College Football College football odds Week 6: Top 25 early lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are three games featuring a matchup of Top 25 teams on Saturday, with the headliner being No. 11 Utah playing at No. 18 UCLA (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX) in a battle of 2-0 teams in Pac-12 Conference play.

Raise your hand if you expected TCU and Kansas to be ranked in the Top 25 in Week 6? The No. 17 Horned Frogs (1-0 Big 12, 4-0 overall) play at the No. 19 Jayhawks (2-0, 5-0) at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

The other pairing of ranked teams is No. 8 Tennessee (1-0, 4-0) playing at No. 25 LSU (2-0, 4-1) in an Southeastern Conference interdivision showdown.

Another noteworthy game among independents is Notre Dame playing No. 16 BYU in the Shamrock Series in Las Vegas.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 6 — the point spread, moneyline and total over/under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 4 Michigan @ Indiana (12 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -22.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Indiana +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU (12 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -2.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Tennessee -143 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17 total); LSU +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 TCU @ No. 19 Kansas (12 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: TCU -7 (TCU favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: TCU -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Kansas +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arkansas @ No. 23 Mississippi State (12 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Mississippi State -6.5 (Mississippi State favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)

Moneyline: Mississippi State -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Arkansas +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring over/under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

South Florida @ No. 24 Cincinnati (2:30 p.m., ESPN+)

Point spread: Cincinnati -28 (Cincinnati favored to win by more than 28 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: Cincinnati -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); South Florida +1600 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

Auburn @ No. 2 Georgia (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -29.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 29.5 points, otherwise Auburn covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Auburn +1400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Texas Tech @ No. 7 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -10.5 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Texas Tech +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Utah @ No. 18 UCLA (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Utah -4.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: Utah -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); UCLA +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas Jayhawks ranked for the first time since 2009 after 5-0 start | The Joel Klatt Show Joel Klatt reacts to Lance Leipold's Kansas Jayhawks impressive' 5-0 start and being ranked for the first time since 2009

No. 3 Ohio State @ Michigan State (4 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -25.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Michigan State +800 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Ole Miss -18.5 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Vanderbilt +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 21 Washington @ Arizona State (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Washington -13.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: Washington -667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Arizona State +400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Clemson @ Boston College (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Clemson -20.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 20.5 points, otherwise Boston College covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Boston College +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Washington State @ No. 6 USC (7:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: USC -12 (USC favored to win by more than 12 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: USC -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Washington State +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

South Carolina @ No. 13 Kentucky (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Kentucky -10.5 (Kentucky favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Kentucky -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); South Carolina +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Army @ No. 15 Wake Forest (7:30 p.m., ESPN3)

Point spread: Wake Forest -17 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Army covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.43 total); Army +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 BYU vs. Notre Dame @ Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Notre Dame -4 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); BYU +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

No. 20 Kansas State @ Iowa State (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Point spread: Kansas State -2 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Iowa State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Iowa State +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas A&M @ No. 1 Alabama (8 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Alabama -24 (Alabama favored to win by more than 24 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); Texas A&M +800 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Oregon @ Arizona (8 p.m., TV TBA)

Point spread: Oregon -13 (Oregon favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Arizona +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 69.5 points scored by both teams combined

Florida State @ No. 14 North Carolina State (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina State -3.5 (North Carolina State to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Florida State covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina State -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Florida State +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more