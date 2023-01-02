College Football
College football highlights: USC leads Cotton Bowl, LSU dominating Citrus Bowl, Rose Bowl to come
College football highlights: USC leads Cotton Bowl, LSU dominating Citrus Bowl, Rose Bowl to come

1 hour ago

Aside from the College Football Playoff championship game a week from now, the sport's postseason wraps up on Monday with four enticing games on the schedule.

First off we have the ReliaQuest Bowl, which is sure to be an emotional affair as No. 22 Mississippi State plays its first game without late coach Mike Leach as it takes on Illinois.

That will be followed by the Cotton Bowl matchup between No. 16 Tulane and No. 10 USC, which is expected to have Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams healthy and behind center, and a Citrus Bowl showdown between No. 17 LSU and Purdue.

Finally, we'll have The Granddaddy of them All, as No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah face off in a classic Rose Bowl battle.

Here are the highlights of Monday's bowl games.

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Honoring Mike Leach

Both teams honored the Bulldogs' late coach to start the game. Mississippi State took a delay of game penalty while holding a moment of silence. Illinois declined the penalty.

Defensive struggle

Leach was known for his offense, so it's hard to imagine him enjoying the start of this game.

Illinois gets first score

Illinois picked off Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers twice in the second quarter, the second one sparking the first score of the game. A 10-play Illinois drive ended with quarterback Tommy Devito running in a 2-yard score.

Mississippi State got a field goal before halftime. It trailed 7-3 at the break.

Pregame scene

Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 USC

USC strikes first

The Trojans opened the game with a 17-play touchdown drive, as quarterback Caleb Williams hit wide receiver Michael Jackson for a 9-yard score.

Incredible grab

USC wide receiver Brenden Rice made a sensational 30-yard catch near the sideline, assisted from Williams continuing to buy time on the play. Three plays later, Williams hit wide receiver Terrell Bynum for the Trojans' second touchdown.

Tulane arrives

The Green Wave got on the board after USC's second touchdown. 

Quarterback Michael Pratt sparked the drive with a 40-yard run and later hit running back Tyjae Spears for a 14-yard gain. Spears then ran in a 3-yard touchdown, getting Tulane to within one score.

Citrus Bowl: No. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

LSU and Purdue each punted on its first possessions, but the former found the end zone on its next drive.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels led the way, completing a trio of passes for 45 yards. Running back John Emery finished off the drive with a 1-yard score.

Ground game

After forcing a Purdue punt, LSU put together another touchdown drive. On the eighth play of the drive, running back Noah Cain ran in a 9-yard score.

Can't get him

LSU forced another punt and then scored its third touchdown.

On the fifth play of the ensuing drive, Daniels completed a pass to tight end Mason Taylor, who then ran through Purdue's defense for a 32-yard score.

Stay tuned for highlights!

Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

Mon 10:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
8
Utah Utes
UTAH

