.5: Colorado not only went 1-11 last season but lost by an average margin of nearly 30 points per game, last in the nation.

44.5: The average number of points the Buffs allowed last season, worst in the nation.

2004: The last time Colorado won a bowl game, the second-longest drought in the nation.

12: The number of starters that TCU must replace, including QB Max Duggan, 1,000-yard RB Kendre Miller and star WR Quentin Johnston — in addition to Broyles Award-winning OC Garrett Riley.

13: How many games the Horned Frogs won last season on their way to the national championship game. That tied the school record. TCU was the first Power 5 team to win that many games under a new head coach (Sonny Dykes).

22: That's how many 50-plus-yard plays TCU had last season, which led the nation.

35%: That's the completion percentage allowed by TCU cornerback Josh Newton, who had three interceptions and 12 pass breakups last season.

2014: The last time TCU won the Big 12 championship.

Utah State at No. 25 Iowa

Noon ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

First/last: The Hawkeyes led all Power 5 teams in total defense but trailed all Power 5 teams in total offense.

8: That's how many consecutive seasons Iowa has had a top-20 scoring defense.

2010: The last time Iowa had a top-50 offense (by yards per play).

25/7: The minimum points per game Iowa must score, and the minimum number of games the Hawkeyes must win, for offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz to keep his job.

13-3: Cade McNamara's record as a starting QB at Michigan. He transferred to Iowa after last season.

East Carolina at No. 2 Michigan

Noon ET

1988-1992: Michigan is seeking to win three straight Big Ten champions for the first time since it won five in a row more than 30 years ago.

25-3: Michigan's record of the last two seasons, a better mark than every team except two-time defending national champ Georgia.

14: The number of returning starters on the Wolverines' roster, including stars JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.



40.4: Michigan averaged 40.4 PPG, the most by the program in more than 100 years (since 1904).

2,454: Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards combined for 2,454 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns last season.

No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana

3:30 p.m. ET

1: Ohio State has had the best recruiting class in the Big Ten for four straight years.

1-4: Ohio State's record in the CFP since 2015, including 1-3 under Ryan Day.

7: The Buckeyes return seven starters on offense, including star receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

0: Indiana had no All-Big Ten selections on offense or defense last season.



33.9: That's how many points per game Indiana gave up last season. The defense returns just one starter.

86: Aaron Casey led the Hoosiers with 86 tackles and 10.5 TFLs last season.

Buffalo at No. 19 Wisconsin

3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

54: Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell has more wins than any coach in FBS over the last five seasons.

26.3: The Badgers ranked seventh in Big Ten and 77th in FBS in points scored last season.

2,510: Braelon Allen has the most rushing yards of any active Power 5 player over the last two seasons.

6: The Badgers lost six games last season, its most losses in a season since 2012.

Rice at No. 11 Texas

3:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

2009: The last time Texas won the Big 12 championship. This is the last chance to do so before the Longhorns join the SEC.

0: Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has never had a 10-win season in nine years as a head coach.

1: All five of Texas' losses last season came in one-possession games.

3: Texas signed the No. 3 recruiting class for 2023, trailing only Alabama and Georgia.

16: Texas returns 16 starters, including 10 of 11 on offense. The one who must be replaced, though, is superstar running back Bijan Robinson.

SUNDAY

No. 5 LSU at No. 8 Florida State

7:30 p.m. ET

12: LSU returns 12 starters, including eight on offense. The Tigers offense ranked fourth in the SEC by scoring 34.5 PPG.

885: LSU QB Jayden Daniels led all FBS quarterbacks with 885 yards rushing. He led all SEC QBs with 11 rushing TDs.

8.5: Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. led the team with 8.5 sacks as a freshman. He also led the Tigers with 14 TFLs and four forced fumbles.

15: Florida State returns 15 starters, including nine of 11 on a defense that ranked third in the ACC in points allowed per game (20.6).

9.0: The Noles found a gem in Albany transfer Jared Verse, who was first-team All-ACC, compiling 9.0 sacks, 17 TFLs and 36 pressures in his first season at the Power 5 level.

36.1: The Seminoles scored 36.1 PPG last season, their highest average since the 2013 national championship team.

