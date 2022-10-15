College football top plays: Michigan dominates PSU; Alabama-Tennessee live
Week 7 of the college football season kicked off with a bang as No. 5 Michigan put on a rushing clinic in an impressive victory over No. 10 Penn State.
In action now, No. 3 Alabama is taking No. 6 Tennessee in an all-important SEC tilt, No. 8 Oklahoma State is going up against No. 13 TCU, No. 15 NC State is battling No. 18 Syracuse, and Wisconsin-Michigan State is live on FOX.
Later on tonight, No. 22 Kentucky will play host to No. 16 Mississippi State (7:30 p.m. ET), while No. 7 USC will take on No. 20 Utah (8 p.m. ET).
Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 7 slate.
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
Vols strike first
Tennessee got on the board first as Jabari Small ran in the 1-yard-score, putting the Volunteers up 7-0.
Bama strikes back
Set up by a 33-yard pass from Bryce Young to Isaiah Bond, Jahmyr Gibbs ran in an 8-yard score, evening the score at seven apiece.
Another Vols TD
The Vols picked up right where they left off. After quickly getting past midfield, quarterback Hendon Hooker hit Jalin Hyatt for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Tennessee led 14-7.
Tennessee is cooking
Tennessee's defense forced Alabama to punt from their own 2-yard line. Then, Hooker found Hyatt for an 11-yard touchdown pass, their second connection of the game. Tennessee led 21-7.
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU
Electric start for OK State
After forcing TCU to go three-and-out on the game's opening possession, Spencer Sanders ran in a 29-yard touchdown, putting Oklahoma State up 7-0.
The Horned Frogs arrive
A drive sparked by Max Duggan hitting Quentin Johnston for a 48-yard strike ended with Duggan running in a 1-yard score for TCU. The Horned Frogs trailed 14-7.
No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse
The Orange score first
Syracuse put together a five-play, opening touchdown drive, finished off by a 12-yard passing score from Garrett Shrader to Oronde Gadsden.
Badger TD
Braelon Allen finished off an 11-play Wisconsin drive with a 1-yard score. The touchdown gave the Badgers a 7-0 lead.
No. 5 Michigan 41, No. 10 Penn State 17
Mike Hart back on the sidelines
The Big House was rocking ahead of kickoff, and FOX Sports' Rob Stone began the day by delivering some great news.
Former Michigan running back and current running backs coach Mike Hart will be back coaching today after collapsing on the sideline last week at Memorial Stadium.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
The pregame activities were in full force as former Wolverine and current Detroit Lion Aidan Hutchinson joined the set to share his thoughts on this year's Michigan team.
Aidan Hutchinson joins the set to talk Michigan's matchup with Penn State and the Detroit Lions' season.
Defensive bout thus far
Michigan scored on each of its first two possessions. Meanwhile, Penn State went three-and-out on its first two drives. Michigan led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Wolverines get six
Running back Blake Corum finished off a 13-play Michigan drive in the end zone. The Wolverines led 13-0.
Penn State arrives
Sean Clifford took off for a 62-yard run, getting Penn State to the Michigan 4-yard line. Four plays later, Kaytron Allen scored on a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-goal. The score cut Michigan's lead to 13-7.
Sean Clifford rips off a 62-yard run before Kaytron Allen finishes the drive to get Penn State on the board
We got a game!
Michigan got the ball to midfield and then the drive stalled. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy lost his footing and threw an errant pass that went off two helmets and was intercepted by Casey Jacobs, who ran it back for a 53-yard pick six. The Wolverines made a field goal on their next drive, taking a 16-14 lead into halftime.
Things getting heated at halftime
We had some "halftime shenanigans" going on between the two teams in the tunnel. Players from both teams can be seen shouting back and forth.
HUGE TD run
Penn State opened the second half with a field goal, set up by a 48-yard strike from Clifford to Harrison Wallace. Michigan answered, as Donovan Edwards evaded the Nittany Lions defense for a 67-yard rushing touchdown.
