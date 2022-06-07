College Football College Football odds: Betting win total futures for the 2022 season 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

College Football bettors are ready to get this season started as we head into the doldrums of summer (sorry baseball fans).

The transfer portal period is complete and with Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher ready to tear each other’s head s off, we can’t wait for this season’s antics to begin.

Thankfully, FOX Bet has us covered with the release of the projected win totals heading into the 2022 NCAA college football season. Below we highlight the Top 25 and provide a couple of tidbits for some interesting lines.

2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PROJECTED WIN TOTALS*

1. Alabama: 10.5 wins

Over -213 (bet $10 to win $14.71 total) | Under +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

2. Michigan Wolverines: 9.5

Over +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total) | Under - 133 (bet $10 to win $17.50 total)

3. Georgia Bulldogs: 10.5

Over -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total) | Under +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)



4. Cincinnati Bearcats: 10

Over -105 (bet $10 to win $19.50 total) | Under -118 (bet $10 to win $18.50 total)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 8.5

Over (bet $10 to win $16.67) | Under +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes: 10.5

Over -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total) | Under +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

7. Baylor Bears: 8

Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total) | Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

8. Ole Miss Rebels: 7.5

Over - 167 (bet $10 to win $16 total) | Under +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

9. Oklahoma State: 8.5

Over -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total) | Under +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

10. Michigan State Spartans: 7.5

Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total) | Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

11. Utah Utes: 8.5

Over -118 (bet $10 to win $18.50 total) | Under -105 (bet $10 to win $19.50 total)



12. Pittsburgh Panthers: 7.5

Over -167 (bet $10 to win $16 total) | Under +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)



13. BYU Cougars: 7.5

Over -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33) | Under +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

14. Oregon Ducks: 8.5

Over -133 (bet $10 to win $17.50 total) | Under +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes: 7.5

Over +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) | Under -167 (bet $10 to win $16 total)

16. Oklahoma Sooners: 8.5

Over -154 (bet $10 to win $16.50 total) | Under +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons: 8.5

Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total) | Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

18. North Carolina State Wolfpack: 8.5

Over -182 (bet $10 to win $15.50 total) | Under +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

19. Clemson Tigers: 10.5

Over +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total) | Under -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

20. Houston Cougars: 9

Over -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total) | Under +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks: 7.5

Over +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total) | Under -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

22. Kentucky Wildcats: 7.5

Over -182 (bet $10 to win $15.50 total) | Under +150 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

23. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: 8.5

Over +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total) | Under -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

24. San Diego State Aztecs: 7.5

Over -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total) | Under -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

25. Texas A&M Aggies: 8.5

Over -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total) | Under (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)



*Odds as of 6/7/2022

A few tidbits:

- Not surprisingly, Alabama is in a familiar role as the kings of college football. They not only have the highest projected win total (10.5) but also the juiciest odds on the over (-213). With 18 players on Athlon’s preseason ALL-SEC team, quarterback Bryce Young is surrounded with more talent and promise than a couple of NFL teams. Look for the Tide to head into the SEC title game undefeated as they seek revenge for last season’s national championship loss.

- Speaking of Alabama, when Donald Fagen sang, "They call Alabama the Crimson Tide, call me Deacon Blues," he was drawing a clear distinction between the winners of the college football world (Alabama) and the losers (Wake Forest). Well, times have changed! The school that only had three bowl trips in the second half of the 20th century is currently on a streak of six straight bowls. In addition, they started last season 8-0 for the first time in school history en route to an 11-win season. Sitting at a projected 8.5 wins, they won’t sneak up on anyone this year, but coach Dave Clawson has these Demon Deacons singing a different tune than years past.

- Incoming defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plans to strengthen a horrendous Ohio State pass defense that was ranked 96th in the FBS last season. Heisman contender C.J Stroud & Co. had no problem lighting up the scoreboard last season as they led all Power 5 conference teams in points per game. Can the Buckeyes surpass their win total of 10.5? A stronger defensive attack will go a long way toward hitting this over and perhaps a win in the College Football Playoff — something they’ve only done once in the past seven seasons.

- Michigan may be No. 2 in the polls but with a projected win total of 9.5 and odds of +110 on the over, it looks like oddsmakers may have some doubts that the Wolverines are destined for the type of success of the other powerhouses. Losing eight starters to the NFL, including Mr. Michigan Aidan Hutchinson, is a big blow to the maize and blue. However, one man they didn’t lose to the league is the ol’ ball coach Jim Harbaugh. With Zak Zinter leading a strong offensive line, running back Blake Corum should flourish. However, it is going to the QB battle between JJ McCarthy and Cade McNamara that sets the tone for the number of wins for the Wolverines.

- Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams both left the Sooners for the balmy environs of Los Angeles but, with a projected win total of 8.5, oddsmakers still have high expectations for this Oklahoma team. With former coordinator Brent Venables at the helm, and 10 new players courtesy of the transfer portal, this team will certainly be fired up and motivated to prove the doubters wrong. Whether they burst into the championship realm or falter under the pressure of a short turnaround remains to be seen.

Are there any win totals that you already have your sights set on? With summer workouts in gear and team training four weeks away, get your early wagers in now at FOX Bet !

