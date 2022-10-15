College Football
College football top plays: Penn State takes on Michigan in top-10 showdown
College football top plays: Penn State takes on Michigan in top-10 showdown

Week 7 of the college football season is underway with a much-anticipated top-10 matchup between No. 10 Penn State and No. 5 Michigan on FOX.

In the afternoon slate, No. 3 Alabama faces No. 6 Tennessee in an all-important SEC tilt, No. 8 Oklahoma State takes on No. 13 TCU and No. 15 NC State hits the road to battle No. 18 Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET).

Highlighting the evening's action is Wisconsin-Michigan State on FOX (4 p.m. ET), followed by No. 22 Kentucky playing host to No. 16 Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. ET) and No. 7 USC taking on No. 20 Utah (8 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 7 slate.

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan

Mike Hart back on the sidelines

The Big House was rocking ahead of kickoff, and FOX Sports' Rob Stone began the day by delivering some great news.

Former Michigan running back and current running backs coach Mike Hart will be back coaching today after collapsing on the sideline last week at Memorial Stadium.

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

The pregame activities were in full force as former Wolverine and current Detroit Lion Aidan Hutchinson joined the set to share his thoughts on this year's Michigan team.

Aidan Hutchinson joins the set to talk Michigan's matchup with Penn State and the Detroit Lions' season.

Aidan Hutchinson joins the set to talk Michigan's matchup with Penn State and the Detroit Lions' season.
Aidan Hutchinson joined the "Big Noon Kickoff" crew to discuss the Michigan Wolverines' matchup with the Penn State Nittany Lions and his first season with the Detroit Lions.

Defensive bout thus far

Michigan scored on each of its first two possessions. Meanwhile, Penn State went three-and-out on its first two drives. Michigan led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Wolverines get six

Running back Blake Corum finished off a 13-play Michigan drive in the end zone. The Wolverines led 13-0.

Penn State arrives

Sean Clifford took off for a 62-yard run, getting Penn State to the Michigan 4-yard line. Four plays later, Kaytron Allen scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal. The score cut Michigan's lead to 13-7.

We got a game!

Michigan got the ball to midfield and then the drive stalled. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy lost his footing and threw an errant pass that went off two helmets and was intercepted by Casey Jacobs, who ran it back for a 53-yard pick six. The Wolverines made a field goal on their next drive, taking a 16-14 lead into halftime.

Things getting heated at halftime

We had some "halftime shenanigans" going on between the two teams in the tunnel. Players from both teams can be seen shouting back and forth.

HUGE TD run

Penn State opened the second half with a field goal, set up by a 48-yard strike from Clifford to Harrison Wallace. Michigan answered, as Donovan Edwards evaded the Nittany Lions defense for a 67-yard rushing touchdown. 

McCarthy then hit Ronnie Bell to convert a two-point conversion. The Wolverines led 24-17. 

No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma

Uni Swag

The Jayhawks will be looking NICE when they take the field against the Sooners.

Opening TDs

After Oklahoma scored on the opening possession of the game, Kansas did the same on a drive capped off by Jason Bean finding Lawrence Arnold for a dramatic, 39-yard touchdown pass.

Back-and-forth in Norman

Oklahoma got the ball back and methodically took the ball down the field for another touchdown. The ensuing possession, Devin Neal ran in an 11-yard score for Kansas to even the score up at 14.

More offense

After fumbling on its previous possession, Oklahoma took the lead back. The highlight of the drive was Dillon Gabriel finding Gavin Freeman for a 41-yard reception. On the next play, Jovantae Barnes ran in his second score of the game. Oklahoma led 21-14.

Sooners are rolling

Gabriel hit Theo Wease for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Then after forcing a three-and-out, Oklahoma put together a three-play touchdown drive, capped off by a 28-yard rushing score from running back Eric Gray. The Sooners took a 35-14 lead.

Oklahoma punches it in

After failing to score at the goal line at the end of the first half, the Sooners punched it into the end zone on their first possession of the second half. Gabriel's 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down, which came after a DaShaun White interception, gave Oklahoma a 42-21 lead.

Iowa State at No. 22 Texas

Setting the tone early

The Longhorns set the stone as Keilan Robinson blocked a punt early in the opening quarter.

Cyclones strike first

The first quarter had a blocked punt and a missed field goal, but Iowa State scored the first touchdown. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers hit Jaylin Noel for a 5-yard score. Iowa State led 7-0.

Texas gets it going

Quarterback Quinn Ewers finished off a nine-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy, evening up the score at seven apiece.

Texas takes the lead

The Longhorns put together another nine-play scoring drive the next time they touched the football. The drive ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Whittington. Texas took a 14-7 lead idea into halftime.

Iowa State narrows the gap

After Texas kicked a field goal to make it a two-score game, Iowa State's offense woke up. On the second play of the drive, Dekkers hit Noel, who took off for a 54-yard touchdown. The score cut Texas' led to 17-14. 

Stay tuned for updates.

COMING UP:

No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
6
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
13
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU

No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST
18
Syracuse Orange
SYR

Wisconsin at Michigan State (4 p.m. ET on FOX)

Sat 8:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS
Michigan State Spartans
MSU

No. 4 Clemson at Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
4
Clemson Tigers
CLEM
Florida State Seminoles
FSU

No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST
22
Kentucky Wildcats
UK

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (8 p.m. ET)

Sun 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
USC Trojans
USC
20
Utah Utes
UTAH
