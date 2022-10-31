College Football
College football odds Week 10: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 10: Top 25 early lines

59 mins ago

A candidate for regular-season game of the year is set for Saturday when the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (4-0 Southeastern Conference East Division) play at the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) in a battle of 8-0 overall teams. 

The Volunteers and 8-0 Ohio State are tied for second in the latest Associated Press poll. 

That's not the only SEC showdown Saturday as No. 6 Alabama (4-1, 7-1) plays at No. 15 LSU (4-1, 6-2) in a West Division tilt.

Another key game is Notre Dame (winners of five of its past six games after an 0-2 start) plays at No. 5 Clemson (8-0) in a nonconference showdown.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 10 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

FRIDAY'S GAME

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Washington -4.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)
Moneyline: Washington -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Oregon State +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 2:30 AM
ESPN2
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
24
Oregon State Beavers
OREST
Washington Huskies
WASH

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -38.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
Northwestern Wildcats
NU

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU (noon, FOX)

Point spread: TCU -9.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: TCU -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Texas Tech +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 70.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas Tech Red Raiders
TEXTCH
7
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU

Tennessee dominates Kentucky: Are Volunteers a serious CFP contenders?| Joel Klatt Show

Tennessee dominates Kentucky: Are Volunteers a serious CFP contenders?| Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discusses if Tennessee has proven it is a national championship contender.

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Virginia (noon, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -9.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina -345 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Virginia +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC
Virginia Cavaliers
UVA

No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa (noon, ESPNU)

Point spread: Tulane -7.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Tulsa covers)
Moneyline: Tulane -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Tulsa +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPNU
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
19
Tulane Green Wave
TULANE
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
TULSA

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -8.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Tennessee +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
1
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -31.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 31.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Colorado +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Oregon Ducks
ORE
Colorado Buffaloes
CU

Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Illinois -16.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Illinois -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Michigan State +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
14
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL

No. 16 Penn State at Indiana (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -13.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Indiana +370 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
16
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -2 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Kansas covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Kansas +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
Kansas Jayhawks
KAN

No. 22 Syracuse at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (Mascot favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Syracuse +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
22
Syracuse Orange
SYR
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT

No. 25 UCF at Memphis (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: UCF -3.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Memphis covers)
Moneyline: UCF -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Memphis +137 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ESPN2
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
25
UCF Knights
UCF
Memphis Tigers
MEM

No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas (4 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Arkansas -13.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Liberty covers)
Moneyline: Arkansas -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Liberty +340 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:00 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
23
Liberty Flames
LIB
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -13 (Alabama favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); LSU +340 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
15
LSU Tigers
LSU

Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Texas -3 (Texas favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)
Moneyline: Texas -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Kansas State +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
13
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers (7:30 p.m., Big Network)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Clemson -3 (Clemson favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Notre Dame +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Clemson Tigers
CLEM
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND

Arizona at No. 12 Utah (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Utah -17 (Utah favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Arizona covers)
Moneyline: Utah -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Arizona +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
PACN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ
12
Utah Utes
UTAH

No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 North Carolina State (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); North Carolina State +137 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
WAKE
21
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST

No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State (9:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: UCLA -10.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Arizona State +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
Arizona State Sun Devils
ASU

California at No. 9 USC (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: USC -19.5 (USC favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise California covers)
Moneyline: USC -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); California +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
California Golden Bears
CAL
9
USC Trojans
USC

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College football odds Week 10: Hendon Hooker new favorite to win Heisman
College Football

College football odds Week 10: Hendon Hooker new favorite to win Heisman

22 mins ago
Evaluating Deion Sanders' 2023 coaching options, including Auburn
College Football

Evaluating Deion Sanders' 2023 coaching options, including Auburn

2 hours ago
Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin
College Football

Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin

3 hours ago
NFL odds Week 8: Bettors strike back at sportsbooks, win big thanks to Cowboys
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: Bettors strike back at sportsbooks, win big thanks to Cowboys

3 hours ago
College Football Playoff rankings: Charting a path for 12 contenders
College Football

College Football Playoff rankings: Charting a path for 12 contenders

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes