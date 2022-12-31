College Football
College Football Playoff recap: Catch RJ Young's live show after semifinal games
College Football

College Football Playoff recap: Catch RJ Young's live show after semifinal games

23 mins ago
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports College Football Analyst

The dust will soon settle on Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal games, and the matchup for the national championship game will soon be set. 

And RJ Young will break it all down with a special live edition of his podcast, "The Number One College Football Show," which college football fans will be able to take in right here

In the episode, which will begin around 11 p.m. ET, Young will break down the results of the Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, as well as the Peach Bowl showdown between No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State. He'll also look ahead to the title game, which will be held on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

So return here after the action for live postgame analysis!

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
College Football Playoff highlights: Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl
College Football

College Football Playoff highlights: Michigan vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

35 mins ago
College football odds: CFP semifinal lines
College Football

College football odds: CFP semifinal lines

1 hour ago
How bettors are playing TCU-Michigan, Ohio State-Georgia; Big bets on Buckeyes
National Football League

How bettors are playing TCU-Michigan, Ohio State-Georgia; Big bets on Buckeyes

1 hour ago
College football highlights: Alabama cruising in Sugar Bowl; Iowa beats Kentucky in Music City
College Football

College football highlights: Alabama cruising in Sugar Bowl; Iowa beats Kentucky in Music City

2 hours ago
College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
College Football

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games

15 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes