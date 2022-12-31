College Football Playoff recap: Catch RJ Young's live show after semifinal games
The dust will soon settle on Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal games, and the matchup for the national championship game will soon be set.
And RJ Young will break it all down with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," which college football fans will be able to take in right here.
In the episode, which will begin around 11 p.m. ET, Young will break down the results of the Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, as well as the Peach Bowl showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. He'll also look ahead to the title game, which will be held on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
So return here after the action for live postgame analysis!
Read more:
- Everything to know about the College Football Playoff semifinals
- Sonny Dykes: From college baseball player to coaching in CFP
- Michigan seeds shades of Cade McNamara in TCU's Max Duggan
- C.J. Stroud is still writing his Ohio State legacy
- Max Duggan, CJ Stroud and 6 other NFL Draft prospects with most to gain in New Year’s bowls
- College football's top bowl games: By the Numbers
- NFL size, Olympic speed: Meet a most unique recruit
- Bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- How Pelé brought the beautiful game to the United States
- 23 in '23: Top college basketball storylines entering the new year
- As LeBron James turns 38, his historic brilliance is being wasted by Lakers
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.