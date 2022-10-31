College Football College football odds Week 10: Top 25 early lines 59 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A candidate for regular-season game of the year is set for Saturday when the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (4-0 Southeastern Conference East Division) play at the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) in a battle of 8-0 overall teams.

The Volunteers and 8-0 Ohio State are tied for second in the latest Associated Press poll.

That's not the only SEC showdown Saturday as No. 6 Alabama (4-1, 7-1) plays at No. 15 LSU (4-1, 6-2) in a West Division tilt.

Another key game is Notre Dame (winners of five of its past six games after an 0-2 start) plays at No. 5 Clemson (8-0) in a nonconference showdown.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 10 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

FRIDAY'S GAME

No. 24 Oregon State at Washington (10:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Washington -4.5 (Washington favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Oregon State covers)

Moneyline: Washington -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Oregon State +150 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Ohio State -38.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU (noon, FOX)

Point spread: TCU -9.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: TCU -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Texas Tech +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 70.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Virginia (noon, ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -9.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -345 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Virginia +250 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 59.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Tulane at Tulsa (noon, ESPNU)

Point spread: Tulane -7.5 (Tulane favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Tulsa covers)

Moneyline: Tulane -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Tulsa +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Tennessee at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -8.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 9 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -333 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Tennessee +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Oregon at Colorado (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Oregon -31.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 31.5 points, otherwise Colorado covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -10000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Colorado +1200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan State at No. 14 Illinois (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network)

Point spread: Illinois -16.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); Michigan State +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

No. 16 Penn State at Indiana (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Penn State -13.5 (Penn State favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Indiana covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -667 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.50 total); Indiana +370 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -2 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Kansas covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -138 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Kansas +105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Syracuse at Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -3.5 (Mascot favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Syracuse covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -189 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Syracuse +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 50 points scored by both teams combined

No. 25 UCF at Memphis (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: UCF -3.5 (UCF favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Memphis covers)

Moneyline: UCF -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Memphis +137 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

No. 23 Liberty at Arkansas (4 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Arkansas -13.5 (Arkansas favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Liberty covers)

Moneyline: Arkansas -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); Liberty +340 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 Alabama at No. 15 LSU (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Alabama -13 (Alabama favored to win by more than 13 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -556 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.80 total); LSU +340 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Texas at No. 13 Kansas State (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Texas -3 (Texas favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Kansas State covers)

Moneyline: Texas -162 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Kansas State +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 4 Michigan at Rutgers (7:30 p.m., Big Network)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

Point spread: Clemson -3 (Clemson favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)

Moneyline: Clemson -175 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Notre Dame +130 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Arizona at No. 12 Utah (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

Point spread: Utah -17 (Utah favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: Utah -769 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Arizona +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 21 North Carolina State (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -3.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise North Carolina State covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -182 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); North Carolina State +137 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $23.70 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 UCLA at Arizona State (9:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: UCLA -10.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Arizona State covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -455 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Arizona State +300 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62 points scored by both teams combined

California at No. 9 USC (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: USC -19.5 (USC favored to win by more than 19.5 points, otherwise California covers)

Moneyline: USC -1111 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.90 total); California +550 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