McCarthy then hit Ronnie Bell to convert the two-point conversion. The Wolverines led 24-17.
Making 'em pay
Penn State turned it over on downs in Michigan territory, and the Wolverines capitalized on the stop. On the first play of the possession, Corum ran through Penn State's defense for a 61-yard rushing score, giving Michigan a two-touchdown lead.
One more to put it away
Edwards ran in a 3-yard score, his second of the day, to put the Wolverines up 41-17, which would be the final score.
Donovan Edwards scores his second TD of the game, giving the RB duo four total, to extend the UM lead
Uni Swag
The Jayhawks will be looking NICE when they take the field against the Sooners.
Opening TDs
After Oklahoma scored on the opening possession of the game, Kansas did the same on a drive capped off by Jason Bean finding Lawrence Arnold for a dramatic, 39-yard touchdown pass.
Back-and-forth in Norman
Oklahoma got the ball back and methodically took the ball down the field for another touchdown. The ensuing possession, Devin Neal ran in an 11-yard score for Kansas to even the score up at 14.
More offense
After fumbling on its previous possession, Oklahoma took the lead back. The highlight of the drive was Dillon Gabriel finding Gavin Freeman for a 41-yard reception. On the next play, Jovantae Barnes ran in his second score of the game. Oklahoma led 21-14.
Sooners are rolling
Gabriel hit Theo Wease for a 24-yard touchdown pass. Then after forcing a three-and-out, Oklahoma put together a three-play touchdown drive, capped off by a 28-yard rushing score from running back Eric Gray. The Sooners took a 35-14 lead.
Oklahoma punches it in
After failing to score at the goal line at the end of the first half, the Sooners punched it into the end zone on their first possession of the second half. Gabriel's 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down, which came after a DaShaun White interception, gave Oklahoma a 42-21 lead.
Kansas still fighting
After Kenny Logan picked off Gabriel, Bean & Co. capitalized. The Kansas quarterback hooked up with Arnold for another score. This one went for 28 yards and cut Oklahoma's lead to 42-28.
Got that back
Gabriel hit Brayden Willis for a 26-yard score, Oklahoma's seventh touchdown of the game. The Sooners led 49-28.
Getting interesting…
After scoring a touchdown following an Oklahoma fumble, the Sooners were able to add a field goal. Then, Bean hit Mason Fairchild for their second touchdown connection of the game, cutting the Oklahoma lead to 52-42 with 3:31 remaining.
No. 22 Texas 24, Iowa State 21
Setting the tone early
The Longhorns set the stone as Keilan Robinson blocked a punt early in the opening quarter.
Cyclones strike first
The first quarter had a blocked punt and a missed field goal, but Iowa State scored the first touchdown. Quarterback Hunter Dekkers hit Jaylin Noel for a 5-yard score. Iowa State led 7-0.
Texas gets it going
Quarterback Quinn Ewers finished off a nine-play drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Worthy, evening up the score at seven apiece.
Texas takes the lead
The Longhorns put together another nine-play scoring drive the next time they touched the football. The drive ended with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Whittington. Texas took a 14-7 lead idea into halftime.
Iowa State narrows the gap
After Texas kicked a field goal to make it a two-score game, Iowa State's offense woke up. On the second play of the drive, Dekkers hit Noel, who took off for a 54-yard touchdown. The score cut Texas' led to 17-14.
Cyclones take the lead
Iowa State's defense got off the field, and the offense rewarded their efforts. A 12-play drive for the Cyclones was capped off by Dekkers, who ran in an 11-yard score to give them a 21-17 lead.
We got a good one
Texas answered right back. An 11-play drive ended with Ewers hitting Worthy for their second touchdown hookup of the day, giving the Longhorns a 24-21 lead.
COMING UP:
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State (7:30 p.m. ET)
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky (7:30 p.m. ET)
No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah (8 p.m. ET)